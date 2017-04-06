In 2015, I Valued Valeant Sub-$10 And Stayed Bearish, What Now?

I also take readers through the evolution of my so-far-correct bearish analyses of Valeant, beginning when it traded at $97 in October 2015.

I review the latest news and explain that while VRX has gotten less unattractive in some ways as the price has declined, I remain bearish.

Some argue that the "Ackman overhang" in the stock, now gone, can free it to finally move up.

Introduction

This is a sort of landmark day of a strange sort for me in my commentaries on Valeant (NYSE:VRX). Even though I'm not a short seller, I was so alarmed by the profusion of both debt-fueled roll-ups in the pharma space and by the casual, widespread acceptance of non-GAAP accounting attendant to these pyramids that I waded into the VRX controversy with a different take 1 1/2 years ago with the stock having crashed from above $260 to about $97 at the time of my article. It's now down 90% from then, closing Wednesday at $9.50.

While the media at that time was full of short seller Andrew Left (Citron) and his allegations against the company, I focused on the basic values inherent in VRX assuming no fraud, based on analyzing what I viewed as a poorly-executed growth-by-acquisition strategy. That's why the title of that Oct. 22, 2015 article was Basic Problems With Valeant's Valuation, With Comments On Recent News.

What this article does is update my analysis of VRX, which I've covered bearishly with articles in 2015 and this March, but first review the case I made against the stock in 2015 and again last year. Feel free to skip this introductory section if you're familiar with my VRX work.

Going back to my first article on VRX, the two most important introductory bullet points were:

One of the overlooked aspects of the stock is a conventional analysis of its operations based on generally accepted accounting principles.

The conclusion is that VRX was grossly overpriced simply based on GAAP EPS and a very weak balance sheet.

Here are some quotes from the article, which minced few words:

My view for some time has been that VRX has been valued in a nonsensical manner. Its gigantic debt load should lead to a low P/E, so that investors would be rewarded if the company grew strongly and brought its finances to a much stronger level. Mr. Market was in my view pretending that VRX should be valued by new metrics, when I believed that the old metrics of GAAP EPS and balance sheet analysis were fine, and that Mr. Market had lost his mind with VRX. Now that the issues that go far beyond mere issues of an appropriate valuation for a debt-fueled serial acquirer, the situation is riskier yet. To summarize, I thought that VRX was not worth much, i.e. that it was an unattractive stock far below its prior highs [above $260 in August 2015] and current trading prices. That was before the fraud and related charges arose.

Earlier in the article, and in relation to the title of this current article, I said the following:

But, given no blockbuster, little in-house R&D, and poor finances, maybe 6-8X GAAP EPS is more appropriate, or a single-digit share price. Whereas, the stock is around $97 as I write this on Thursday.

At $9.50, it has taken almost 1 1/2 years, but it has reached that valuation target.

Wish I were a short seller!

That's actually a joke - I'm an older guy, and shorting is not my thing even if it would make sense on a purely financial basis. But I do like to get more things right than wrong, which is the best anyone can do without inside information in the financial markets.

In any case, as you know, some more bad stuff did occur at VRX, such as severing the relationship with Philidor and certain earnings restatements; and the CEO and CFO were shown the door.

With those changes, I provided analysis in June 2016 in a Seeking Alpha article and said in it:

A few months later, when the VRX board presaged a loss quarter for Q1 and the shares fell into the $30s, I revised my fair value to zero or close to that... Now, a look at the year-end VRX balance sheet, current debt repayment schedule, cash flow, and earnings makes me wonder if VRX can continue as a going concern.

Well, they did some fancy financial footwork and saved the day for at least a while. The question now is on the lines of whether yet another 90% stock price drop is foreseeable, or whether the nature of stocks makes VRX of some interest to risk-takers. After all, you can only lose what you put in, but if everything breaks right, you can see your money double and double again with a depressed situation such as VRX.

