Fabrinet: Why Can't This Stock Break Out?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has been a mixed bag for investors in recent months with operating performance continually exceeding expectations while the stock refuses to respond. In my last article on FN, which can be read here, I discussed the company's Q2 earnings results and concluded that they were strong. I also repeated my prediction, which has been my stance for a while now, that FN would close the valuation gap between current prices and reality eventually as long as performance remained robust.

For a week or two that actually looked like it was happening, but it was a short-lived ride:

FN data by YCharts

The big jump was a fleeting look at what I consider to be a fairer valuation for Fabrinet, but it ended just as quickly as it developed. As you can see, the price chart above is very "spiky". Big moves in one direction are usually accompanied by big moves in the opposite direction soon thereafter. Up until October 2016 those spikes worked out to net gains for the stock, but that has not been the case for the 6 months or so. Despite the raw volatility of FN, the stock has ended up more or less in the same place it's been for a while.

So why the stagnation? To be honest, I don't really know. Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ:LITE), Fabrinet's largest customer, has seen much more in the way of gains:

FN 1 Year Total Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

And as the following price chart shows, these two stocks mirror each other very closely, with some minor discrepancies here and there:

FN data by YCharts

This tendency to move in lockstep highlights how strange FN's movements have been in recent weeks. While the direction of the moves have been the same for both FN and LITE, the magnitude has not been. LITE has seen shares appreciate in price much more sharply. What's happening here?

I'll chalk it up to the market's unpredictability, but I also think it demonstrates just how arbitrary this stagnation seems to be. With operating results improving significantly every quarter and no indications of a slowdown either at Fabrinet or within the optical component industry, there seems little reason why FN would be missing out on gains it has earned with outstanding performance.

With that said, there is another recurring issue that always seems to be a drag on Fabrinet: other component makers bombing their earnings results. This quarter it was Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR), which lost more than 20% of its value after reporting Q3 well below expectations. What this does is temper expectations in the industry as a whole, bolsters skepticism of the 100-gig upgrade cycle, and causes many to wait for more earnings reports. This industry-wide uncertainty can have the effect of downplaying the significance of something like a successful earnings report for Fabrinet.

FN PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Whenever I see low P/E ratios in a growing industry like optical components, it immediately points to market uncertainty. Is it warranted? I think not as much as some companies' bad earnings reports might initially indicate.

Fabrinet specifically has shown a consistency in both earnings and revenue growth that justify a higher valuation that the stock has not yet been able to achieve. The company has guided for 44% YoY revenue growth and 57% earnings growth for the coming quarter, which usually means Fabrinet will beat those numbers as management almost always guides conservatively. Many times other optical component makers have flailed during a quarter, causing price drops across the industry due to worries the bad report was not an isolated incident, but Fabrinet has always managed to overcome any market weakness and produce robust results.

I expect this to continue as the 100-gig upgrade cycle continues to progress, and, as always, I expect FN will close the valuation gap between current prices and reality as time goes on.

