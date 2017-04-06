ASPS: The Fundamentals Never Better: Short Squeeze Is Gravy

ASPS is my favorite investment: If five yr forecast comes true its $200/share in five years. Seems more likely as Ocwen with their low leverage balance sheet will grow.

ASPS shorts miscalculated how risky it is to short 33% of common into concentrated holder base. I think 16.5mm shares I think not lending or pulling of 18.4mm.

The fundamentals of ASPS have never been better. I get into that down below but this first section tries to explain why the lending rate on ASPS has recently spiked and how this condition likey will wind up driving long term shareholder value.

I recently made an excel model that studies the (NASDAQ:ASPS) outstanding short amount, an estimation of various ASPS investors who might not be lending their shares, estimates on various ASPS investors that might be interested in pulling lending on their shares in just the next 0-3 days, the remaining amount available to borrow against the 18.4mm common shares, and the predicted deficit amount that could force "buy in's" according to rule SHO designed (attached) to prevent short sellers from holding outstanding shorts without a locate of actual shares to support their stock loan.

The results of the model include 44 ASPS investors that I believe are probably not lending or are in the process of pulling lending on shares. I estimate that out of the 18.4mm shares of common, that after a few days, 16.55mm are probably not lending. This amount includes 468k that my custodian is recalling today from the lending pool, considering the shares are fully paid for, and I put in a request for free delivery to another custodian, 275k shares from another guy that I believe is looking to pull lending, and another guy with 30k that I believe is also pulling lending for 773k ASPS shares that could come out of the lending pool in the next 0-3 more days. 16.55mm that probably are not lending less the 18.4mm shares outstanding would leave just 1.85mm shares total that might be available to borrow. Considering it was last reported that there are 5.4mm short shares outstanding this is going to leave a 3.5mm deficit that rule SHO will require to be bought in.

The current outstanding short interest I am sourcing from a daily paid subscription service, shortside.com, says the outstanding short is 5.411mm as of March 31, 2017. The short interest on this service peaked at 5.75mm on March 23, 2017 and has come down just marginally.

Also, I accommodated selling two investors recently 100k share blocks out of my position and bought these sharers back out of the market. These investors have a long term horizon and are interested in letting the fundamentals play out that I discuss below.

If you are a long term investor - for reasons I discuss below- I recommend ASPS at this price. This short squeeze is just going to be gravy.

Rule SHO requires "fail to deliver" on stock loan lenders who brokers the stock loans, to buy in the borrowers who fails to return shares when asked for them back, on the 13th settlement day that the borrower fails to return the shares

Based on the metrics attached, and the fact that the long term shareholder base of concentrated holders who I do not believe are interested in selling for over a year, I predict that the share price will rise to over $50 a share as these forced buy ins occur in the face of having what might be a might be very limited supply of sellers.

The borrow rate yesterday on shortside.com was an average of 98.03%. This was the combination of a very limited amount of new loans that were located and step ups to the interest rate on current loans. There is 200mm market value of short outstanding paying 50-92% interest and this is 100mm to 196mm per year of interest expense to stay short this thing. The 13 day SHO rule is going to reduce the shorts out of these loans until there are no more naked shorts, but in the meantime these are very high rates just into the next two weeks.

I currently own over 900k shares of ASPS in my IRA that cannot lend the shares.

Some guys I'm talking to say this might go to $100/share because of this short imbalance and very concentrated holders base.

I just want the short guys to go away forever. These are the same group of guys that wrote phony research on Ocwen or alleged that 119 RMBS trusts were in an event of default (NYSE:EOD) . I have evidence that those guys shorted OCN before dropping the legal EOD notice to those trustees. That is very unethical. All of those accusations have since proven by Duff and Phelps to have no evidence. These are some of the same guys that are short ASPS now. This short group completely miscalculated how risky it could be shorting 30% of a company's common when a there was a large group of concentrated holders.

If you are an ASPS holder, I would recommend making sure that you shares are not contributed to the lending pool. The shorts have hurt long term value for ASPS for over two years and it does not help your investment lending your shares. I would get it in writing. There are a number of large and small investors that thought they were not lending out their shares but after requesting confirmation discovered that brokers, prime brokers, and custodians were actually sweeping the shares out of accounts and lending.

I spend 3 weeks in NYC living in a hotel room and got back a week ago. I spent an enormous amount of time talking to bankers, equity investors, term loan investors, company management, rating firms, and lots of my old RMBS trading clients. I am determined to add value to my portfolio of equities. I am an over 5% holder of ASPS/OCN/and RESI. This model and carefully tracking changing outstanding short interest is one of various ways I'm trying to add value. I hope my perspective is helpful.