There are different ways to think about VRX. The two divergent ways I think about it are cash flow versus asset value. Of course, the two end up being in a real sense the two sides of the same coin. Asset values turn into cash flow; negative cash flows do a company in. And so on.

So how should we think about VRX? I looked at the company both ways in an article about 5 weeks ago on VRX, titled Valeant: Probably Worthless, Or Risky But Attractive Now? My conclusion definitely leaned toward the "probably worthless" side of the scales after looking at the number of VRX products going off-patent over the next 2-3 years (cash flows) and net debt and asset values (balance sheet considerations).

Since that March 3 article, a few notable things have happened. I'll discuss them next.

Bill Ackman sells out

Per Bloomberg on March 13:

Bill Ackman has finally conceded defeat on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. After waging a costly and outspoken public defense of the controversial drugmaker, its once-biggest champion sold his entire stake in the company at a loss and said he will leave the board.

After he sold, the stock dropped below $11, rebounded on "bargain hunting," and then began sinking again.

While it would be facile to ask why an exceedingly bright investor thought so highly of VRX's management, business plan and stock price prospects, I will opine that Mr. Ackman bailing out is not on balance a positive signal for the stock on a fundamental basis. Thinking technically, it also adds supply of stock to the VRX trading pool. So it can help the stock trade even heavier (worse).

VRX sells a few assets

When a seller wants and needs to raise cash, the best asset will go early and get a strong price. Thus, it announced that on March 3, it had completed the sale (previously announced) of three skincare brands to L'Oreal (OTCPK:LRLCY) for $1.3 B. With the deal for above 7X annual sales and therefore a premium price:EBITDA ratio, bulls had a little hope. I do not know the date of another sale that VRX announced in January, that of Provenge to a Chinese firm, or whether there are any significant uncertainties of it occurring, but that is for a gross of $820 million.

All that is nice, and there may well be some profit built into these sales (we do not know how much investment VRX put into these assets), but with the situation looking chancy, Mr. Ackman bailing, and the stock relentlessly going lower, the market is saying it's not enough. The revenue from these sales, after selling expenses, will not even offset the new debt the company took on last month (see two sections below).

VRX tries to sell iNova

iNova was a 2011 acquisition of ex-US pharma and OTC brand products, with headquarters in Australia. The initial deal was for 700 million Australian dollars, which at the time was for less than $700 million USD. How much VRX then invested for the integration of iNova into VRX, and how much subsequently VRX invested in its growth, or upstreamed to the parent, is not known to me. At the time, per the linked VRX press release, apparently, the intent was to invest in ex-US growth:

"This transaction not only transforms our operations in the Australian market, but provides us with a beachhead in both Southeast Asia and South Africa," stated J. Michael Pearson, chairman and chief executive officer. "iNova has a talented management team that has created a strong business operation ahead of an intended initial public offering and with the current market softness, Valeant has a unique opportunity to acquire iNova and integrate our Australian operations into the broader iNova Asia Pacific business."

That this was a "beachhead" tells me that I do not know whether a prospective sale, apparently doable around $900 MM, would represent any gain or not. How much investment, if any, did VRX inject into iNova?

In any case, so far, as most of you know, no deal has been struck to sell this division.

In tracking the gain or loss from an investment such as iNova, I submit that it's not easy. Even when VRX files its financial reports following a sale of iNova (assuming the sale is consummated), it will not be easy to track the flow of funds subsequent to the purchase in each direction, either from iNova to VRX or downstream to iNova.

Interested parties may wish to review the iNova webpage at VRX, which lists its brands.

VRX refinances some debt

This was big news. VRX's IR department issued 8 separate press releases on debt matters between March 6 and March 21. The last of them was titled Valeant Completes Refinancing Transactions and included these comments:

Valeant announced today that it has closed its previously announced refinancing transactions. These transactions include its offering of $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of 6.50% senior secured notes due 2022 and $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 7.00% senior secured notes due 2024, and its borrowing of an additional approximately $3 billion of new term loans maturing in 2022.

