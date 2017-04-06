Buy Into Weakness On General Motors

Stock valuations can truly become irrational in the short-term, with very little reflection of intrinsic value. This week marked a profound moment, as the innovative Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) surpassed both GM (NYSE:GM) and Ford (NYSE:F) in market value. Clearly, "Mr. Market" is valuing Tesla as a thriving tech concern that seems destined to dominate the automotive industry for many years, while the legacy U.S. manufacturers seem destined to go the way of newspapers, as the industry is transformed. This perception has created a tremendous opportunity in the common stock of GM, with investors poised to reap considerable appreciation and dividend payments over the next several years.

GM had a record 2016, due to strong retail demand for full-size trucks and SUVs, in the U.S. and abroad. EBIT-adjusted for the full year was up 15.9% to $12.5 billion. EBIT-adjusted margins of 7.5%, were up by 40 basis points. EPS-diluted was up 1.5% to $6.0, and on an adjusted basis, were up 21.9% to $6.12. Automotive-adjusted free cash flow of $6.9 billion was up from $4.7 billion in the prior year. North American EBIT-adjusted was $12 billion. GM's ROIC-adjusted was a stellar 28.9%, up from 27.2% in the previous year. GM utilized its strong free cash flow to return $4.8 billion to shareholders in 2016 through share buybacks of $2.5 billion, and dividends of $2.3 billion.

Source: GM 4 th quarter 2016 earnings release

In 2016, GM was able to sell 10 million vehicles around the world, which was up 1.2% from 2015. In the U.S., the company sold 3.04MM vehicles and increased retail share by 0.5%. In China, deliveries increased 7.1% to a record 3.87 million vehicles. In Europe, Opel/Vauxhall posted a 4% sales increase. Chevrolet has been a real bright spot in the United States with the brand gaining .5% of U.S. retail market share. Cadillac volume in China was up by 46% to 116,406 units, driving global brand sales for Cadillac up 11%. In the Crossover segment, Chevrolet Trax and Buick Encore achieved an extremely solid 28% growth rate. One of the real keys to GM's strong results over the last year has been the refreshing of its vehicle lineup. In 2016, 13 models were refreshed and in 2017 18 models will be introduced or refreshed. GM's average transaction prices for the full year were about $35,400, up $750 from 2015, and about $4,300 higher than the industry average.

Earlier in the year, GM announced an agreement to sell GM's Opel/Vauxhall subsidiary and GM Financials' European operations to PSA Group for about $2.2 billion. This transaction is expected to immediately improve GM's EBIT-adjusted financial results and margins. It also should increase free cash flow, while reducing the cash balance requirement under GM's disciplined capital allocation framework by $2 billion. GM is on the hook for most legacy liabilities in the European unit, to the disappointment of many. I argued long ago that GM made a huge mistake in not getting rid of the European units when they had the chance during the bankruptcy process and I stand by that. Current timing seems questionable, as Europe is on the road to recovery in terms of automobile demand, but ultimately I believe the company made the right decision. GM expects to return approximately $7 billion in cash to shareholders in 2017, which would bring total cash returns to shareholder to approximately $25 billion since 2012.

One risk that many market participants highlight in relation to GM is underfunded pension obligations, which ended the year at $18.3 billion, down from $21.2 billion at the end of 2015. The year-end global pension obligation of $92.9 billion was about 80% funded. The company's 2016 year-end U.S. defined pension plan underfunded position was $7.2 billion, down from $10.4 billion at the end of 2015. The year-end U.S. defined pension plan obligation of $68.8 billion was about 90% funded. Higher interest rates should help GM bridge these gaps even further, and we've now seen two rate hikes over the last few months. GM has the free cash flow to increase its contributions if needed, but solid ground has already been made and it is important to remember that these obligations are very long-tail.

Another concern market participants rightfully have is technology and the rapidly changing environment, which could mean that we see commercially available fully self-driving cars within the next 5-6 years. GM is investing considerable money and resources into self-driving so that it can be a leader in the next generation of driving experiences. One asset that GM possesses that is very valuable is OnStar, which could ultimately be licensed or spun-off at some point. Currently OnStar enhances GM's brand and competitive position though so I wouldn't look for that anytime soon, but of course GM has a long history of spin-offs. In 2016, GM partnered with IBM to bring OnStar and Watson together to continue enhancing the program's features and capabilities. GM has made significant investments in its Maven car-sharing program and in Lyft as well.

GM has forecasted eps-adjusted of $6 to $6.50 for 2017. At a recent price of $34, the company is trading at about 5.67 the low estimate, which is way too cheap for a company with the qualities of GM. While North America and China have been very strong, South America and Europe have both been major loss contributors. With Europe divested and South America showing signs of life, flat sales in North America and China would result in considerable earnings growth. March's sales numbers were disappointing though and it wouldn't shock me to see sales down a little in the United States, but even if that is the case, GM is well prepared to still deliver great results.

Stock buybacks executed anywhere near current prices are enormously accretive, so earnings per share really could still grow even if net income declines by a little, if GM is very aggressive in its buyback strategy. I know everybody is paranoid about auto finance right now, but GM believed it will grow its pretax profit in its financial division as of 2 months ago, so I don't expect to see a massively different expectation the next time the company discusses the matter. GM has a nearly 4.5% dividend yield at current prices and I believe the stock should trade at no less than 7 times current earnings, which would put intrinsic value around $42. Long-term, there is significant appreciation potential as long as the company continues with its solid capital allocation strategy, while continuing to keep its product lineup fresh. I'd prefer a more aggressive buyback program over David Einhorn's dual class share structure.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.