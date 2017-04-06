Bed Bath & Beyond: Buy Low And Hold

The shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) are down about 21% over the past year. I thought I'd look in on the company to see whether it's a good buy or not. In my view, the valuation trumps the obviously slowing business for a host of reasons that I outline below.

Financial History

There are obvious reasons why shares of Bed Bath & Beyond are trading at a discount. For instance, net income peaked in 2012, and has been in decline ever since. The company has been absolutely sclerotic in responding to this new trend you may have heard of: electronic commerce. The company plans to increase fixed costs by increasing the store count, at a time when so many other retailers are shuttering locations. This stock is inexpensive for a reason, but inexpensive stocks are always cheap for a reason. Inexpensive stocks are also where outsized gains are had, so it's worth a look.

In regard to the slowing net income, the saving grace is the fact that the company has aggressively bought back shares, and this action has kept the earnings per share number growing nicely. Specifically, over the better part of seven years, the company has returned ~ $7.6 billion to shareholders in the form of share buybacks. The Board has sometimes been rightfully criticized at the company, but we should give the devil its due: $7.6 billion is a great deal of capital to return to shareholders. In addition, the company has just started paying a dividend, indicating a possibly more shareholder friendly orientation in future.

The share buybacks have obviously done some damage to the capital structure, but that's less of a concern for me, generally, than debt is. In the case of Bed Bath & Beyond, the company issued $1.5 billion of long term notes in 2014 and they pay a weighted average interest rate on these notes of 4.83%, which I consider to be very reasonable. What I like most about these is the fact that 20% of them are due in 2024, 20% is due in 2034, and fully 60% of the outstanding balance is due in 2044. These are truly long term obligations, and so current shareholders need not worry overmuch about a crisis caused by debt.

Of greatest concern to me is the comparison of the first nine months of 2015 to 2016. During 2016, net income fell 19%, and earnings per share declined by 10%. This poor comparison to an admittedly lackluster 2015 is troublesome and is the reason the shares are trading at such a ridiculous discount against the overall market. The pessimism surrounding the stock (currently sporting a PE of 8.9 and an implied earnings yield of 17%!) is the reason it's on offer for such an inexpensive price. This is the basis for opportunity in my view.

The Stock

The corollary of my adage that the more you pay for something, the lower your subsequent returns are going to be is that outsized gains come from buying a business that is trading at a discount. That is the only way that above average returns can be found: you must buy when others are skeptical. If the crowd weren't skeptical, there'd be no opportunity to "buy low." It's with that in mind that I suggest it's worthwhile buying the shares. The business has deteriorated over the past few years, but the shares are priced at a point where the probability of any kind of turnaround over time is virtually zero. That is irrationally pessimistic in my view.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model the trend for BBBY would turn Bullish with a close above $40.00. This would signal a bullish breakout from a Descending Triangle Pattern which the shares have formed, and which we believe is a bottoming formation for the shares. From here we see the shares rising to the $44.00 level over the next six months.

As you know, we like to anticipate technical breakouts when the fundamentals support what we see on the charts. Today we bought BBBY Call Options which will provide us with approximately 10x leverage on our LONG trade (for option details please visit our website). Our initial stop-loss exit signal will be a daily close below $39.00.

For investors in the shares we recommend you hold for six months or $44.00, whichever comes first. For longer term investors (years not months) we believe BBBY is an strong addition to any Deep Value Portfolio.

CM Pro Portfolio

Our trading portfolio now stands at 21% LONG, 6% SHORT, and 73% CASH.

Conclusion

So it makes strategic sense to buy the shares and hold them for the long term in anticipation of a turnaround. Since the company presented a positive earnings surprise yesterday, the shares rose in after market trading. In spite of this uptick, the shares remain quite inexpensive relative to their potential. After the company has reported positive earnings, it's time to get on board.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBBY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We trade options. Sometimes our trades last a few days, sometimes a few weeks, sometimes a few months. Please review our trade history listed in our BlogPosts to get a feel for our trading style.