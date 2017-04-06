Canopy Growth - 2 Big Reasons To Avoid

It will face competition from the first marijuana ETF, which was launched this week.

Canopy Growth Corporation (OTCPK:TWMJF), better known by the symbol WEED on the Toronto Stock Exchange, is the largest pure play cannabis company in the world. The stock, along with most others in this emerging sector, has performed incredibly well over the last 12 months as Canada inches closer to legalizing marijuana and more and more U.S. states move that direction as well:

However, Canopy Growth faces two massive headwinds at the moment, which is why I believe that investors should stay away from one of the hottest stocks in North America:

An outrageous valuation Competition from Horizons new marijuana ETF

I'll address both of these issues in this article, beginning with Canopy's current valuation.

Quick - think of an "expensive" stock in North America today. What stock came to mind? Maybe you thought about Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), which could very well change the way society uses energy and transports itself. Tesla trades at 7x sales and 112x forward earnings. Maybe you thought about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) (or maybe you are streaming something in the background while you read this article). Netflix also trades at 7x sales and a more "reasonable" 72x forward earnings. One more example - how about NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) (driverless cars and all that), which trades at 8.5x sales and 30x forward earnings.

Yes, those are all pricey stocks, but none of them can hold a candle (or lighter in this case) to Canopy:

Price to Sales Ratio: 52

Forward Price to Earnings Ratio: 111 (using the highest analyst estimate, since the consensus suggests a loss in 2018)

In fact, a price to sales ratio above 50 means that Canopy Growth is now more expensive than many of the largest technology companies during the midst of the dot com bubble:

If you are a Canopy shareholder right now, look at that chart again. Focus on how quickly a leader in its field can see its price to sales ratio drop by 50-75% when a bubble pops. Keep in mind that these three companies are still around today, while most of their equally expensive competitors went bankrupt. Even if the Canopy trades at a Tesla-like price to sales ratio of 7x two years from now, based on analyst expectations of $125 million in 2018 revenue, that represents a market cap of $875 million CAD, approximately 50% lower than it is currently.

The second, shorter-term reason to be cautious of Canopy is the recent launch of the Horizons Medical Marijuana Life Sciences ETF (HMMJ in Toronto). Canopy is one of six holdings that make up 10% of that ETF, which saw more than 2 million units trade hands on its first day listed on the TSX.

Canopy has been the largest, most visible pure play cannabis company traded in North America during this most recent marijuana boom. Until today, investors did not have a way of getting diversified exposure to the sector as a whole.

I believe that many investors were using Canopy as a proxy for the industry - it sounds crazy to suggest that a stock trading at more than 50x sales is "safe", but compared to most of its smaller competitors, Canopy does represent a slightly safer profile. I know of institutional and retail investors alike who were drawn to it for this reason.

Now that this Horizons ETF is available, investors who want to play the "pot story" now have another, perhaps more attractive option. This is purely a supply and demand story - as some investor demand shifts away from Canopy toward this ETF (and others which are on the way), its share price should weaken, all else equal.

Trying to predict when the end of a bubble will occur is an exercise in futility. However, in the long-term, the likelihood that Canopy turns out to be a profitable investment when purchased at over 50 times sales is slim. Add to that the short-term pressure of increased competition for marijuana capital from a diversified ETF and you have a combination that should keep investors to stay clear of this stock to ensure their wealth does not go up in flames.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.