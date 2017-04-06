Barrick Gold: High Yield Potential

Assuming gold prices remain at current levels, I have found Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) to be a fairly priced company with a rough recent history but a bright future.

ABX's fundamentals have sharply improved over the past few years: ROIC (6.6%) and ROE (8.67%) returned to the green for the first time since 2011 as did the company's earnings per share. This improved performance is graphically depicted in the company's slides from its latest earnings report:

There is good reason to believe that the business will continue to enjoy increasingly high profitability in the long-term as it executes its plan to "grow free cash flow per share from a portfolio of high-quality gold assets through disciplined capital allocation and operational excellence."

The company looked like it was headed for bankruptcy a few years ago, but has markedly improved financial situation by selling off non-core assets to improve all-in sustaining costs per ounce and using the proceeds to pay down debt:

Though lacking a durable competitive advantage in the competitive precious metals and minerals industry, the company is successfully executing a strategy to become the "best-in-class" producer by fortifying its position as the lowest all-in sustaining costs per ounce while also improving safety and environmental management:

The current purchase price appears substantially overvalued when weighed against several valuation metrics:

P/B P/E P/S P/CF ABX 2.8 34.6 2.6 8.5 ABX - 5 year average 1.6 9.8 1.8 5.5 Industry 1.6 NA 3.3 10 S&P 500 1.9 18.4 1.8 10

Additional valuation models (Jitta (fair value of $16) and GuruFocus (Peter Lynch fair value of $15.58, and DCF fair value of $11.4)) further support the case for overvaluation. My own DCF analysis allows for an annual EPS growth rate of 10% over the next 10 years. Assuming a terminal growth rate of 7% and a 15% discount rate yields a valuation of $14.63, making it overvalued by about 32% at current levels.

ABX currently yields a meager 0.62%. However, its payout ratio is only 14.2%. With its intense focus of increasing free cash flow per share, Barrick has tremendous potential to grow the dividend in the years to come. The strategy to accomplish this growth in FCF consists of a six-pronged approach: capital discipline (only invest in operations that offer compelling returns on invested capital and promise to grow free cash flow and sell off non-core assets that are not enhancing profitability), financial prudence (reduce debts to minimize interest payments), technical excellence (investing in cutting-edge technology and digitization to provide the best possible mining performance and efficiency), talent focus (recruiting and retaining the best employees possible to further improve performance and efficiency), partnership culture (all employees are made shareholders in the company to create a culture where employee, management, and shareholder interests are all aligned), and low cost production (maintain and improve the company's current position as the world's lowest cost producer of gold in order to maximize profits and sustain profitability during periods of low gold prices).

Barrick has proven its commitment to this strategy over the past couple of years. For instance, just this morning (April 6th, 2017) Barrick announced a three-step strategic cooperation agreement with Shandong Gold: (1) Shandong Gold will acquire 50% of the Veladero mine for $960 million; (2) both companies will explore joint development of Pascua-Lama; and (3) Shandong will evaluate further opportunities with Barrick. This cooperation should unlock further free cash flow for ABX as it plans to use the proceeds from the sale to further reduce debt and invest in opportunities that offer higher potential returns on capital. Additionally, the partnership should help both companies increase efficiencies and performance as they seek to synergize their respective strengths. Barrick Executive Chairman John L. Thornton enthusiastically endorsed the agreement, stating,

"Our ambition is to make Barrick a leading twenty-first-century company in any industry in any jurisdiction, and by definition, that means creating a distinctive, enduring, and trust-based relationship with China and China's best companies. This agreement moves us down that path. Shandong is an ideal partner to help us unlock the untapped mineral wealth of the El Indio Belt over the long-term, while working with us to generate more value from the Veladero mine today. We look forward to working in partnership with Shandong, sharing mining and development expertise, talent, and capital in ways that will create added value for our respective owners, and our government and community partners in San Juan province."

While ABX appears to be overpriced at current gold prices, the stabilizing of its financial situation, its strong recent performance, and bright future outlook bring its price to a reasonable level for those seeking exposure to the precious metals and minerals sectors. Additionally, its potential to become a high-yielding mining stock should land it a place on every dividend investor's watch list.

