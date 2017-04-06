Fed Minutes Bad News For Gold

The Fed devoted a huge section yesterday to share their next step on QE.

Fed officials warned the end to QE is near. The minutes late yesterday confirmed gold's (NYSEARCA:GLD) worst fears. The Fed said they plan to reduce portfolio reinvestment at year end. Gold was one of the major beneficiaries to the historic easy-money period. Now that another of these Fed tools threatens to reverse gold needs to find support.

First The Gold Chart

Chart By Interactive Brokers

Above is the Gold ETF GLD's chart. We drew a line where we see a longer term support-resistance level. You can see that the 120 level saw breakouts, breakdowns, support and resistance.

We marked the current position with question marks to show that gold has reached this critical juncture once again.

What will it do?

To move above gold would need very bullish news.

The combination of negative news from the Fed (as we'll explain) and an important chart point acting as overhead resistance can cause gold to move back down.

What's So Bad About What The Fed Said?

The Fed used the minutes yesterday as an official mechanism to announce the reduction of their quantitative easing asset build-up.

For the first time they included a large section devoted to explaining their plans for exiting their balance sheet.

Here's what they said:

"A change to the Committee's reinvestment policy would likely be appropriate later this year."

The Fed has been buying US bonds and mortgage instruments in the open market supporting markets. They initially decided on this plan as a way to save the financial system back in 2008. Before this last decade the Fed had never embarked on such a huge participation in markets. It's helped market yields hover near zero or very low ever since.

As bonds and mortgages mature, so as not to rattle markets, the Fed continues to reinvest that money in new securities. They are in the market buying and have been for almost ten years.

That one sentence in that long segment in the Fed minutes announces they are looking to reduce this strategy.

The effect should be negative for bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT)(NYSEARCA:AGG) boosting yields. As this $4T buyer steps aside the market loses buying support.

As yields go up investors have a better alternative than zero-yielding gold. That safe-haven, yet zero-yielding alternative had benefited from the Fed's policy of driving interest rates down.

The reversing of this Fed plan allows rates to move back up and gold to potentially move back down.

Source: St Louis Fed

Above you have Fed Funds in blue, the Fed's balance sheet in red and gold in green.

The red line is what matters today. Yesterday's minutes said that this red line will start to come down "later this year."

You can see the combination of the blue line, fed funds rates going to near-zero and the red line, the Fed's balance sheet, going to near-infinity helped gold prices launch.

The reversing of the blue and red lines can help gold come back to earth.

Conclusion

The Fed news yesterday matters most for bonds but maybe next-most (is that a term?) for gold. Gold bugs beware.

Click here to learn more about Elazar's Pro Trader. Performance has been on fire.

Disclaimer:

ETFs reported by Elazar Advisors, LLC are guided by our daily, weekly and monthly methodologies. We have a daily overlay which changes more frequently which is reported to our premium members and could differ from the above report.

Portions of this article may have been issued in advance to subscribers or clients. All investments have many risks and can lose principal in the short and long term. This article is for information purposes only. By reading this you agree, understand and accept that you take upon yourself all responsibility for all of your investment decisions and to do your own work and hold Elazar Advisors, LLC and their related parties harmless. Any trading strategy can lose money and any investor should understand the risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.