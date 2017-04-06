Freeport: Headed To $20

Freeport is making a lot of progress when it comes to its export ban in Indonesia.

Freeport McMoRan FCX is one of the stocks I started covering on a macro level because it is one of the biggest and most stable basic material companies anywhere in the world. That means that the stock is following macro trends like rising copper prices and increasing sentiment very well.

Source: Wikipedia

One of my first Freeport articles was published on the 27th of February 'Why I'm Buying Freeport McMoRan'. The article covered the main reasons of being long this Phoenix AZ based company.

About two weeks later, I covered additional bull signals in my article 'Freeport-McMoRan: Correction Opportunity'.

The performance of the stock is more or less 0% compared to my first bull call and +10% from my bottom call in March.

In this article, I will cover all major macro trends again to give you a picture where the stock is standing and why I think that you should buy more.

First, let me write a few sentences about the Indonesia situation. I covered Indonesia in my first article I mentioned that a problem solution would be a huge boost. This of course is more or less obvious. I trusted the company that these things would get solved rather sooner than later. I managed this risk by not buying too much shares.

This week we got the news that Freeport is allowed to export copper on the short term. The company is still negotiating about the long term outlook, but I don't think that there will be problems to be honest.

Source: Bloomberg

When looking at the macro picture, we see that US growth has gone down a little in March. In this case, you are looking at the ISM manufacturing index. This index is leading and tells us what we can expect in terms of economic growth over the next 1-3 months. This index has done an incredible job when it comes to predicting the S&P 500 as you can see in this article of mine.

The current dip is nothing more than the sign that growth is going to stay at these levels. Growth sentiment is at one of the highest levels since the commodity peak of 2011. This is backed by 17 growing manufacturing industries in March - out of 18. Furthermore, we see that leading regional new orders and shipments indicators are at 11-year highs.

In other words: if it were up to the US economy, we would see Freeport at 20 USD before the end of the year.

Source: TradingView

However, the US is not the only factor when analyzing basic materials like the one in this article. China is the biggest driver behind industrial metals like copper and the biggest copper importing region.

That's why it is a problem that China's leading purchasing managers index is not going up anymore. The PMI declined from 51.7 in February to 51.2 in March. Momentum is dead and growth expectations are razor thin (1.7 points above the neutral 50 level).

China's growth peaked in the last month of 2016. And guess what: Freeport McMoRan didn't perform well since then either.

One might ask why Freeport is not at 40 USD yet since the ISM index is indicating that price (purely based on a direct comparison starting in 2014). The reason is that China is not participating like it did between 2009 and 2011. The US alone is not able to get industrial metals up without the help from China.

That doesn't mean that the bull case is not valid. It only tells us why the share price is not where someone would expect it based on US growth sentiment.

I like the odds of being long Freeport. Especially because it doesn't seem that the economy is about to slow again. Every single Chinese uptick in terms of growth sentiment would mean a new boost for Freeport. Especially when you see that the stock is recovering a bit and starting to follow the trend of copper again.

Conclusion

You want to be long Freeport because of the rock solid growth in the US and the high odds that Chinese growth is going to push this stock towards the 20 USD. The current situation gives you a great entry price to either buy or add to your position. I kept my position small because I was already long some primary metal stocks and because I was not too sure about the Indonesian situation which is solved half way at this point. That's why, I am going to buy some more shares this week, probably even today.

The downside risk is disappointing growth in the US and China and a failing infrastructure plan in the US. The Infrastructure plan should have priority after the failed healthcare bill. The GOP will do whatever it takes to get this plan through to keep promises. Even if the budget might be smaller due to the failed healthcare savings.

All things considered, I am very positive that the bull case is going to turn out to be right. My target remains 20 USD over the next few months.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a different opinion. You can also send me a direct message or tweet me @LeoNelissen. And of course make sure to always follow your own risk management.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.