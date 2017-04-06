Berkshire Hathaway: An In-Depth Look At Normalized Return On Equity

How much would you pay for a $298 billion perpetual bond with an 8.5% coupon and $66 billion of additional cash? While this seems like an odd question, I would argue it is the one you're trying to answer when choosing to invest, or not invest, in Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B,BRK.A). No, Berkshire common stock is not a bond; however, as I will try to demonstrate, while Berkshire's stated GAAP earnings are volatile, its underlying return on shareholders' equity is highly consistent, not entirely dissimilar to a bond coupon. This analysis will disaggregate Berkshire's constituent assets and liabilities in its various business segments and the earnings attributable to those segments. Doing so will allow us to uncover what I will term a "steady-state" return on equity. With that return in hand, we can then determine the "yield" and subsequent value to assign our "bond."

Berkshire's non-insurance operating businesses have assets, liabilities, and shareholders' equity of $341, $131, and $210 billion, respectively. Last year, these businesses generated combined earnings of $12.9 billion, or an ROE of 6.2%. Below is the same calculation since 2010. As you can see, with the exception of last year, the results tend to be in a band of 6.5-7.5%, with a seven-year average of 7%. Of note, each year had a similar economic backdrop, subdued GDP growth, low inflation, and low interest rates. 2016's ROE was lower than the long-run average as the acquisition of Precision Castparts significantly increased the equity allocated to this segment, BNSF's pre-tax operating profit was lower by ~$1 billion, and the inclusion of ~$500 million of disclosed restructuring charges. Given BNSF's significant increase in carloadings during Q1, the ongoing improvement in the rig count, and modest economic growth, I expect earnings to increase by at least two billion on a year-over-year basis. This would put ROE squarely back at 7%, the long-run average.

Turning to the insurance segment, we see the evolution of assets, liabilities and book value over the same period. You may notice these numbers do not match the numbers you see in quarterly or annual balance sheets. This is because the manufacturing, service and retail businesses are consolidated into the "Insurance & Other" segment in SEC filings. However, Buffett breaks out the manufacturing, service and retail business balance sheet in the Annual Report. To carve out the insurance balance sheet, I deduct the balance sheet values for Manufacturing, Service and Retail from the Insurance and Other balance sheet as presented in Form 10-K.

The calculation to determine return on equity for the insurance segment is more difficult than the operating segments. Unlike most insurance companies that invest predominantly in fixed income securities, Berkshire largely holds cash and equities. Given prevailing accounting rules, Berkshire only includes the dividend income, and not the retained earnings, of its equity investees (with KHC being an exception to the rule). The difference between total earnings of equity investees and dividends received is north of $6 billion; so we need to go back and look at Berkshire's equity portfolio to determine the earnings on an individual stock basis. For this, I use 2017 consensus estimates but do not include the recent increase in AAPL shares that Buffett disclosed in a CNBC interview. Note the relatively low tax rate in this segment given the dividends received deduction, which I chose to apply to retained earnings of investees as well. I roll forward last year's underwriting profit as my estimate for 2017.

Again, the ROE in this segment is approximately 7%. However, there are a few caveats to this number. The most important caveat is the large amount of cash that Berkshire holds, which earns nothing but increases denominator (equity) portion of the ROE equation. At the end of 2016, Berkshire had $86 billion in cash and T-Bills, most of which was held in the insurance segment. Buffett has stated several times that Berkshire will always hold at least $20 billion in cash. This implies that roughly $66 billion could be used to acquire entire companies or equity stakes, pay dividends, repay indebtedness or repurchase shares without having a demonstrable negative impact on underlying earnings power. For this reason, I subtract this amount from the assets of the insurance and other segment and include it as a separate category of "excess cash." The second caveat pertains to the warrants that Berkshire holds in Bank of America (NYSE:BAC). Berkshire has the right to acquire 700 million shares of BAC at $7.18 per share on or before 2021. At the current BAC price of $23.50 these warrants are likely worth more than $12 billion, yet they contribute nothing to earnings which again depresses ROE. Despite the detrimental impact of the warrants on ROE, I choose to make no further adjustments for reasons I will discuss later, besides subtracting excess cash, when calculating the modified ROE of the insurance segment.

As seen above, the cash-adjusted ROE is approximately 12% which is considerably higher than the 7% ROE of the operating segment. I would argue this is because the main liability in the insurance segment is float which has a negative cost if underwriting results are positive. This contrasts with the operating segment, where the biggest liability is debt, which has a clear and measurable expense associated with it. Additionally, the insurance segment utilizes more leverage once excess cash is subtracted, approximately 2.4:1 assets/equity versus 1.6:1 in the operating segment.

So far, we have discussed the operating businesses with $210 billion in book value, the insurance segment with $89 billion in book value, and excess cash of $66 billion. This appears to imply that Berkshire's book value is $364 billion. However, Berkshire's 10-K discloses shareholders' equity of $283 billion. Nearly all the difference is attributable to Berkshire's $78 billion deferred tax liability. This liability is a product of unrealized gains in the investment portfolio as well as timing differences between tax and GAAP accounts as it pertains to depreciation, predominantly in the railroad and utility businesses. While this liability does represent a future cash claim on earnings, I argue that its net present value is vastly overstated. Said another way, in a hypothetical transaction, Berkshire would never pay $78 billion for somebody else to assume this liability for them.

