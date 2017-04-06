4 Companies That Stand To Benefit From Lower Healthcare Prices

Massive legislative efforts are underway to provide functional healthcare and decrease healthcare costs in the U.S., which now accounts for over 25% of the U.S. gross national product. One primary concern of President Trump with bipartisan legislative branch support is to lower healthcare costs without sacrificing quality of care. Trump has been harshly critical of pharmaceutical companies for their pricing, saying in some cases they are "getting away with murder." He even tweeted earlier this month that he was working on a new system to create competition in the drug industry across state lines and promised that would help prices come down. Another way to decrease hospital and healthcare costs is to reduce unfair impacts of monopolies on the patient bottom line. In a letter to House leaders, Health Secretary Tom Price noted that lowering drug prices is among the president's goals. Yet, some regard these statements as merely lip service, since the current plan of action does not impact drug costs directly, but rather skirts around the drug pricing issue by implementing tax cuts and deregulation.

In case the reader might be new to biotechnology, surrounding the drug pricing debate are extreme situations such as one pharmaceutical company called Retrophin, whose CEO Martin Shkreli (aka "pharma bro"), inexplicably raised the price of a decades-old drug needed to treat a parasitic infection by more than 5400%. During a Congressional oversight interview he cited a fiduciary duty to maximize shareholder value as a defense for his actions. Moreover, other price-gouging articles refer to his company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, as having been criticized by Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton for spiking the price of a 62-year old drug, Daraprim (for AIDS patients), from $13.50 to $750. He was also criticized because drugs increased in price were often used to treat children. But he was not the only one. From 2013 to 2015 the price of doxycycline increased from $20 to $1850, Isuprel from $215 to $1350, Nitropress from $250 to $800. But even in the absence of extreme manipulation, drug prices are rising at about 12% per year, much faster than wages.

Clearly, drug prices cannot increase at these rates indefinitely. Even without deregulation and changes in legislation, the free market will eventually correct itself as new innovators and competitors (for instance biosimilars and biobetters) emerge to exploit the gap between what consumers can afford and how much increases in healthcare costs. However, there does come a time when regulation is needed. Classic examples are essential regulation of "negative externalities" like pollution and accurate medical effect information such as regulated by FDA. Legislative efforts to significantly reorganize FDA are currently underway. Most agree that outdated regulations need to be constantly removed, but controversy exists around uncertainty of what other regulations could change. Number one on the list of the most recent Trump executive order is that each Regulatory Reform Task Force shall attempt to identify regulations that "(I) eliminate jobs, or inhibit job creation." In the free market, innovative competition creates jobs and helps to regulate prices of goods and services as well. Strong Bio is focusing efforts in this article on how recent trends in legislative FDA policy, such as examining effects of FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation on industry pricing, and predicting future policies that encourage competition and job creation in biotechnology.

In part, the generic pharmaceutical sector was implemented for the purpose of putting essential healthcare within affordable reach of average people. Generic drugs save Americans an average of $4 billion per week. Because pharmaceutical companies are not always transparent about how they price drugs or therapies, its first 20 years under patent often experience dramatic rises in prices, at which point the patent expires and generic companies can start making their own versions of the drug. Reduction in FDA red tape, speedier approval process, and tighter capacity due to generic pharmaceutical industry's encouraging growth outlook are all cited as positive trends for investors. Uncertainty about drug pricing may cause pharma to hold off drug discovery, and in turn, CMOs to reconsider investing in additional capacity.

Established generic pharmaceutical companies are likely to be highly stable and benefit in general from being in a position to quickly develop new drug products and generic products as legislative and free market forces converge on an overpriced industry. But does that mean there are good candidates for investment now? With uncertainty that pressures on drug prices have reached critical mass, growth pharmaceutical companies are probably still the best bet. However, for the sake of argument that eventually society will "tap out" drug pricing pains, generics do represent a potential avenue of protection and should be on any watch list. On a price to free cash flow basis, three of the most undervalued generics are Teva (NYSE:TEVA), Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) and Valeant (NYSE:VRX).