By far ASPS is my favorite investment and I think for various reasons that ASPS has 5 points of downside and 100 points of upside. It's a very asymmetric payoff which is what I have specialized in for my 17 years I have traded low priced structured finance subs that I buy at $5 or $15 price. I want 1 unit downside and big upside like 5x to 10x.

Commentary:

#1 Fair Value of ASPS should have been higher for last two year but for 4-6mm (or 33% of the outstanding shares that have been short)

I have had discussions with some very experienced equity investors that have been involved in situations like this where a very large short interest built on a particular common stock. A couple observations that that I have heard recently is that the "fair market value" or "equilibrium price" of ASPS likely has always been a higher value had it not been for almost 4-5mm of shorted shares that sold into the market 2 years ago and have remained there until this day. It always seemed odd to me that the company has been trading at a very low PE multiple against the $4.65/share adjusted EPS for 2016 on a company that has enjoyed between $5/share and $8/share of free cash flow.

Eliminating a material amount of the short interest outstanding which is very likely to happen at this point, will rebalance the fair value that has always been there.

#2 OCWEN news on the termination of the NY DFS monitor is a game changer for both companies.

As an aside, I highly recommend buying Ocwen (NYSE:OCN) at the current share price. Ocwen is far cheaper today at $5.45 that it was at $4.75 just a week ago before this news that Ocwen is free of the NY DFS Monitor and might be eligible to purchase MSR's again in just a few weeks as disclosed in the consent order. Likely, OCN and (NYSE:NSM) will be the will be the dominant non-bank servicers going forward. (NYSE:PHH) has been trying to sell itself for 18 months and has been self-liquidating assets and (NYSEMKT:WAC) is blowing up and is likely going to restructure its debt or possibly file for bankruptcy. Ocwen spent two years with NY, California, and the CFPB having installed monitors costing OCN over 100mm last year in monitor fees. The CFPB monitor ended on Feb 29. 2017 and OCN settled with California eliminating that monitor.

Ocwen has and will emerge a clean player after all of this scrutiny. Maybe the cleanest player considering they are the only bank or non-bank with multiple monitors on site for two years This could set up Ocwen for years of growth. And if another non-bank gets in financial or regulatory trouble, which at least one company is in now, Ocwen may now be there to pick up market share.

Ocwen has the balance sheet to buy 50bb of private label ( subprime) - nrz/nsm never went after this. This will add profitability to Ocwen.

When Ocwen extended their 330mm term loan, there were 1.1bb or orders for 330mm of debt extension. Ocwen very well at that time could have drawn more funds out of the term loan but OCN management likey chose to not load OCN balance sheet with cash before California and NY Monitors were gone so they couldn't ask for more money. Now OCN, very likely, is in a position to upsize the term loan and pull out 200mm. Ocwen has 200mm in cash plus very heavy free cash flow now. Ocwen, if they upsize the term loan which I would recommend, and pull 200mm out of the term loan and use this as a down payment to buy 500mm proceeds of private label MSR's. I am aware of bankers that currently are offering mortgage servicers such as Ocwen, Walter, PHH, etc term of a 60% advance rate and L+400 to finance the acquisition of new MSR's. Ocwen can buy over 50bb of private label MSR's with this 500mm.

Not only is this growth in MSR's going to greatly change Ocwen's profitability it will greatly increase ASPS profitability.

ASPS has suffered margin compression in part because ASPS had to deal with Ocwen shrinking from over 400bb of mortgage servicing to 200bb. ASPS have previously announced staff cuts and other measures that dealt with the smaller Ocwen relationship. If Ocwen adds MSR's, the margin on this new business for ASPS would be very high. I would estimate that Ocwen adding 50bb of private label MSR's with 20% delinquent loans could add $1.5/ EPS a year to ASPS.

The size of the private label RMBS market is 650bb or more. Ocwen has 140bb and NSM has 70bb. This leaves 440bb of private label MSR's available for Ocwen to purchase. I imagine the big banks like Bank America (NYSE:BAC), Citi (NYSE:C), JP, and Wells have had enough of the over 100bb regulatory fines, sanctions, RMBS and other penalties for their involvement with the subprime/ Alt-a RMBS origination and servicing issues that contributed to the financial crisis. Almost no private label transfers of MSR's have occurred in two years since Ocwen got in trouble. It's out there and I am expecting many large players will want to get this off their books letting Ocwen who by any analysis has done the best job of protecting RMBS bondholders from principal write-downs in their bonds. Any RMBS investors would want to appoint Ocwen based on these positive results and their effectiveness in dealing with at risk borrowers through loan mods.

