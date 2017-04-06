Bitcoin Surged On Good News With More Price Increases To Come

Citroen has been surging lately and is up 17% since the beginning of the year.

On Friday, the Japanese government passed a law that recognizes Bitcoin as a legal payment method. On that news, the crypto-currency spiked some 7%. The ability for businesses and individuals to use Bitcoin as a payment method will provide more demand for the crypto-currency. The increased demand will ultimately push the value of the currency above its all-time high of $1,350..00.

The law is being nicknamed the Bicoin law. The law allows for Bitcoin to be used as a payment method in Japan starting on April 1st. That means that Japanese citizens are likely to start getting involved in Bitcoin as well as the potential for Japanese exchanges and ATMs. While I do not see Japan becoming the biggest users of Bitcoin, that distinction belongs to China, I do see some increased usage.

Bitcoin was launched in 2009 and since that time the currency has been appreciating in value. In fact, since 2010, the currency has increased in value every single year except 2014. Already in 2017, the currency is up some 17%. In December, the currency was trading at $700.00. It is now quoted at $1,138.00:

As a payment method the crypto-currency is very useful for anyone who wants to buy and sell items completely anonymously. That is the entire idea behind Bitcoin. Being able to move money out of your country and being able to invest in the currency itself is an appeal in its own.

I am a big believer in the currency. Think about China and all of their economic woes they have been heaving. China is home to some of the world's biggest exchanges for Bitcoin, Huobi and OKCoin. The volume on these platforms dwarfs most other platforms around the world. This makes sense.

The Chinese government has capital controls in place to ensure that the renminbi does not appreciate too rapidly. In fact, the People's Bank of China has met with the country's Bitcoin exchanges to have the exchanges halt withdrawals from Bitcoin in order to prevent money from flowing out of the country and skirting the country's regulations. There are also money laundering issues involved that the PBoC wants to ensure that the exchanges are not being used for.

Still, those capital controls are not likely to stop the money flowing into Bitcoin. The renminbi has been falling over the past several years. The PBoC has had to use its currency reserves to halt the depreciation of the renminbi do the economic declines of the country and the fact that there are such stringent capital controls in the country. Bitcoin is an easy way around all of these issues and is the reason why Bitcoin is so heavily traded in China.

And, if the Chinese economy continues to moderate and the PBoC continues to increase interest rates while simultaneously the capital controls are strictly enforced then Bitcoin will be a viable option for individuals wanting to push money out of the country and into a safe-haven currency.

Many Chinese individuals are already using Bitcoin. It is easy to convert cash into Bitcoins and can easily be done so via any ATM around the world. Once the cash is converted into Bitcoins there is no following the money. That is the appeal for Chinese nationals.

Bitcoin will continue to appreciate in value. The spike up in the crypto-currency from the announcement on Friday reiterates the increasing available use of the currency. That demand will push the value of Bitcoin higher. I am thinking that the currency will cross over its all-time high of $1,350.00 in the next few months given the pace at which it is moving.

Further, I believe that the currency will be seeing more activity if there is any turmoil in the world financial markets. There has been some selling off of the highs as of late. This will prompt individuals to continue to push into the crypto-currency as a store of value.

Right now, the French election is showing that the far-right Le Pen is leading. She has made it clear that she is not a fan of the EU. Great Britain has just initiated Article 50 to leave the European Union. If Le Pen were to win then it is very possible that a referendum for France is next. If France were to even mention a referendum then I believe that Bitcoin will move considerably higher and do so very quickly.

There is already substantial demand for Bitcoin. But, there are a lot of headwinds ahead that may push Bitcoin higher regardless of the current demand. And, I believe a lot of this demand is going to occur soon. The move by the Japanese government is just one more thing that is propelling the crypto-currency higher.

Look for eventual moves above the $1,350.00 level. And, considering the current political environment, that move may happen much sooner than anticipated.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BTCUSD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.