Some analysts see TEVA decrease in stock price of about 45% since August of 2015 as fair value, while others see it as a deep value play buying opportunity. TEVA recently announced approval for a Huntington's disease drug, only the second drug for the indication ever approved for chorea. Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur called the approval a 'big win' but noted that investors have been concerned about Copaxone, a blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug responsible for 35% of TEVA profits having its patent struck down in U.S courts. So TEVA tried to strike a balance between its steady generic market and growth. TEVA's debt increased over 2015 to 2016 and with a net debt 5.4 times EBITDA, ranks among the most indebted drugmakers. Moreover TEVA has had chief executives with conflicting approaches (growth versus generic) in policy leave the company prematurely over the past several years. TEVA is still in a strong position trading at forward P/E of 6.5x with a sustained 4% dividend, and with the right leadership might be a good contrarian investment candidate. But further time is necessary to see who emerges as CEO and how they steer the company between growth and generic emphases (Endo is reducing reliance on generics). However, TEVA is a nice bet, given its 4.25% dividend to negate some downside, and its slide in stock price. Because VRX is handling debt by selling off assets (in January sold $2.7 billion worth), it remains to be seen if TEVA will follow suit or cut its dividend. TEVA modified its 2017 outlook slightly downward. TEVA has sold some smaller specialty generic product assets to ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) and others over the past several years.

In some cases, a drug is so rarely used that it isn't worth the effort of a generic drug company like TEVA to produce it for a small market, although regulations in 2015 helped change that. Specialty generic companies have gained attention in the investment community. By producing a pipeline of small specialty generic drugs, eventually a specialty generic can go after a large market indication using the cash neutral or cash positive approach, rather than the classic capital raise via dilution or debt process. For instance Strong Bio authored an article about how a small generic company, ANI Pharmaceuticals, is striving to break up a controversial egregious monopoly of H.P. Acthar gel, now owned by Malinckrodt, by developing its own "cortrophin" therapy product. H.P. Acthar Gel, according to Red Book, underwent price increases from $1200 per vial in 2005 to nearly $30,000 per vial in 2008. Annual sales exceed $1.2 billion. So it is clear that there is a new opportunistic investment category carving a niche into current healthcare trends driven by competitive pricing legislation. In the case of cortrophin therapy, FDA created an sNDA regulatory pathway to allow for competitive development. Where there is competition, consumers have a choice in the marketplace, and this company stands to gain nearly 200 million in profit per year if its sNDA is approved by FDA. No timeline was given by the company for completion.

Aside from generic competitive pressures, biosimilars are also increasingly entering the fray, expected to grow at 49% per year from 2015 to 2020. A biosimilar, or follow-on biologic, is an officially approved version of an original "innovator" product, and can be manufactured when the original product's patent expires. The first biosimilar to be approved by FDA was Zarxio (filgrastim-sndz). Changes in regulatory guidelines and relatively easy approval processes have made a major impact on commercial growth of global biosimilars markets. Because biosimilars need only prove "comparability" rather than superiority to existing treatments, the regulatory process hurdle is much lower. Moreover, the research and development marathon of agony is almost completely avoided.

Monoclonal antibodies, emerging therapeutic players in the field of immuno-oncology, are lead biosimilar products, accounting for nearly 30% of biosimilar industry growth in 2016, with global sales already over $50 billion. Celltrion developed the first FDA-approved monoclonal antibody, Inflectra, with partner Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). Pfizer gradually moved away from Celltrion and acquired Hospira in 2015, with the intent to grow into the biosimilars markets with the $17-billion dollar acquisition. Interestingly, TEVA established its relationship to develop monoclonal antibodies with Celltrion about six months ago. So while investigating avenues of hammering down therapeutics prices, it is not only the large generic and specialty generic companies on the radar, it is big pharma. For this reason one has to look at PFE as well-positioned to respond to drug price pressure, particularly in this rapidly emerging field of medicine.

