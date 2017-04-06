DryShips Inc.: Yikes! An Ugly Start Augers An Uglier Finish

Offering stock in the face of continued steep price declines would dramatically extend the time needed to complete the offering and destroy the per share value.

It is highly unlikely that DryShips issued more than $35 million of equity during the first three days of the offer and it is unlikely DryShips can maintain that pace.

DryShips stock price has declined 37.5% subsequent to the filing of the Prospectus Supplement pre-open April 3rd, but the April 5th decline is a dire warning regarding expected dilution.

DryShips stock unraveled on April 5th trading down almost 17% due to the weight of the new $226.4 million continuous stock offering through Kalani Investments.

After completing a brutally dilutive $200 million equity offering on March 16th, DryShips Inc (NASDAQ:DRYS) went back to the equity well two weeks later announcing a $226.4 million raise prior the market open on April 3rd. An April 3rd 6-k announced the equity offering, the exercise of the final two VLGC purchase options and the acquisition of three Kamsarmaxes and an additional Aframax tanker. The Prospectus Supplement filed the same day details the now standard offering structure through Kalani Investments.

George Economou cares little (perhaps not at all?) about the damage he is inflicting on his shareholders and that is a frightful prospect since DRYS stock cratered by 17% April 5th, the third day of the offering. The stats on the offering are pretty grim so far.

Price decline of 37.5% since the offering.

160 million shares traded in the first three days at a Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) of $1.2223.

Value Traded during the first three days equaled only $195.6 million.

The volume for the first three days is a bit in excess of 1x the 152 million shares outstanding before the Prospectus Filing. Perhaps this level of volume relative to shares outstanding suggests that selling pressure from existing shareholders may abate and the stock may begin to bottom. I doubt it. The equity value remaining to be raised relative to current equity market value has increased not decreased over the last three days due to the price drop.

The following table uses a range of equity issued as a percentage of volume traded to guesstimate the amount of equity raised in the first three days. During the prior $200 million offering, equity issued as a percentage of volume was close to 20% initially, but this rate of issuance declined as the offering progressed (this is the list of published articles that tracked the progress of that offering). Based on how poorly the stock traded on April 5th, it feels like a 20% pace would be unsustainable from a pricing perspective.

DryShips Equity Issuance Analysis Shares O/S March 31st (millions) 152 Size of Offering (millions) $226.40 Dates of Issuance April 3rd - 5th Volume Traded (millions) 160 VWAP $1.22 Value Traded $195.57 April 5th Close $1.03 Equity Issuance as % of Volume Traded 10.00% 12.50% 15% 17.50% 20% Shares Issued 16 20 24 28 32 Discount to VWAP @ Issuance 15% Est of Value of Equity Issued $16.62 $20.78 $24.93 $29.09 $33.25 Remaining Equity Issuance $209.78 $205.62 $201.47 $197.31 $193.15 Equity Market Value @ April 5th Close $173.04 $177.16 $181.28 $185.40 $189.52 Remaining Issuance as % of EMV @ April 5th 121% 116% 111% 106% 102% Remaining Equity Issuance @ 15% Discount to April 5th Close (shares/millions) 239.6 234.9 230.1 225.4 220.6

With remaining equity issuance well over 100% of current equity market value (adjusted for equity issuance this week), the pressure on DRYS stock will be unrelenting for the next several weeks. The number of shares needed to complete the offering (please note it will increase as the VWAP declines) will further erode the fair market value of the company on a per share basis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that I have traded DRYS on a regular basis, sometimes intraday round trips, for the last month on the long side. I do not short stocks. I will not be trading DRYS over the next several days. I expect DRYS to be volatile over the next several weeks and I view trading DRYS as extremely risky.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.