Corus' Q2: Dividend Solidified Over Short-Term

I have been covering Corus (OTCPK:CJREF) since their Shaw media acquisition last year and my initial optimism turned skeptical. In my last article, I even questioned the sustainability of their dividend given their high payout ratios. I also cautioned investors to hold Corus until they can show that their acquisition has proved to be of benefit. Today, I have good news for patient investors as Corus delivered solid Q2 results.

Earnings & Revenues

At first glance, Corus' Q2 earnings don't look overly impressive. However, there were a few one-time items and many non-cash activities that impacted both 2016 & 2017 Q2 earnings. The biggest of which was their disposal of their Pay TV division last year which added an additional C$0.87 per share to their bottom line. As such their 2017 Q2 earnings per share of C$0.12 is not entirely comparable to their 2016 Q2 per share of C$1.17.

The good news is that Corus beat analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines in Q2 and delivered an impressive 86.2% increase in revenues YOY. Likewise, as per management discussion, when including both the Shaw Media acquisition and excluding the Pay TV disposal, segment profit actually increased 6% YOY.

Cash Flow

The biggest concern I had with Corus was their decreasing free cash flow. As of my last article, in each quarter since the acquisition FCF decreased YOY which led to their dividends accounting for 95% of FCF as of end of Q1 which was dangerously high. I have reposted the graph below for a visual of this negative trend.

Source: Company financials

I am happy to report that second quarter FCF showed significant improvement. In fact, it is their FCF that has impressed me the most. FCF increased a whopping 295% YOY to approximated C$96 million in the second quarter and for the six months ended Q2, FCF increased by 120% to about C$130 million. Recalculating their dividend payout ratio over the first 6 months of the year, we naturally see a remarkable improvement. Down from 95% as calculated previously, their payout ratio as percentage of FCF is now a more respectable 40% over the first six months of the 2017 fiscal year.

These are the results investors were waiting for

From the outset, management declared that Corus' acquisition of Shaw would be immediately accretive to earnings and FCF. Although, it has taken longer than expected, Corus delivered on their FCF promise in Q2 and these are the types of results I expected when the acquisition was first announced. With the significant increase in FCF, dividend investors can breathe a little easier as their dividend no longer appears to be in dire jeopardy. Likewise, management kept their dividend unchanged through July 2017 at a monthly rate of C$0.094583/share for a yield of 8.8%. Despite all the good news out of Q2, investors still need to be mindful that it is but one quarter's results. One quarter does not make a trend, but it is definitely a positive beginning. There has been a lot of concern expressed by investors with regards to the sustainability of their current dividend, and their second quarter results can somewhat put them at ease over the short term.

If you would like to receive updates for any of my upcoming articles, please click the "Follow" text at the top of this page next to my profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CJREF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.