The RBA Left Interest Rates Alone Amidst Stagflation, But Will Raise Rates Soon

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) left their key interest rates alone yesterday at 1.50%. The market was anticipating the RBA to move, however, I wrote in a previous post that I felt it would happen at the next meeting in May, not this meeting. However, the RBA has mentioned the country's housing as being a potential source of consternation in the future. The housing market does not look like it wants to temper itself. The problem is whether or not the housing market is going to balloon into a full-on bubble. If it does, the Reserve Bank has a lot of work to do. I believe that the RBA is in a real tight spot with the housing bubble and pushing rates too high might halt their economy that is largely anemic. Unfortunately, I believe that is what the RBA is going to have to do.

The housing market is hot, but not problematic like the United States and Europe were in 2006. The RBA finds itself in a weird spot, however. The entire economy is soft and so you would not believe that interest rate increases are necessarily the first thing being thought of by the central bank. Australian inflation is moderate but moving higher, a lot like the entire rest of the world. The inflation rate is a more moderate 1.5% whereas in the United States it is 2.7%.

The RBA will not be forced to push their hand based upon the inflation, that is for sure. Both employment and wage growth are modest as well. Again, nothing really overwhelming there to push the hand of the RBA.

Instead, it is the real estate market that has been described as percolating, not quite a bubble but not quite moderate. The interesting aspect of the housing market is that it is speculative in an overall economic environment that happens to be, well, moderate. The culprit is deregulation and favorable lending terms that have been propagated via legislation and loosening of regulations. Currently, real estate prices in Sydney are up 18.3% for the year and Melbourne is up 15%

So, while the RBA sees housing prices moving higher and while owning a vacation home or speculative home is increasing on a percentage basis the driver is from regulations, not an economic environment. That does sound a lot like what happened in the United States during its housing bubble 10 years ago. Australia is late to the party on that.

But, to look at the charts you would be hard pressed to actually see a bubble. Instead, you can see that there is activity in the real estate markets, such as the Housing Index and the New Home Sales Index, respectively:

The RBA is stuck mulling over a lack of wage growth and mediocre economic growth coupled with increasing household debt and wealth being created from real estate price increases. In some ways the long end of the curve needs to go higher with incentives for individuals to leave the speculative world and become savers. This is stagflation, price increases without economic growth. That was Paul Volker's problem way back in the 1980s as he tried to grapple with economic growth that was not too impressive with price pressures driven by speculation from individuals.

The RBA has some saving grace from the banks as they have lifted interest rates on home loans. If the longer end of the curve goes higher this will have the effect of moderating new loans for housing. And if the short end of the curve were to remain modest in relation to the long end, perhaps firms could push forward with growth and retail sales will increase.

Just as soon as the unicorns march in.

I think the RBA is going to have a tough time trying to prevent the housing market from getting into full-blown bubble. There have been new regulations to restrict investor lending to help curb some of the speculative aspects of the housing market, but Moody's does not believe that this will be the remedy. I stand by my call that interest rates need to go higher. This will dampen economic growth significantly. But, it will also do what the government that is trying to reign in the speculative lending cannot accomplish, keeping housing prices at bay.

In the meantime, the AUD has sold off sharply from the disappointment of not seeing interest rate increases. I believe they will happen. I believe interest rate increases are a necessity. This will turn the tide on the recent selling of AUD, and that may also dampen exports, another straw on the camel's back. But, this is a necessary evil to reign in the housing market if the government cannot do it through regulation.

I will reiterate that the RBA will raise rates in May. While that is not necessarily going to prevent the AUD from selling over that period of time eventually there will be a bottom in place in the currency. I had been long AUDJPY until recent events pushed me out of the carry trade. With the Republicans not able to pass legislation to repeal Obamacare, I think there is going to be a serious wake-up call in the equity markets very soon. In that kind of environment, you do not want to be long the carry trade.

Look for the RBA to start seriously addressing the concerns of the housing market. That means higher interest rates. But, that also means since the economy is not strong enough to support these interest rates there is likely to be even more muted economic growth. The economy being sluggish should be enough to tame housing price growth, but it is not. I do not think the interest rates are going up very high. Again, the economic growth is low and all the RBA will be focusing on is the housing market.

Eventually, if the RBA is lucky, the housing prices and loan growth will abate and, simultaneously the economy start to grow. The realist in me has no idea how that plays out. Instead, what I think is most likely is that the interest rates will dampen economic growth too much. Then, with world economic growth remaining subdued, Australia's will do the same and it will likely be a while before that turns around.

