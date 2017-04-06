Costco Proves That The Retail Sector Isn't Dead

By Parke Shall

For the last couple of months, we have been trying to make an argument that the retail sector is not doomed for imminent death, but rather is undergoing a large shift that is seeing some traditional retail names struggle with growth in a new environment where online sales play a large role. This argument has been the basis for several investments we have made in the retail space. Just yesterday we wrote an article talking about where we would position some money in retail, on the long side, with the market traveling sideways the way that it has been.

Retail is one of the cheapest sectors out there right now and we think there are some opportunities. Costco's (NASDAQ:COST) announcement this morning that March sales were positive pretty much across-the-board lead us to believe that it is the business model that determines how well the brick-and-mortar stores do, and that it is not sensible to just give up on any and all brick-and-mortar retailers and say they are all going to die. This morning, Costco announced the following results for March,

Costco's net sales grew 9% Y/Y to $11.64B in March.

Comp sales +6%. U.S. +7%, Canada +3%, Other international +4%.

Excluding the effects of gasoline prices and currency swings, comparable sales increased 5%; U.S. +6%, Canada +3%, Other international +6%.

We presented a relatively simple argument in previous articles about retail. We think that retail stocks are valued too conservatively and we believe that all retail companies, even those primarily dealing in brick and mortar, are not going to be subject to bankruptcy and hard times the way that retailers like Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) and companies like RadioShack have in the past.

To make our case, we usually bring up companies like TJ Maxx (NYSE:TJX) and Ross (NASDAQ:ROST). They have successful in store brick and mortar retail models that are generating tons of cash and holding consumer interest.

TJX Free Cash Flow (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

They are doing it by offering a dynamic inventory that is only available in stores at prices that make the trip to the store worthwhile for consumers. The stores, in essence, rebut the two biggest selling points of buying clothes online. People generally buy online because items are cheaper and because there is more selection. At stores like Ross and TJ Maxx, both of these concepts have been taken out of the equation.

And so our argument went that it isn't retail as a whole that is collapsing, it is older iconic in-store brick and mortar names that have been unable to adapt with a new strategy to meet the shifting landscape. Another prime example is Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN), where the legacy business continues to underperform but the "Rack" portion of the business is outperforming because it has adopted a similar model to T.J. Maxx. Macy's (NYSE:M) is now trying to duplicate the same success with its "Backstage" concept they are trying to open.

Costco's great numbers from March continue to give us renewed faith in our thesis that there are bargains in the retail sector. Costco is outperforming stores like Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Macy's because of its business model. Again, it is on the bottom rung of price points for consumers and the addition of an annual membership not only provides additional revenue for the company but also makes consumers more likely to visit Costco directly for all of the needs that they can provide. The implementation of a program where customers get 1% or 2% back on all purchases also helps drive loyalty behind its consumers. Costco has one of the best models on the street in retail and March's numbers prove that.

What can we learn from this from an investment standpoint?

We are taking away from this the fact that the retail model is anything but dead. Brick-and-mortar will survive, as we have always said, although it won't be as big as it is now. However, the concept of stores completely being wiped off the face of the earth in favor of online shopping is ridiculous. One only needs to look at Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which is now building brick-and-mortar locations, to prove that.

The goal from an investment standpoint remains trying to find companies that have poor valuations based on an overall misconception of brick-and-mortar retail as well as companies that have already established a turnaround plan and have a strategy for combating this seismic shift in the sector. If companies like Macy's or GNC (NYSE:GNC) can start to show that their cash flow stream is steadying, the stocks should have immediate 10% to 30% upside just based on the fact that they are priced as though they are in run off scenarios.

On top of Ross and TJ Maxx, Costco shows us it is possible to be successful in the retail sector. We have hunted for bargains in the sector and are looking for brick-and-mortar names that have turnaround plans in place. We are long companies like Macy's, GameStop (NYSE:GME) and Costco. We also have some select hedges in place because the market has been volatile and it is a volatile sector. We hedge by shorting the SPDR S&P Retail (NYSEARCA:XRT) and by shorting the indices.

If there is one take away from Costco's results yesterday it is that this sector isn't dead. With valuations compressed and the general overall sentiment being that retail is dead, we believe now is a better time than ever to look for bargains in the sector.

Disclosure: I am/we are long COST LB M GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: May initiate or sell positions in any company at any time