Pfizer has too robust of a pipeline to review in its entirety, but a quick review of its mature biosimilar pipeline from its website follows, and it is clear to see that changes in FDA regulation are going to allow companies to take a virtual free ride on the heavy lifting of past innovators:

Key Biosimilars Programs in Registration / Phase 3

A potential biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab): Rheumatoid Arthritis

A potential biosimilar to Avastin® (bevacizumab): Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

A potential biosimilar to Epogen® and Procrit® (epotein alfa): Anemia

A potential biosimilar to Remicade® (infliximab): Rheumatoid Arthritis (ex-European Economic Area)

A potential biosimilar to Rituxan®/MabThera (rituximab): Follicular Lymphoma

A potential biosimilar to Herceptin® (trastuzumab): Breast Cancer

With a dividend yield of about 3.75%, it is hard to make an argument that one should not have PFE in your core growth holdings. That's right, Strong Bio didn't say defensive allocation, but GROWTH. Even if decreases in drug pricing give the pharma sector a haircut, PFE is one of the best-positioned companies to respond and compete. If 25% of the total domestic GNP is healthcare, the downside is unlikely to be unbearable with PFE poised both defensively and for growth.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) is also a leader in biosimilars development. One really cannot argue with its success as a $20-billion market cap company. However, due to controversy in the Mylan CEO's admissions about developing the business by financial engineering and not through research and development, it will not be covered in this article. One has to wonder if giving a free ride on innovators will have long-term consequences on future development.

Recently we have seen solid evidence the judicial branch is supporting such healthcare diagnostics cost reduction legislation as well, such as in the case of Decision Diagnostics (OTCPK:DECN website unavailable). The history of the situation, a lengthy legal battle against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), is nicely described as a "David versus Goliath" saga in this Seeking Alpha article from June 2016. Its continuation is covered nicely in this recent company press release from March 21, 2017, and covers 65 months of legal victories. Examining the following quote by DECN Principal Executive, Keith Berman, his reference to the changing legal and healthcare landscape over the past five years draws attention:

Another hearing, another time the J&J Goliath loses. Our string of consecutive litigation victories against arguably the most powerful healthcare company on the planet now extends back for years and includes the recent ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States... Five years ago, it would have been inconceivable... "

Strong Bio is examining this emerging category of competitive monopoly breakup investment opportunities in medical diagnostics with emphasis on making home healthcare diagnostics less expensive for the consumer. The press release goes on to write:

The honorable Richard F. Boulware's ruling ... creates the desired landscape whereby the company patent attorneys and scientific experts can disseminate the indisputable arguments to extend its court victories and contribute the financial compensation that this overt violation of PharmaTech's patent integrity warrants."

Strong Bio is not enthusiastic about investing in penny stocks, noting a less than stellar track record of personal performance and a history of being very risky. But it is likely that Johnson & Johnson, like Pfizer, might gobble up this "diagnosimilar." DECN may not have yet had a fair chance to compete in the marketplace to determine value, so the market cap of $2 million may be artificially low. DECN is sometimes criticized by skeptics for not focusing on developing its product line (and filing timely financials) instead of focusing on legal issues. For that reason in addition to its legal impediments, it is now listed on the Pink Sheets exchange. But one might put this on the watch list just because it is interesting to follow. Moreover, the same changing legal landscape enabled predicate investment success in the case of Vringo with its patent troll battle.

DECN now has a chance to succeed simply because the market for glucose monitoring strips is so large. Even a 1% worldwide market share would yield nearly a hundred million in annual gross revenue (50 test strips cost about $16 to $18). And the annual market for glucose test strips is growing thanks to the U.S. obesity epidemic. The point of care diagnostic industry is expected to grow to nearly $40 billion by 2021. Diabetes management via glucose monitoring diagnostics industry market has reached nearly $10 billion per year. DECN strips are compatible with the industry standard diagnostic equipment, even monitors made by Johnson & Johnson. One would expect any equivalent product at a lower price to gain market share, and DECN claims to have a superior product as well as being less expensive. The company stated on December 1, 2016, that it has ramped up its marketing, manufacturing, and distribution efforts after having gained legal grounds to execute its business plan. One should monitor company sales before investing in this high risk situation.

Regardless of your market cap investment preferences, lower healthcare cost-driven investment opportunities, driven by legislative pressures, exist at all market caps, from $200 billion to $2 million. As always, there are no sure things in the stock market, and even the mighty large cap companies can fail. One additional thing Strong Bio invites is for the reader to make their own suggestion of a company that has a specific product that will enable it to benefit via competitive decreases in drug pricing, because the population of readers is likely to know of others that would be worth a follow-up article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DECN, ANIP, PFE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.