Ocwen has open access to the capital markets as proven by their 3+ year extension of both the bank term loan and the corporate bonds. It's very possible that over 1,2,3 years, Ocwen could grow from 200bb, to 250bb,to 350bb to 400bb in mortgage servicing. Ocwen has just 1 unit of debt and one unit of equity after backing out servicing advances and liabilities related to the securitization of the Reverse Mortgage HECM deals. If you compare this debt/equity ratio to NSM, WAC, or PHH these levels are between 3x and 8x not 1x.

Ocwen has the balance sheet to grow.

One more thing on Ocwen, Ocwen continues to have $4+ per share of real assets on their balance sheet marked at zero. If these assets were carried at NSM, WAC, or PHH they would, one way or the other, be included in the book value now. Refer to Ocwen's last earnings presentation for this list. I'm happy to walk you through what these assets are and why they would have been accrued or carried at the competing non-bank servicers in book value. Ocwen's adjusted tangible book value is more like $9.5 when you add these items to the GAAP book value. Additionally, Ocwen has a 250mm tax loss carry forward that is worth 75 cents to book value and Ocwen will add this back into GAAP book value when they believe they have a profit expectation.

Also, with the monitors gone, Ocwen might cut costs, likely further, than they could have having both California and NY looking over their shoulder at everything they do. Ocwen didn't want to risk cutting costs to try and return to profitability at the expense of having the monitors extend. The last earnings call at Ocwen did say their expectation was for Ocwen to have a loss in 2017 but the thing that investors missed was that was assuming that the NEW York Monitor extended adding to monitors costs.

Don't forget Ocwen made 10mm in Gaap profit in q3 when the street expected a 50mm loss.. Ocwen lost 10mm in q4. Ocwen made 45mm of operating profit in the servicing division their largest segment in q4.

I really like OCN and would add at current levels. I forecasted in my 27 page Ocwen paper that Ocwen would end the end in 2017 at $6.75 and be profitable. I stand by this forecast and think based on Ocwen's robust access to capital markets (term loan and corporate bond extensions) that I was not aware when I wrote my last paper, that my prior forecast at $6.75 is light and that a 7h is very probable.

Ocwen management by far is the most experienced mortgage non-bank servicer in the business. They performed extremely well over the last 2 years managing risk and their relationship with regulators given the circumstances and for this as an investor I am grateful and impressed.

OCN/ASPS

Ocwen growing instead of shrinking is a game changer for ASPS. ASPS in their own 5 year forecast have Ocwen shrinking well under 100bb of servicing from 200bb. If Ocwen grows instead of shrinks this adds considerable revenues to ASPS 5 year forecast.

ASPS five year forecast - Can they hit if giving investors very asymmetric upside?

ASPS five year forecast says they are hoping to hit 1.5bb revenue and a 15-20% margin. They are focused on replacing what they thought was declining Ocwen revenues with a fast growing Non-Ocwen client base that currently has over 400+ unique clients.

A 20% margin on 1.5bb is 300mm of ebidta. For sure over 5 years the company would use the 210mm of cash and securities on the balance sheet and over 100+mm a year in free cash flow to take the share count down from 18.4mm to 15mm. 300mm EBITDA / 15mm shares = $20/eps per share. If they continue diversifying their 400+ Non-Ocwen client revenue and client base further, ASPS should enjoy at least a 10x PE multiple and this would translate to $200/share under their five year forcast.

ASPS has very asymmetric upside to them executing on their growth plans.

What gets ASPS to these 5 year numbers >???

a.) Non-Ocwen growth

For starters, I feel like the forecast on at least the non-Ocwen 2017 revenue growth is going to be realized. This forecast is bumping 2016 revenue from 230mm to 320mm. This is a 39% increase. Management I don't think wants to fall down on this forecast and I think that this forecast is driven by a spreadsheet that is referencing current client contacts, steps ups to current client contracts, and new client wins that are under contract. Please see the detailed presentation that breaks this out on the last company presentation. I do not believe there is much of a fudge number in there. Growing Non-Ocwen this year at 39% which I think is going to happen is going to be very significant.

b.) Very large addressable market in property preservation division (Servicer Solutions) - Non Ocwen

ASPS recently won a top 4 bank. I think this contract is the largest contract to the company besides the Ocwen business. As the company reported on the call, they said this is worth more than 1-2mm a month. I think this is more like 4mm/month. They also reported on the call that this bank put them under a 6 month probationary period where they got a fraction of the revenue. They got ranked #1 out of the other 9 vendors that the bank used. This is very good feedback. ASPS is competing on price and also their understanding of the servicing business is reflected by other disclosers the company has made that 8/10 of the top banks in the US are purchasing software from ASPS to assist with their servicing business. I'm not surprised that ASPS was ranked #1 by this large client.

