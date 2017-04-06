This Company Is Undervalued

The conservative guidance from the management led to a pullback during the first quarter of 2017.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices and for multimedia consumer electronics applications, such as mobile phones, digital cameras, notebook PCs, personal multimedia players, and personal navigation devices.

The company was founded in San Jose California back in 1995 and currently operates from corporate offices in Hong Kong, Taiwan and the U.S., with design centers and sales offices in Taiwan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Japan and the U.S.

The company demonstrated significant growth in the recent years. From 2013 to 2016 the Revenue grew from $225M to $556M, which means a yearly average growth of 35%.

Based on the yearly data gathered from the earnings reports, the Revenue growth is most and foremost driven by the Mobile Storage Segment. The Mobile Storage includes microcontrollers for SSDs, eMMCs and other NAND applications. The segment also includes revenue that generated from designs of controllers that are aimed for removable storage products like NAND memory card controllers and USB flash drive controllers.

As seen in the chart below, the Mobile Storage segment is the most dominated segment for Silicon Motion as it generated over $510M of Revenue in 2016, which represents more than 90% of total Revenue.

Silicon Motion's Net income jumped from $27M in 2013 to $110.9M in 2016. It means that the net income grew in average by a rate of 59% per year.

In the chart below I have extrapolated the Revenue and Income curves into 2017 based on the company's midpoint guidance of revenue for total year 2017. The given guidance was at the range of $556M to $612M hence the midpoint is $584M or 5% growth year over year.

If indeed the company would end up at the midpoint of $584M and the Net Income would be at around 20%, as it was in 2016, than the implied year over year EPS growth rate would be at 5% as well, estimated at $3.28 per share. Based on the current $46 stock price it therefore trades at a P/E multiple of 14.8x based on 2016 EPS or a multiple of 14.2x based on the 2017 midpoint EPS based on the current guidance.

But looking at the historical Earnings surprises from Nasdaq.com it seems that the company is constantly biting Consensus expectations which are built based on the company's guidance.

Another indication that the company is expecting to continue to grow is its dividend rate. In the last quarter of 2016 the company announced a $0.2 quarterly dividend per share compared to the traditional $0.15 per share it paid in the past several years. The dividend spike from $065 in 2016 to $0.80 in 2017 is a clear sign of the management's confidence to continue and grow its profits and cash.

In the next chart I have extrapolated the EPS based on the 5% growth that is implied by the management's guidance and evaluated the $0.8 dividend payout ratio from the expected EPS.

As seen in the chart, the payout ratio is still expected to be relatively low at 24% hence there is even a room to grow the dividend even more in the coming years.

At the end of 2016 Silicon Motion Technology had $274M in cash and cash equivalent. This is 52% higher compared to the cash amount a year before. The cash used for dividend distribution in 2017 is estimated at $28.4M, which represents only 10% of the total available cash.

Being a fabless company reduces the amount of Capital Expenditure the company is required to invest every year. Throughout 2016 the company invested $12.2M which was mostly for design tools and operating facilities' related purchases while it even paid back a $10M loan it had, all figures are very small compared to the piling cash.

The cash per share as of end of 2016 is estimated at $7.7 per share. So taking the current $46 share price and deduct the cash per share from it would be ~$38 which represents the value of the business without cash. Using the 2017 estimated EPS, which is based on the company's conservative guidance, the NTM P/E ratio is therefore 11.7x. Using a more realistic 15x ratio leads to a price target of $57.

The recent earning release was accompanied by a warning by management stating that there could be some seasonal softness in client SSD demand in the first quarter of 2017 and also pointed on a risk of NAND flash availability. The elements led to the aggressive stock price pullback during the month of February but the stock had recovered since then.

My goal is to take advantage of any pullback in the markets and try to purchase the stock as close as possible to $44.

Happy investing!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SIMO over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions of the author are not recommendations to either buy or sell any security. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decision.