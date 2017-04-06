InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/5/17: GIII, JMBA, OPK, SYNL

|
Includes: AIRT, ATH, BURL, DST, EGY, EQT, GIII, GOOG, HUN, JMBA, LVLT, MRNA, NVRO, OPK, PSG, SYNL, TLF, TWTR, USNA, VRNT
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/5/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history. Also feel free to email us with any questions on our proprietary insider data, Insider Filer Statistics, and Insider Company Ratings.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are entering a slow period, as more companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA), and;
  • G III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Tandy Leather Factory (NASDAQ:TLF), and;
  • Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Marina Biotech (NASDAQ:MRNA);
  • Vaalco Energy (NYSE:EGY);
  • Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT);
  • Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT);
  • Usana Health (NYSE:USNA);
  • Old Psg Wind Down (NYSE:PSG);
  • Nevro (NYSE:NVRO);
  • Level 3 Comms (NASDAQ:LVLT);
  • Huntsman (NYSE:HUN);
  • Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG);
  • Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL), and;
  • Athene Holding (NYSE:ATH).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR);
  • EQT (NYSE:EQT), and;
  • DST Systems (NYSE:DST).
Insider Purchases
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Goldfarb Morris CEO,DIR,BO G III Apparel GIII B $727,867
2 Privet Fund Mgt BO Synalloy SYNL B $340,287
3 Pappas James C DIR Tandy Leather Factory TLF B $76,292
4 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK JB*,B $56,943
5 Knapp Alfred John Jr DIR Vaalco Energy EGY B $47,250
6 Ramelli Joseph W CEO Marina Biotech MRNA B $30,436
7 Welling Glenn W DIR,BO Jamba JMBA AB $29,577
8 Cary A Bray Jr DIR EQT EQT B $25,723
9 Bryan Lowell L DIR DST Systems DST AB $19,911
10 Swenson Nicholas CEO,DIR,BO Air T AIRT B $18,450

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales
#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Apollo Mgt Gp BO Athene Holding ATH JS* $607,832,256
2 Williams Evan Clark DIR Twitter TWTR AS $8,042,706
3 Bodner Dan CEO,DIR Verint Systems VRNT S $5,888,418
4 Pichai Sundar CEO Alphabet GOOG AS $3,349,240
5 Galligan Andrew H CFO Nevro NVRO AS $2,833,829
6 Huntsman Jon M CB,DIR,BO Huntsman HUN AS $2,465,550
7 Gull Global BO Usana Health USNA AS $2,272,282
8 Storey Jeffrey K PR,CEO Level 3 Comms LVLT S $2,022,984
9 Brookfield Ast Mgt BO Old Psg Wind Down PSG JS* $1,987,500
10 Kingsbury Thomas CEO,DIR Burlington Stores BURL AS $1,925,760

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

If you're interested in the insider history of a stock not shown here, you can search by ticker.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.