These other vendors are not in the software business to the extent that ASPS is. ASPS has an advantage.

Also, this contract that is the biggest contract outside of OCN, I think it the smallest contract or second smallest of the contracts at this new big bank win. If you are ranked #1 you would think you would get more revenue and the contract would step up over time.

Likely, the OCWEN taint cost ASPS winning more business from these banks in this veery large addressable market. Ocwen was in a very tough spot any many folks were calling for Ocwen to file bankruptcy or to have to sell all of their assets. Likely, these big banks knowing that ASPS had big exposure to Ocwen did not want to ramp up flows and contracts with ASPS despite their good performance for fear that ASPS as a partner could have credit risk and operational risks if Ocwen fails. Likely, this TAINT was real. Now that Ocwen is stable, extended their debt, and is pretty much finished with regulators I anecdotally think that ASPS will get more business.

c.) RESI

ASPS makes about 6% of revenue handling most of (NYSE:RESI) affairs. RESI and their manager AAMC have very minimal employees. ASPS owns 4.15mm of RESI shares ( I filed as a 5% RESI holder and think this is going to the 19.11 NAV in next 12 months)

I predict that as RESI crosses over the $16/book value and approaches the 19.11 NAV, RESI management will issue more common stock. Resi is saying they are on track to pay 8-9% dividend on the book. All the other SFR players pay more than half that. RESI strategy handing lower cost rentals at 140k average is well under the 275k average of the SFR players. All the other players trade at 1.23x NAV or higher. Tickers are: (NYSE:AMH) , (NYSE:SBY), (NYSE:SFR), and (NYSE:INVH). So as RESI issues more shares which will be well received with this high future dividend, RESI could double or triple in size over the next couple of years greatly benefiting higher revenues to ASPS.

RESI is deeply undervalued and I recommending buying big size at current pricing at $15.19/share. There is just limited reasons that resi should trade at such a big discount to NAV besides the fact that 5 players sold 35% of the RESI common in last 18 months pulverizing the share price as those guys were frustrated that they owned OCN, ASPS, and RESI and took a bath on all of it for a period of time. George Ellison, a stand up and honest guy, a guy that was global head of fixed income of Bank of America for 20 years, says he is going to hit his 8-9% dividend on book and grow resi. I believe and really like George I have had numerous phones calls and meetings with George and am very optimistic about Resi future and believe that Resi will contribute greatly to my P/L this year from current levels.

Resi closed at $11/share on 12/31. Now is at $15.18. This is up 4.18 points on 4.15mm shares or 17.3mm profit for ASPS from 12/31. This is worth 94 cents a share of EPS to ASPS if they are "marking this asset to market" so watch out for how they treat this asset going forward. Hopefully, they mark this to market in q1 and this translates into 98 cents of profit for ASPS.

d.) OCWEN GROWING!!

I've already been over this. Ocwen growing into the future has enormous upside to ASPS. This is my base case for Ocwen and why I am so excited about ASPS. I have been waiting for OCN to get cleared by regulatory monitor programs and to be able to buy MSR's again. The time is basically here.

This is can TURBO CHARGE ASPS. And Ocwen is going to perform very well into the next 6 , 12 and 24 months.

e.) owners.com

There are scenarios where this division that you are getting for free could be worth 1-1.5bb. Yes, several times more than ASPS market cap.

It's a little too early to tell but the feedback is tremendous. Think of how AIR BNB and UBER displaced their respective industries. Think about how Zillow has a 6bb market cap on just 1bb of revenue creating advertising for brokers using the innovative map of the MLS listings so retail real estate buyers can do their homework on the internet.

Owens is copying Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) on the internet to source the retail buyers but they are employing their own brokers.

Zillow makes advertising revenue changing brokers 3k, 5k, 8k, or 10k a month to get leads of buyers who decided they want a showing. Many brokers are getting most of their business from Zillow. Realitor.com collaboration with the Association of Realtors already copied Zillow's map and lists far more listings than Zillow does.