My translation and explanation of the above to a non-financial person might run something like this:

VRX was running out of money and raised $3 B in high-cost debt despite already having net debt around $28 B and allegedly being in the mode of paying down debt. Not good.

Use of funds was explained as buying time:

The Company used the proceeds of the offering and the new term loan together with cash on hand to repay all term loans under its credit facility maturing in 2018, 2019 and 2020, $350 million of revolver borrowings and $1.1 billion of its 6.75% Senior Notes due 2018.

This followed in the press release:

In addition, as part of these transactions, the Company amended its existing credit agreement to remove the financial maintenance covenants from the term loans and modify the financial maintenance covenants under the revolving facility and to make certain other amendments.

What does this tell me? That the company does not have enough money, and that the lenders think they are milking the situation to make the best of it. Thus, they would, collectively, do these loans at what for today are exorbitant interest rates, but allow VRX to weaken its loan covenants. I'm sure there are other points of view on this, but that's mine at this point.

Next, some important Bloomberg News reporting and commentary.

Bloomberg reports on the rise of the debt holders at VRX

This strikes me as highly relevant to the above debt maneuvers; from March 2:

Valeant's New Bonus Math Puts Debt Holders in Driver's Seat Valeant shareholders, slide over: Debt holders are driving the bus. The drugmaker has changed how it calculates executive cash bonuses. Their incentives are no longer tied to adjusted earnings per share, which were used as an executive incentive when the company was a market darling. The bonuses will now be pegged to Ebitda -- earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization -- which, as it happens, is also a metric watched by its creditors. "Investors are laser focused on Valeant's debt covenants -- and covenants are tied to Ebitda," said Umer Raffat, an analyst with Evercore ISI. "Executives are being paid on being able to service debts. It's just about the debt servicing."

VRX may largely exist for the debt holders now. Why be a shareholder in that case?

Bloomberg went on to report:

The embattled drugmaker said during its earnings presentation Tuesday that it will no longer publish adjusted net income and earnings per share... As it turns out, the company had received a firm push: In October, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sent a letter to Paul Herendeen, Valeant's chief financial officer since August, complaining about the drugmaker's presentation of adjusted earnings per share. The figures, the SEC warned, were inconsistent with the agency's accounting guidance "and should be discontinued."

This was a full year after I complained about VRX's adjusted "earnings" as opposed to earnings calculated following generally accepted accounting principles. Others got interested in this angle back then:

A little over a week after my Oct. 22 2015 VRX article, the NYT ran an article titled Valeant Shows the Perils of Fantasy Numbers. This made the points I made. Yet investors kept VRX prices very high for a while.

It's my real hope that more companies would cease routine and too-often misleading use of non-GAAP numbers and reserve that for when they actually assist investors, such as when a major division is sold for a significant gain or loss.

Getting back to the VRX topic, it's clear that this has been a money-losing enterprise using GAAP for some time. It's unclear if that will ever change.

Given the inherent leverage of a $4 B or so "primary" market cap but a $32 B market cap adjusted for debt (enterprise value), it would be surprising to me that Bill Ackman would sell out in March if there were significant prospects for a major share price increase to come. All he could lose would be his remaining principal, but he could get a double, triple, or quadruple if there were really a lot of value in Bausch & Lomb, Salix, etc.

Combining the Ackman fund's sale, and noting, of course, that he was (and is for now) a VRX director and therefore a knowledgeable insider, and the Bloomberg reporting that the company is being run to maximize returns for debt holders, and noting that the company is trying to solve a problem of overindebtedness by taking on more debt, I have some concluding and summary thoughts.

What's VRX worth?

On the one hand, the above question is now arithmetic. The negatives are finally known. But to answer the question definitely or with a very high degree of confidence, as I thought was the case when the stock was higher, is impossible. One has a multivariate set of equations where the many variables are constantly changing, not fixed; and where there are many more variables than equations. So the equation is unsolvable, and different observers will have different opinions.

