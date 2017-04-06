Brinker Is A Likely Buyout After JAB Nabs Panera

Were this week's announced buyout of Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) by private equity firm JAB the first big acquisition in the business this year, it might be dismissible. It wasn't the first one though. It wasn't the second or the third one either. The $7.5 billion deal, presuming it goes through as expected, will mark the fourth major deal in the restaurant business for 2017. It's also the biggest of the year, which just started its second quarter.

Moral of the story? There's something of a land-grab underway in the industry, whether or not anyone in or out of the business wants to acknowledge it. Not that speculation of an acquisition is a sound reason in and of itself to step into one of these stocks, any would-be investors on the fence can add the brewing M&A tailwind to their list of reasons to take the plunge.

And, two names in particular come to mind... Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) and Brinker International (NYSE:EAT). The latter of the two is a particularly interesting prospect.

Good Reason to Be Aggressive

Contrary to the widely-held belief, consumers aren't becoming increasingly shy about visiting the nation's restaurant. Quite the opposite actually. Restaurants are still in growth mode, as a group. The apparent problems the industry seems to be facing are actually company-specific.

Consumer spending data from the Census Bureau tells the tale.



Chart and data provided by Thomson Reuters

Still, just because the tide is rising doesn't mean it's lifting all boats equally. A suitor is looking for a particular situation in a potential acquisition target. Namely, it wants a project that's fixable, but presently needs some tweaking. Those names are generally available at palatable prices, but don't require truckloads of time or money to improve. Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK), for instance, would be a capital intensive project for any buyer, whereas Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) has earned its frothy but prohibitively expensive earnings multiple of 43 with operational excellence. There's not much to fix there.

There's a modestly sized swath of companies in between those two extremes, though, that present tasty opportunities for organizations looking to tap into the healthy opportunity.

Brinker in Focus

Brinker isn't a household name. Its trade name Chile's, however, is a familiar moniker. It also operates a handful of Italian restaurants called Maggiano's. All told, the company operates more than 1600 units in 31 countries.

The past two years have been tough ones for Brinker... and for EAT shareholders. The stock is down 32% since April-2015's peak, and earnings have been (mostly) dwindling during that time.



Data provided by Thomson Reuters/Chart made by author

Analysts have responded as one would expect. That is, Brinker has been downgraded seven times since October of 2015 (no upgrades), and been downgraded twelve times since the beginning of 2014 (with only three upgrades during that time). As of the latest look, EAT essentially rates as a hold... a miserable consensus opinion within a buy-leaning analyst crowd. Throw in the fact that the CFO announced he was stepping down after 17 years with the company, and it's not difficult to assume the worst.



Chart provided by Thomson Reuters

There does come a point, though, when things can't plausibly get any worse. There comes a point in time when things can only get better. Brinker is there, and there's just enough of a glimmer of hope to attract a potential buyer to this restaurateur with a lot of potential but not a lot of success right now.

One of the under-touted steps in the right direction was taken two weeks ago, in the naming of Steve Provost as executive vice president and chief marketing and innovation officer of Chili's.

Steve Provost isn't a familiar name. But, within restaurant circles, he turns heads. Provost is a former executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Quiznos, senior vice president of franchising and vice president of marketing for Kentucky Fried Chicken, and chief marketing and innovation officer for Long John Silver's and A&W brands. It's a shakeup (along with the CFO's exit) that could so the company a lot of good.

Another sign that Brinker is finally conceding something has to change: In February, Maggiano's changed its menu for the first time ever, adding brunch to its selections.

To be fair, some management shakeups and a new menu alone won't alter the company's destiny, and certainly won't do it right away. But, the two small steps are a microcosm of what could be to come. A more involved or motivated investor may be able to successfully keep pushing the organization in that direction anyway.

With that as the backdrop -- and to give credit where it's due -- TheStreet.com's Laura Berman brought up the notion that a private equity firm may want to mull Brinker back at the beginning of the year. Two key hot buttons in her thesis: (1) The company has bought back more than $2 billion worth of its own stock since 2010, and (2) Brinker owns more of its own stores than franchises.

All told, Brinker boasts $1.5 billion worth of assets on its most recent balance sheet, more than $1 billion of which is property and equipment. That's enormous compared to the market cap of $2.0 billion, implying the 'business operation is only valued at half a billion dollars.



From Brinker's January 25th, 2017 Quarterly Report

The company outright owns $243 million in real estate -- possibly undervalued on the books -- which could be monetized by a PE firm or a suitor with some experience, or by a creative plan to successfully shed or even rebrand those assets.

And it's not as if Berman's notion is the first time the chatter about a Brinker restructuring has made the rounds. Indeed, Brinker has been more than willing to shed properties in the past. The restaurateur divested its stake in Macaroni Grill in 2008, and shed On the Border in 2010, as the company didn't see them as good fits it could do enough with.

Making the pot even sweeter is the fact that EAT sports a P/E of 12.9, and as of the latest look, trades at a forward-looking P/E of 12.4. That makes it one of the cheapest stocks in the industry. The restaurant group, on average, is valued at an earnings multiple of 26.12.

The same idea from another angle: Last quarter's net profit margins of 8.0% is also considerably better than the industry average.

Bottom Line

Again, owning a stock strictly as a buyout bet is never a good idea, as most suggested acquisitions never actually materialize. With Chile's parent Brinker at a unique juncture though, and with 950 of its stores being company owned (not to mention the fact that restaurant M&A is off-to-the-races now), this may be a case where an investors gives a company's acquisition potential a little more credence than usual.

There's also the not-so-small matter that it's a deep value after being brutalized from all angles for two years now.

One thing is for sure... analysts won't come around on Brinker until it's well down the road to recovery. It won't matter then.

As for Dunkin Brands Group -- the parent of Dunkin Donuts -- it's a buyout possibility as well, though not one that's as compelling as Brinker should a buyout offer not materialize. Indeed, DNKN shareholders had good reason to think their company would be on the receiving end of a bid before rival Panera Bread did. That remains a possibility all the same though, even if Brinker is the better all around play.

