A Crown Jewel In China Waiting To Be Recognized Now Shines Brighter Than Ever

Ranking institutions has consistently ranked the company among the top 10 jewelers in China, and web portals reported that the company grew its franchised stores by 10-folds in five years.

Kingold Jewelry (NASDAQ: KGJI), one of the biggest jewelry producers and retailers in China, just reported its 2016 fourth quarter and year-end financial results last week. The results showed plenty of positive surprises and excellency. The company grew its sales by 42% and total number of jewelry pieces sold by more than 33% year-over-year. People outside China might feel dazzled by these numbers, but Chinese people probably won't be surprised at all by Kingold's strong performance last year. After all, media in China has given a lot of information on the superiority of the company's business in the country.

After being put into Beijing Stock Network's annual ranking of the top 10 Jewelers in China last April (see our article published last year for detailed discussions), Kingold Jewelry was selected by another notable news portal LBZUO as one of the top 10 jewelers in China (see the screenshots below) in November last year.

It is a distinctive honor considering that Kingold was put side by side with some of the oldest and biggest names in the jewelry industry in China such as Zhou Da Fu and Lao Feng Xiang. These two ranking institutions' recognition of the company and its brand is a strong validation of the fast revenue growth and bright future outlook reported by the company over the past several years.

In addition to ranking institutions, many consumer goods analysts also write about Kingold's products recently, serving as another evidence of the popularity of the company's products. For example, last month shopping portal East Dushi published an article praising Kingold and its three products, priced from $350 USD to $1,300 USD.

The company's rapid expansion can also be confirmed by fast growing number of its stores. The company put the information for applying to open its franchise store on a lot of web portals. We gathered information from several web portals and saw the number of Kingold's franchise stores grew quickly over past several years.

A web-page, likely published sometime in 2011 (our estimate basing on the time period of the company information contained in the page), showed that the company had 54 franchised stores opening at that time (see the screenshot below).

A newer web-page, published in last December, showed that the company had 500 franchised stores opening by that time (see the screenshot below).

In other words, the company grew the troop of its franchised stores by almost 10-folds within just 5 years.

Although being famous in China, most American investors do not know the company and the huge gap between its current valuation ratios and those of other makers of jewelry or gold products listed in the U.S. The table below compares the valuation multiples for Kingold Jewelry, Chow Tai Fook (OTCPK:CJEWF), Lypsa Gems & Jewellery (LYPSAGEMS.NS), Signet Jeweler (NYSE:SIG), Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), and Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD). As we can see, its close domestic competitor Chow Tai Fook enjoys a price-to-earning ratio that is almost 40 times of Kingold's and a price-to-book ratio that is about 9 times of Kingold's. Similarly, compared to all other jewelry or gold product makers all over the world, Kingold is way undervalued by both ratios.

The stock's low valuation is in a way understandable as there are some risks, real or perceived, for investing in the stock. The primary risks are lower transparency and lower degree of accuracy in financial reports witnessed in many small cap Chinese stocks over the past decade. For one thing, in the just released annual report Kingold did announce that it would have to correct some numbers in the financial results of the first three quarters of 2016 because several related and third party loans, gold leases and pledges were not properly recorded and disclosed. This showed that the company's accounting department probably is not a top-notch one in recording and reporting financial numbers under U.S. GAAP. On the other hand, this does show that the company at least is serious about improving the accuracy of its financial reports and is willing to admit past mistakes and correct them. Fortunately, the company said that the corrections would not have a material impact on its operating results for any of the corresponding periods.

In addition, the management team of Kingold seems to be very determined to correct market's misconception by opening face-to-face direct dialogue with major investors and institutions in the U.S. According to the chairman's recent open letter to shareholders and his answers to questions in the last earnings conference call, he and the CFO will come to U.S. in April and May to meet investors. In addition, they are completely open and eagerly invite all investors to visit their facilities in China. This is a sign that the company does have such a strong business running in China that they are eager to show off to the capital market.

Judging by these two behaviors of the management team, we think that the company's business and assets should be by large as good as its financial reports show. The lower degree of communications and less than 100% accuracy in financial reports the company exhibited in the past probably were just the results of the management team's lack of complete knowledge of public investors' demand in western capital markets and the accounting standard used in the U.S.

Kingold stock has had a huge spike in volume under low price (close to 1) over the past two weeks. In technical analysis, such a phenomenon frequently indicates rush accumulations by some big hands who have insider information of good news coming and are extremely bullish on the stock's short-term prospect. One year ago when Kingold witnessed similar volume spike near $1 a share, the stock shot to nearly $3 in 4 months (see the chart below). Are we seeing a deja vu playing out right now? We'll soon find out. At current low price and with management team coming to the U.S. to meet investors, odds are heavily in favor of a long play right now.