Owners.com's idea is to capture leads on the internet with their map and iPhone app, and send them directly to brokers that work for ASPS/Owners. ASPS is charging just 1.5% commissions to buyers. They have developed iPhone apps to controls all communications between the brokers, the leads, and the back office. ASPS owns HUBZU, an eBay like auction for foreclosed and real estate owned homes. Hubzu was ranked #7 realtor in the US by volume. ASPS know how to close high volumes of homes and currently has tons of closing attorneys.

ASPS also is a software developer and is used to handling billions of pieces of data, most of it automated, helping servicing 1.3mm mortgage loans for Ocwen as well as hundreds of thousands of loans for others. If anyone was going to have a good shot at creating a disrupted residential real estate marketplace, it very well can be ASPS. ASPS announced on the last earrings call that they got approval and set up a Title and Escrow Company and a Homeowners Insurance Business. ASPS also makes money on appraisals. So as Owners and ASPS grab this other revenue the total revenue can 2.0 to 2.5% % on the home value -ànot the 1.5% commission they are marketing.

They have been working on developing this for over a year and ran substantial development costs (cap-ex) through the p/l. The early stage results are growing exponentially. Let me remind you that you are getting this for free. Investors are putting no value o this division.

They have gone in the last 3 quarters from like 20 brokers, to 90 brokers, to 200 brokers. I expect they will go to 300-400 brokers in q1. They went from 5k leads to 10k leads to 28k leads. They are saying they have more leads than they know what to do with and they need more brokers. This is the good part- they went from closing 20 homes in the q3 worth about 5mm of sales, to closing 80 homes in q4 worth about 20mm in sales, and they just announced that based on a metric called "late stage buyers" {defined as under contract, made an offer, or did a showing} - they forecast to close 150-180 homes in q1. 180 homes is 45mm of real estate sales not bad for a startup.

This is growing exponentially basically doubling every quarter.

The addressable market is 86bb a year of residential real estate commissions. If they get 5% of this number this is 4bb of revenue. I think they have the automation capability with their software development background to handle 5k to 10k realtors. At some point someone is going to disrupt the traditional real estate industry. 3% is kind of a rip off for a realtor to do a few showings and fill out a contract for you if you already did all the work on the internet and are telling the realtor what things you want to see.

ASPS brokers can be made to work all day (think of UBER) and keep doing showings and they hand over the contracts to ASPS extensive bank office (8,000 US based employees) for follow up and completion. Then they make money on the appraisals, Home owners insurance, and Title and Escrow. They refer the mortgage loan to their Originations Solutions customers winning favor with that group.

I am extremely excited about this and the green shoots turned into little baby plants. It these turn into bushes and small trees, this could be worth over 1bb.

Zillow by the way, I heard is taking about 0.75% to 1% of these realtors 3% buyers commission for having the map and sourcing all the leads. Here with ASPS / Owners they can employee the same brokers, figure out how to get all the traffic off the internet, and if volume really ramps up, the brokers will make far more with Owners.com than they would advertising with Zillow.

Brokers might only be doing 2 closing a month and splitting a 2% ( after paying Zillow) commission with the brokerage house. The owners.com model is getting set up to have brokers controlled by the iPhone apps doing 3x to 5x more showings than other realtors. Then these realtors might work harder but close 5x more deals and make a lot more money splitting the lower 1.5% commission.

You are getting this for free. This has enormous upside. When I saw the green shoots on Owners turn into baby plants I bought another 300k shares of ASPS. I like this option.

CEO Shepro buys two lots of about 130k proceeds as the window opens - Board member Kramer buys over 600k proceeds.

What does Shepro know? Shepro bought like 100k proceeds in the 3rd quarter. Now when the window opens he buys two lots worth about 130k each. He knows which big banks are close to new contracts, he knows how owners.com is going, and he must be feeling better about the prospects for Ocwen growing and not shrinking. I really respect this.

I think my model is saying that the large short interest in ASPS is in serious trouble. I don't think the shorts know the trouble they are in now except that the interest rate went higher. I don't think the shorts could possibly be guessing that there now seem to be 16.5 ASPS shares not lending for the foreseeable future against 18.4mm total. ASPS has 5 points of downside and 100 points of upside if a few of these things come together.

I recommend ASPS, OCN, and RESI at current prices. These companies are all going to perform well into the future as far as their profits go and hopefully the share prices will follow.

Best Regards,

John Devaney

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASPS, OCN, RESI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.