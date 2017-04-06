Market Volatility Bulletin: Make Up Your Mind, VIX!

A visual of how two different VX futures traded off against one another in yesterday's market action.

The VIX picked up almost two full vol points yesterday from the S&P highs down to the lows.

CNBC: 8:55 EST

Stock futures (NYSEARCA:DIA) are mostly range-bound in the overnight session, as investors move to price in information released in the Fed Minutes from March's meeting. After posting overnight lows at 2338.50, ES futures (NYSEARCA:SPY) have bounced back to slightly positive at the time of this writing.

VIX is down about 3% during the overnight session, after again being resistant to spending significant time in the 10-handle.

CNBC: Wednesday Close

After a morning rally in all major indexes, stocks (NASDAQ:QQQ) closed negative after a sharp down move into the close, following the release of last month's Fed Minutes. Fed officials' comments included a statement that US equities were priced "quite high," as well as the revelation that they intend to begin shrinking the Fed's balance sheet this year.

Stocks were led lower yesterday with help from the energy sector (NYSEARCA:XLE), which lost 0.76% after crude oil inventories showed an unexpected build. Among the only two positive sectors during yesterday's session, real estate (NYSEARCA:XLRE) gained small while the utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU) managed to jump over half a percent.

Article Shout-Out

Today we feature an article by Seeking Alpha contributor Damir Tokic, titled "Another Sign That A Correction Is Imminent". In his piece, the author points to falling contango between M1 and M2 VX futures as a warning signal to a possible correction.

The author uses the chart above to display how the near-month contango changes over time. Mr. Tokic then goes on to note that we have experienced a market correction each time that the M1-M2 contango has fallen below zero.

Source: Damir Tokic

As a side note, we have seen M1-M2 VX futures fall into backwardation on two separate occasions this week. While very slight and fleeting in both instances, the contango did reach -0.36 during yesterday's trading session. Hardly the -9+% seen in early 2016, but significant nonetheless.

To close, the author suggests that given the recent movement in M1-M2 contango, a range of correction sizes is possible. Mr. Tokic delivers his opinion below:

"However, based on recent evidence, the correction can be anywhere from a 2% minor dip, to a 13% major correction. My best guess would be that the S&P 500 would correct to about the 200-day moving average at around 2,200, which would be a 6-7% correction from the current levels. This is strictly an opinion based on technical levels."

Thoughts on Volatility

After closing yesterday's session slightly backwardated, M1 and M2 VX futures have moved back into a narrow contango. The flat term structure on the front-end likely shows unease by market participants over the short-term. Items such as uncertainty over President Trump's ability to pass his fiscal agenda, as well as concern over the upcoming French election has helped to keep a bid under near-month VX prices.

Observe above that the first- and second-month VX futures spread tends to widen as prices move down, and tighten (or even reverse) as prices rise. Although it is odd to see at such compressed absolute VIX levels, it is not uncommon for the futures to move in this manner.

Though they've fallen in the overnight session, both spot VIX and front-month futures jumped strongly yesterday after as stocks fell.

We prefer to capture VIX movement using ES options as opposed to the exchange-traded products, though we understand that all market participants have differing preferences. As always, we urge readers who participate in the volatility market to fully research their chosen product, and consider how it will operate under different dynamics than the spot index. Given the move in VX futures from earlier this week, participants may also do well to consider how their chosen product will operate differently if VIX term structure were to suddenly shift.

Before we move on, we'd like to highlight a comment from a reader who posted after hours last evening on a past Market Volatility Bulletin:

We absolutely love when commenters keep us and other readers apprised of meaningful changes if and as they occur in VIX term structure. Thank you TMD for thinking to add this observation and in making BOT a more useful place to drop in and obtain current market info.

Organic vol picked up yesterday after the plunge, particularly at the front end. That said, we are still at levels where it is safe to assert that traders do not believe that there is any imminent threat to what has amounted to a very calm trading environment.

The plunge in S&P that the market experienced yesterday needs some follow through if VIX is going to break out of its very low range that has typified most of the last year.

We believe that VIX is honestly "trying" to break out, but that the trading pattern has been to crush it at every pass. We could tell you that "eventually" VIX will shoot higher, but that's obvious.