Let's examine the reasons why. First, although taxes accrue when portfolio positions appreciate, Berkshire only needs to pay cash taxes on investment gains when they are realized. As Berkshire typically holds its investment positions for a very long time, they are unlikely to be making cash payments any time soon. Given the basic concept of time value of money, a dollar today is worth more than a dollar tomorrow, the liability needs to be assigned a significant discount to reflect its net present value. Second, in our calculation, we are already taxing income from equity investees (including retained earnings) as if all earnings were paid out as dividends. In theory, if Berkshire held its investments in perpetuity and all future cash flows were paid out as dividends, its effective tax rate on the equity portfolio would be 10.5% versus the 35% it currently accrues for. Note that the 10.5% reflects the dividends received deduction which is intended to minimize the impact of triple taxation - Berkshire investees already pay taxes at the corporate level. As it pertains to the operating businesses, Buffett has repeatedly espoused his fondness for capital expenditure, as such I would expect capital outlays to generally grow over time. We can track this phenomenon in Berkshire's supplemental cash flow information which reveals that the cash tax rate has been roughly half of the GAAP tax rate over the past three years. The implication is that cash returns on equity are meaningfully higher than what is presented in this analysis.

Admittedly, it is near impossible to assign a precise valuation for the net present value of Berkshire's deferred tax liability. However, hopefully it is clear after examining the impact of tax deferral through continued holding of equity positions, the dividends received deduction, and ongoing material differences between GAAP and cash tax rates, that Berkshire's deferred tax liability is significantly overstated from an economic standpoint. Finally, while there is considerable speculation as to whether the corporate tax rate will be lowered and what the subsequent new rate will be, Berkshire stands to be a very large beneficiary of potential reform. For example, I estimate lowering the rate from 35% to 20% would decrease the liability from $78 billion to $45 billion, and increase book value by $33 billion. For my analysis, I approximate the value of the BAC warrants, which we implicitly assign no value to in the insurance segment, as a rough offset to the net present value of the deferred tax liability. I understand this is not a perfect answer, but believe it approximates the underlying economic reality.

With this information in hand, we can turn to calculating our steady-state ROE. As discussed above, the operating businesses have $210 billion in equity with an average ROE of 7% while the insurance business has an adjusted book value of $89 billion and ROE of 12%. Combined this translates to cumulative shareholders' equity, as adjusted, of $298 and a blended ROE of 8.5%.

The question now becomes what is an appropriate yield for this equity? We know that the inverse of a price to earnings ratio, earnings/price, is shorthand for the discount rate that investors charge to hold equities. Currently, consensus estimates show the aggregate S&P 500 earning $130 on a price of 2360, a 5.5% discount rate, or a P/E ratio of 18.1x. While this appears slightly higher than historical averages, relative to a US 10-year bond yield of 2.35%, it probably reflects an adequate risk premium. Thus, if we wanted to garner the same yield on Berkshire's shareholders' equity as the broader S&P, we would pay 1.54x book value ((8.5%/5.5%)*298), or $459 billion. To this I add the $66 billion in excess cash, to get an aggregate value of $525 billion, or $213 per class B share.

To acknowledge the obvious, Berkshire is not trading at $213. The current share price is around $166, or a capitalization of $409 billion. Subtracting excess cash implies that investors are paying $346 billion for Berkshire's $298 billion of adjusted equity, or a multiple of 1.15x book value. Performing the same calculation as above in reverse, this translates to a discount rate of 7.4%. Taking the inverse of the discount rate, we derive an implied P/E ratio of 13.6x.

Does Berkshire deserve to trade at a 4.5x P/E discount to the broader market? Said another way, should investors require Berkshire pay nearly 2% of additional "yield" to hold its shares relative to the market? In my opinion, the answer is "no." Breaking it into component pieces, 70% of Berkshire equity is currently in operating businesses which produce very consistent returns and have grown earnings at a compound rate of nearly 11% since 2010. Moreover, approximately half of these earnings are derived from a railroad and a utility - both of which trade at premium multiples as standalone companies in the broader market. The 30% of equity allocated to the insurance segment produces very high returns. However, this return is masked by the fact that Berkshire marks to market its investment portfolio rather than consolidating the income of its investees. On a corporate level, leverage is minimal and liquidity is excessive relative to the needs of the business.

Moreover, the evidence for a "conglomerate discount" is scant. Operating subsidiaries are run efficiently with little centralized input, excess capital is deployed at high rates of return, all while minimizing cash taxes. As it pertains to Buffett's longevity, the increased emphasis on wholly-owned businesses that are run autonomously has diminished his importance versus prior decades. Over the past seven years, equity in the operating segments has grown at approximately 2x the rate of the insurance/investment business. As we have demonstrated above, these businesses should produce consistent returns whether or not Buffett is CEO. Buffett is still important in allocating incremental excess capital, but again, we have shown that the market ascribes little or no value to this capital, and certainly is not implying high returns on its deployment. For example, if Berkshire threw its $66 billion of excess cash into a bonfire and investors ascribed a market multiple to the earnings generated from the residual adjusted shareholders' equity, the resultant valuation would be 12% higher ($459 billion) that the current market capitalization ($409 billion). In an ironic twist, investors may be assigning the greatest capital allocator in history a value of negative several tens of billion dollars!