What is Bausch & Lomb worth? Well, it's not growing right now, but it has what it says may be an improvement on generic Xalatan for glaucoma that could come to market this year in the US. Could that and some other products, and a generally better economy with more inflation, make B&L grow in value faster than the extra debt load burdens the company? What about Siliq, which Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) passed on? Did AMGN err? Could Addyi actually have a successful relaunch? The Salix story improves faster than I, or more importantly Mr. Market expect? Etc. No one knows.

So I'm less bearish on VRX than before, given my value orientation. Now there's at least a finite chance that the company somehow hits on all cylinders and has something for equity holders. Maybe a lot?

However, here's why I tilt toward the bearish, still.

First, Mr. Papa did not do a good job at VRX. I documented this in April 2016, after he was named CEO of VRX, in an article titled Did Perrigo's Papa Leave It As A 'Valeant-Lite'? My answer was in the affirmative, but the article's focus was on VRX more than on Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO). I still do not like PRGO, and said so a month ago in an article titled Perrigo May Belong Much Closer To $20 Than $70. PRGO has fallen about 4% since that article was written. He also acted in a shareholder-unfriendly manner in rebuffing Mylan's (NASDAQ:MYL) overly-generous takeover efforts.

Plus, Joseph Papa's background in generics may not be what VRX needs now.

Second, I take Bill Ackman selling out as a negative. Some have raised the question of him wanting to realize his tax loss and move on. But there's no rush to do that in March. I respect him enough to think that he knew the company well enough to simply find better uses for that capital in other assets.

Third, when lenders seize control of a company, even indirectly in this case as Bloomberg is reporting, and are getting a high rate of interest for many years, it actually is not all that critical to get back 100 cents on the principal dollar. If you get back 97 cents on the dollar, it's not so bad if you are receiving 7% interest for 7 years.

Fourth, even the company's liabilities are not really known, given the possibility of fines, legal settlements, etc.

Fifth, other than junior biotechs with great pipelines, in my view, a company should be profitable under GAAP to have a market cap in the billions. Remember, VRX is likely losing high-margined revenues to generics at frequent intervals over the next years as I discussed in some detail in my VRX article last month.

Sixth, tightening US financial conditions are not ideal for a highly leveraged enterprise such as VRX. The more the Fed fights the inflation it created with QE, the less incentive investors have to flee cash to speculate in a chancy stock such as VRX.

Seventh and last for this non-comprehensive list, there's a big picture aspect to VRX. It was one of a group of pharma roll-ups. This group includes two companies that did it better than many, Allergan (NYSE:AGN) and Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK). There are others that did not do it too well but not disastrously as it looks now, such as Teva (NYSE:TEVA) and MYL. Then, on the worse end of the spectrum, there is PRGO, and, more troubling yet, Endo (NASDAQ:ENDP). Finally, at the bottom of this group in my opinion is VRX.

What has tended to happen with widespread manias such as this debt-fueled roll-up craze is that when they fail so widely in the stock market, at least one company implodes into bankruptcy or at least comes close. No guarantees, of course, but I see no reason not to act as if this pattern could repeat here.

I would be much more interested in "bargain-hunting" in this sector if a bankruptcy or major panic that did not quite involve bankruptcy occurred, scared the public, saw lots of earnest and belated media commentary about how badly the borrowers and lenders had acted in doing all these takeovers, etc. I'd like to see this era criticized in the financial media, as it deserves to be, before buying one of these unsteady names.

In summary, the lower VRX gets, the milder my bearish view now gets, but on balance, while I'm not a short seller, put buyer or in league in any way with any such person, I do list VRX again as a short idea as I've done since my first VRX article 1 1/2 years ago at 10X the price. I think there's still just too great a chance that the value of the assets is less than the net debt. If so, as this story plays out potentially for years now that debt has been restructured as shown above, then VRX could be a trap for the longs despite inevitable sharp countertrend rallies as have occurred for many months.

I'm avoiding VRX and sticking with profitable, innovative biotechs, prominent among them Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) and Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG).

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RHHBY,ABBV,CELG,AMGN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice. I am not an investment adviser.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.