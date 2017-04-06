Even In The Low $19s, Sally Beauty Looks Like A Good Short

Even at $19.35, Sally Beauty looks like a high probability short. I would scale into this short, though, and add to the short on any fleeting stock price rallies.

After my visit, I can't see how, at least longer term, the Sally Beauty Supply segment can compete against Ulta Beauty or Amazon.com.

In the famous 2014 Radio Shack Superbowl Ad, the company ran a 30 second spot called "The 80s Called, We Want Our Store Back". As I was out channel checking GNC stores (NYSE:GNC), I happened to visit a Sally Beauty Store (NYSE:SBH), as lately, SBH's stock continues to make fresh new 52 week lows. As an opportunistic investor, I decided to kick the tires to see if there was an opportunity from the long side. After my visit, and speaking with the store manager, this Sally Beauty location felt like the 90s are back. In the past, I have also visited a few Ulta Beauty Inc. stores (NASDAQ:ULTA), which are sleek, modern, inviting, open and airy, the polar opposite of this dingy, and cramped Sally Beauty store. After my in store visit, I quickly concluded why would anyone want to shop at Sally Beauty when they can go to an Ulta? The store manager at this Sally Beauty was nice and argued that Sally's niche is selling hair and nail products to salons and barber shops versus Ulta's focus on make up, but I am not sure I completely buy that argument. Moreover, why couldn't Ulta simply expand its product offering to include this category to siphon away Sally Beauty's customers?

A quick look at Sally Beauty's FY16 10-K says the following:

Our Sally Beauty stores carry an extensive selection of professional beauty supplies for both retail customers and salon professionals, featuring an average of 8,000 stock keeping units, or SKUs, of beauty products across product categories including hair color, hair care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries and styling tools.

Yet Ulta's FY16 10-K says the following:

Our guests can satisfy all of their beauty needs at Ulta Beauty. Our stores and website offer more than 20,000 products from approximately 500 well-established and emerging beauty brands across all categories and price points, including Ulta Beauty's own private label, the Ulta Beauty Collection. Our bright and open store environment encourages our guests to enjoy discovering new products and services. We believe we offer the widest selection of categories across prestige and mass cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products and salon styling tools. We also offer a full-service salon in every store featuring hair, skin and brow services.

Despite the inherently high gross margins in the broader beauty category, Sally isn't vertically integrated and with a $2.758 billion market capitalization ($4.541 billion enterprise value) combined with the constant threat from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), even at $19.35, there is still plenty of money to be made on the short side, when it comes to Sally Beauty.

If you spend ten or fifteen minutes comparing Ulta's website vs. Sally Beauty's website you will quickly realize that Ulta's site is much better and easier to use.

Here is a snapshot of Ulta's site.

Here is a snapshot of Sally Beauty's site.

So I find it ironic that hedge funds have been aggressively piling into GNC, as a short, since $14 per share and have gotten really aggressive at $9 and lower, over the past few months, yet Sally Beauty has $2.76 billion worth of market capitalization to short, lots of debt, similar to GNC, but faces the threat of a much strong competitor in the physical world with Ulta. Moreover, both Sally Beauty and GNC face the threat of Amazon, but on January 12, 2017 GNC started selling its own product on Amazon (which are approximately 45% of its overall sales). Remember, GNC is vertically integrated and Sally Beauty isn't.

Looking at SBH's short interest, some hedge funds have taken notice, but they haven't been super aggressive, at least not yet, because the Masters of the Universe tend to be spreadsheet jockeys that hunt in packs, like wolves. Most generally lack the vision and courage to take on lions and instead tend to get aggressive with their short positions when they think their prey is wounded or can be pinned down. When the hedge fund wolf packs moves in, with their vast amount of capital, at least in the short term, they can lean on a stock to press out the weak hands.

Unfortunately, sometimes stocks become popularity contests and when it becomes too unfashionable to own a name, simply because of its negative price action, this is when the buyside and retail get nervous and throw in the towel. This is the exact outcome hedge funds desire. They can ultimately be wrong on their thesis, but if they scare the buyside and retail into capitulation mode then they can still make a lot of money. Again, I am surprised that hedge funds have been so slow to notice that Sally Beauty is like a former prize fighter, well past their prime, that lost their quickness and is simply out gunned by Ulta and Amazon.

Here is Sally Beauty's short interest as of March 15, 2017:

In terms of Sally Beauty's business, let's take a look. They operate two segments Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). I like the BSG segment much more.

Sally Beauty Supply is the retail stores segment, with 3,781 physical stores, as of September 30, 2016. If your thesis is that there are way too many physical stores then Sally Beauty Supply seems to fall into the category of overcapacity.

Here are Sally Beauty Supply's product mix. Hair color and products represent 46.8% of sales. Skin and nail care is ranked third at 15.5%.

As of September 30, 2016, BSG, including franchises, had 1,338 stores (1,174 company owned and 164 franchised - the franchise business is called Armstrong and McCall).

In terms of product mix, BSG's sales are as follows:

As you can see, Hair color and care represents 69.7% of sales. BSG's average store size is approximately 2,600 square feet and they carry products by Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Sebastian®, Goldwell®, Joico® and Aquage®, among other brands. The BSG segment carries 9,500 SKUs.

As of fiscal year end, BSG had 936 professional distributor sales consultants that exclusively target salons and salon professionals. If effective, this sales force is a key advantage as most people (salon professionals aren't any different) like to buy products from people they know and trust, assuming the sales force is effective at building and maintaining relationships and offering a wide selection at competitive wholesale prices. I like this segment much more than the 3,780 Sally Beauty Supply retail stores that, longer term, simply can't compete against Ulta.

Let's look at some financials and operating metrics. SBH's top line looks pretty stagnant and pre-tax earnings are pretty flat.

Look at how Beauty Systems Group is comping nicely, but Sally Beauty Supply comps are pretty modest.

Takeaway

Notwithstanding the strength of the Beauty Systems Group segment, Sally Beauty's stock look like an obvious short and super vulnerable with its $2.76 billion market capitalization and $4.54 billion enterprise value. Stocks are about anticipating the future and quite frankly, I am surprised that the Masters of the Universe have been slow to put on this short bet. Ulta Beauty offers a vastly superior in store experience and Sally Beauty's website leaves much to be desired. With the constant threat of Amazon and Sally Beauty Supply's physical store overcapacity and no vertical integration, SBH's stock, even in the low $19s, looks like an attractive short. I expect the hedge fund wolves to be circling shares of Sally Beauty in the near future.

