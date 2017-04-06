Goldcorp Moves In On Maricunga, 50/50 JV With Barrick

Despite this deal, other developments and project sales may mean Barrick ends the year as only the world's second largest gold miner - behind Newmont.

It is setting up a 50/50 jv with Barrick to potentially mine both Cerro Casale and Caspiche, both of which could have 50 year mine lives.

The two announcements that Goldcorp (NYSE: GG) is to acquire Exeter Resource Corporation (NYSEMKT:XRA) whose principal asset is the Caspiche gold/copper porphyry in the Maricunga region of the Chilean high Andes, and also take on the Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) 25% stake in nearby Cerro Casale, plus 25% from Barrick Gold (NYSE: ABX) also, could be a sign that the world's first and fourth largest gold mining majors may be again looking at developing large low grade mining operations to maintain their gold outputs into the not too distant future. The scheme will involve a JV with Barrick with a view to building and operating both projects. Goldcorp already has good experience in working with Barrick in the Dominican Republic at Pueblo Viejo, while it also has been very successful in combining two other Andean projects and sees great potential in this latest deal in partnership with Barrick.

Cerro Casale and Caspiche are two remarkably similar deposits in terms of size and grade and are located close enough together (around 10 km) to generate some common infrastructure, making a combined mill a probable option. Barrick already has a staged development program defined for Cerro Casale, and it is permitted, so it would make sense that that is developed first, although any final development decision may yet be a couple of years away, and an operating mine perhaps not until the next decade when it is anticipated global new-mined gold supply will be headed downwards and the metal price, many expect, heading for new highs.

Exeter, as a junior, has spent much time and effort in looking at less costly options for Caspiche's development and derisking it, but for a relatively small company, even the smaller derisked operation would have been an enormous undertaking and raising the finance to bring a new mine there into production might have been a step too far without unacceptably diluting the company. The other options would have been finding a partner to carry the project through to fruition or, as is the case here, succumb to a takeover by a much larger company and at least give shareholders some return for their investment.

Exeter's derisking work would also make Caspiche an immediately almost viable project for a company of Goldcorp's stature, but it may still take a few years to get permitting in place. The reduced size project which Exeter had been examining, involves mining initially a 'high grade' gold rich cap and generating sufficient cashflow to then get in and mine the remainder of the deposit. How much of this work Goldcorp would take on board, or whether it would re-engineer a bigger gold/copper mine from scratch remains to be seen

The Maricunga region is one of the most arid in the world, so water will be a major problem, but Goldcorp is talking desalination and pumping water from the coast which is around 150 km away. While this would be an expensive option, sharing the costs between two big gold/copper mines would allay the damage somewhat.

So what is the deal costing Goldcorp? The Exeter acquisition is an all-share transaction valued at around $185 million, which means a pretty minor dilution of Goldcorp's share capital given its ca $13 billion market capitalization. Purchasing Kinross's 25% holding in Cerro Casale (and its Quebrada Seca exploration project), is a cash deal with an initial payment of $260 million plus some relatively minor royalty payments and other commitments, while the agreement with Barrick is somewhat more complicated. The purchase of 25% of Cerro Casale from Barrick involves a deferred payment obligation of $260 million to be satisfied through the funding of 100% of Cerro Casale expenditures and various royalty and contingency payments should a mine be built.

The scheme with Barrick will also involve the contribution of all of Caspiche into the joint venture with 50% of the acquisition cost, or approximately $85 million, applied to reduce the $260 million deferred payment obligation.

The markets didn't like the proposition, nor did some other commentators, with Goldcorp stock marked down around 7% at the time, but this may be a shortsighted view if gold and copper perform as expected. If gold and copper prices do not perform, though, this may be seen as a very expensive deal for Goldcorp, but still a positive one for Barrick. From Goldcorp's viewpoint the company is effectively buying half the gold and copper content of the combined resource at around $14 an ounce gold equivalent, which it reckons is less costly than having to explore for it.

However the two projects are low grade gold/copper ones. If the price of either metal advances strongly it could look to be a pretty good deal for Goldcorp - it looks to be a good deal for Kinross and Barrick anyway in terms of helping reduce debt burdens - and for the latter a potential cost saving, and life extending, deal should the two projects be mined - both Cerro Casale and Caspiche are seen as 50 year life mines.

Reserves and Resources for the two projects are stated by Goldcorp as follows:

Cerro Casale (100% basis)

Tonnes

(millions) Au

(g/t) Contained Au

(Moz) Cu

(%) Contained Cu

(Blbs) Ag

(g/t) Contained Ag

(Moz) Proven & Probable 1,197.6 0.60 23.2 0.22 5.8 1.52 58.7 Measured & Indicated 296.6 0.35 3.4 0.16 1.1 1.07 10.2 Inferred 495.4 0.38 6.0 0.19 2.1 1.04 16.5

Caspiche (100% basis)

Tonnes (millions) Au

(g/t) Contained Au

(Moz) Cu

(%) Contained Cu

(Blbs) Ag

(g/t) Contained Ag

(Moz) Measured & Indicated 1,403.6 0.51 23.0 0.19 5.9 1.20 54.2 Inferred 198.1 0.29 1.8 0.12 0.5 0.91 5.8

Both Barrick and Goldcorp are among my top precious metals stock picks for the current year, but taken with the former's just-announced deal with China's Shandong to sell 50% of its Veladero mine in Argentina to the latter for $960 million and talks on Shandong taking a stake in Pascua Lama, plus the possibility of unloading its 50% stake in the Kalgoorlie Super Pit in Australia, Barrick looks well on the way to further substantially downsizing its debt - but also its production. This would all make Barrick meaner and leaner and if all goes to plan it could well end the year as no longer the world's largest gold miner, having to cede that position to its great US gold mining rival Newmont Mining (NYSE: NEM).

