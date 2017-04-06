iRhythm Technologies: Potential Short With Attractive Risk/Reward At Current Levels

Company Description

IRTC provides ambulatory electrocardiogram, or ECG, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias through its Zio XT patch. The Zio XT patch is applied to a person’s chest for up to 14 days while it continuously records an ECG of the patient’s heart. At the end of the 14 days, the patient sends the device back for analysis.

Company IPO and Valuation

IRTC was taken public in October of 2016. The initial valuation range was $13 to $15 for the IPO and the stock ultimately priced at $17 on October 20th. IRTC has several large shareholders including Synergy Life Science Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, Novo Ventures, and New Leaf Partners. These investors will most likely use investment banks to underwrite a secondary in IRTC or to help with the many companies that are in their investment portfolios. The following events occurred over the past six months:

Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan, Canaccord Genuity and BTIG were the underwriters on the IPO and coincidentally are the only sell side companies that we are aware of that cover the company.

On November 14th, all four underwriters initiated with an overweight or buy recommendation despite the stock closing at $24.23 the day before, 43% higher than the final pricing of $17 and 86% higher than the initial low end of the valuation range of $13. The analysts justified price targets that ranged from $28 to $34 by referencing a group of high growth MedTech companies that trade at 7x sales and applied this multiple to estimates for IRTC’s 2018 sales.

Three months later, IRTC’s stock price increased to the low 30s. Morgan Stanley and Canaccord raised their targets to $40, citing comparable high growth MedTech names that trade at 7.5 to 8.3x sales.

We wanted to learn more about this group of comparable companies that was used to support the IRTC valuation. In a January 23rd sector piece by Canaccord, the report shows comps tables of high growth MedTech companies with growth rates above 25% and a market capitalization above $500 trading at 5.3x mean 2018 sales. So, is the comp group 5.3x or 8.3x sales? Regardless of the actual comp group, we can assume that IRTC trades at the high end of almost any group of comps that we have been able to find and that the next leg of the bull case will need something different than multiple expansion to justify a higher target valuation.

Competition

Although none of these companies are used as a data point for valuing IRTC in the research reports that we have read, IRTC does have plenty of competition including Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT), and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) through their investment in Preventice Solutions. Furthermore, a doctor has a wide selection of monitoring devices that she can select including the following:

Holter Monitors – Considered a first-line device that has historically been worn for 24-48 hours. The patient typically wears a device that has leads and wires attached to the body to monitor the heart’s electrical signals.

Cardiac Event Monitors – These devices record specific events rather than continuously and can be used for up to 30 days.

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCOT) - Devices are also used for 30 days and can provide physicians with real-time ECG monitoring. These devices are autotriggered when their algorithm detects an arrhythmia. Unlike other devices (including the Zio Patch), the data is wirelessly transmitted at the time of the event versus needing to be mailed in after a certain length of time.

Biotelemetry, in fact, offers Holter Monitors, Event Monitors, Cardiokey, Epatch, and its flagship MCOT device. BEAT had sales of 208 million and 41 million in EBITDA in 2016. IRTC, on the other hand, had sales of $64 million in 2016 and lost -$21 million in net income. Despite the differences in the financials, the companies have very similar market cap valuations.

Lock-Up Expiration

According to FactSet and IRTC’s S-1 filing, the company has approximately 22,127,000 shares outstanding and the lock up on 14,725,056 shares will expire 180 days after the prospectus date of October 19, 2016.

Technology

We believe the short case for IRTC is compelling on the view that the valuation is high, the competition is increasing, and the date that insiders can sell is approaching. However, it is worth spending a moment on the technology.

iRhythm uses the following chart in their presentation:

The chart appears to be created from a number of sources including a 2007 study by Rothman et al, which involved 266 patients. A diagnosis was made in 88% of the MCOT subjects compared to 75% of LOOP subjects, yet for some reason, the superior 88% diagnostic yield of the MCOT is excluded from the chart.

What about the comparisons to the Holter device? For example, IRTC states that the Zio XT Patch has a higher diagnostic yield than the Holter and that according to a study run by Dr. Turakhia of Stanford Medicine, roughly, 50% of diagnosed symptomatic arrhythmias occurred beyond the 48-hour limit of a Holter monitor. Is this an apples to apples comparison?

Wouldn’t it be more appropriate to compare the diagnostic yield of both products over a similar time period rather than 48 hours for the Holter and 14 days for the Zio XT Patch? Furthermore, 14-day Holter devices are now available so better comparisons should be available. One would think that a Holter with more lead wires on the body would be able to detect more arrhythmias than a patch located in one place.

We think a more fair comparison is to think of the Holter as one of many options available to a Doctor. If the Doctor wants a 48-hour analysis, maybe a Holter device is the best option. If the Doctor wants real time analysis for a long period of time maybe the MCOT is the best option. But comparing devices that are used for different periods of time should be at least debated and analyzed more in future comparisons.

Clearly, the Zio patch has taken some share from the short-term Holter market. There is definitely a market niche for a Holter monitor that can be worn longer than 48 hours at a lower price point than a 30-day MCOT device. That being said, there is a market for 24-48 hour low cost Holters (especially for symptomatic patients). Not every patient can wait a full 14 days for the device to record and then wait another few days while the device is mailed in and the data reviewed.

What happens if a life-threatening arrhythmia occurs on day five? At the other end of the range of options, if diagnostic yield is truly what you care about then go with a 30-day MCOT device, which is more accurate and can transmit data wirelessly at the time of the arrhythmia.

The Zio patch is not some market-dominating device – it is a small product in a niche part of the cardiac monitoring market. IRTC had a first mover advantage and has been essentially operating as a monopoly in the 14-day Holter space. But this advantage is quickly dissipating as more and more competitors enter their niche with Holters that can be used for 14 days and patches that will compete with the Zio patch.

A Bull Case for the Stock

One bullish case for the stock is that the growth for the past few years has been outstanding. The only thing holding back future growth is the inability to hire enough sales reps to go tell the story. Furthermore, the stock is illiquid and the stock will squeeze higher as indifferent passive investments struggle to get their allocations in an illiquid name.

A Bear Case for the Stock

First, how does one get comfortable with the valuation? One of the few metrics that analysts can use is multiple of sales because the company has historically lost money on a yearly basis. So one needs to get comfortable with 2018 sales projections and then use a multiple that is at the high end of almost any comp range. If you are still interested and if you agree with the analyst’s assumptions, you can buy IRTC around $37.5 and expect a 6.7% return assuming the most aggressive price targets of $40.

However, if the competition does reduce IRTC’s growth rate then maybe using a competitor’s enterprise to sales multiple would be more appropriate. According to FactSet, BEAT at $28.5 has a market valuation of $800 million or 3.2x 2018 sales estimates of $254 million. If we apply the 3.2x multiple for IRTC’s 2018 sales estimates on FactSet of approximately $121 million and assume the $23.5 million shares outstanding in 2018 that the sell side analysts are using for 2018, that would suggest that IRTC would have an equity valuation of $19.5 or 48% lower than the current stock price of $37.5.

One might push back and say that it is unfair to use the same multiple for BEAT because it has slower growth (ignoring the benefits of product diversification and positive earnings). Regardless of what multiple one uses, the downside is significant if there is any multiple compression or sales do not meet expectations. With the competitive landscape increasing and the insider lock up approaching, we believe the risk/reward is skewed to the downside.

Disclosure: I am/we are short IRTC AND LONG BEAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.