We will say that we believe that the trade that has worked so very well, long XIV, or better yet buying XIV on plunges, will work quite a bit less well on a forward-looking basis (say the next couple years) than it has since say 2012. We have reason to believe that the factors that caused that trade to "work" are rapidly abating.

It is time to give more consideration to why trades have or have not worked, rather than just following former narratives.

Tracking the Trade*(please read disclosures) - Trade Initiation:

Last Tuesday we began a new trade to track for a predefined time window. We will be working around the following characteristics:

Trade End Date: Apr 7, 2017

Trade Instrument: ES (e-mini futures contract on S&P 500)

Trade Strategy: modified call spread sale

As always, we will track this trade daily to examine its characteristics and study any modifications.

Strategy: Thesis (Set out on Mar 28)

The US equity markets have finally taken a tumble. The VIX doesn't seem to want to go back into its ten-handle range from a few weeks ago, but also is quite resistant to a big rise. We think investors will have a strong urge to buy the dip at 2335 where we initiated, but this attempt could well be thwarted. We therefore believe ourselves to be in a bit of a holding pattern, where temporary moves to the upside are highly likely.

Given this belief, we want to choose a tactic that earns some time value, and with some overall negative delta but with a bit of relief thrown in.

We will trade the near-dated call spread ("CS") with an offsetting put sale in case of a liftoff.

Note: Yesterday we stated that as of one week later, our thesis looks pretty good, though of course our trade still has time to succeed or fail. Yesterday was all over the place, with a high of about 2373 and an overnight low at 2338.50.

Tactics

The particular legs we opened with were as follows:

Sold the Apr7 2335 2365 CS

Sold the Apr21 2250 Put

Source: Interactive Brokers

The solid line shows P&L for varying levels of this trade as of the day of initiation, whereas the dotted line shows the "final" P&L as of the Apr7 expiration.

Last Thursday we closed out our profitable Apr21 2250 put and sold in its place an Apr7 2300 put for a $1.50 debit. This touched up the theta at a time when ES was right at the 2365 mark (our long strike).

Last Friday, with ES at 2360, we sold the Apr7 2340 50 70 80 iron condor, profile shown below, so that we could earn more theta (once again, we were nervous of hanging around too long at that 2365 region). The iron condor pays theta, and it we discussed on Friday (tactics and mechanics sections) why this spread dually acted as a way of doubling down and also cutting exposure under the correct circumstances.

The iron condor mod looks as follows:

Finally, we made another modification yesterday, largely built on concern that we might hang around at 2365 (very near where we exercised) and have our long option decay to nothing. Namely, we swapped out our Apr7 2365 call for an Apr12 2365 call, and financed it by selling an Apr7-Apr12 calendar at the 2340 strike.

This was more of a loss minimization tactic than anything else. We did not want the ES to burn off our option.

"How's the trade look now?"

The baseline trade looks pretty good:

With ES at 2347, the spread trades for a mid price credit of say $14.75 - which is a modest profit from where we first sold it with our first modification ($16.25).

The iron condor we sold is up about $1.50.

Yesterday's modification, however, is down about $3.00. This makes sense, as we said that it was meant to shut down risk. The movement we experienced was not at all typical to how the S&P has typically behaved over the last several months - several years even. So we made the high probability trade, and got a low probability outcome. That's going to happen sometimes: it was still the right trade to make.

"So what do you do now?"

With a sudden rush higher on the ES to 2353, we would buy back the iron condor for $3.05 or less (currently the bid-ask is $2.90-$3.50). That really clears out the major risks associated with a move down to around 2340.

Of course, who really knows where the market will trade over the next 24 hours or so (that's when we close up). It's time to wrap up the trade, and that most likely begins with our iron condor.

"Why this modification?"

The iron condor is not a "screaming buy". But if we can help not having two separate 2340 long puts against a single Apr12 short put, we'd like to do that. Our iron condor is short the 2350 strike, but long the 2340 strike; the calendar we traded yesterday was also long Apr7 2340, short an Apr12 2340. That's a little more excitement around 2340 than we're interested in; if we can trade out of the condor, we feel it has served its purpose.

Mechanics

We'll put on a limit buy on the iron condor for $3.05.

Closing Thoughts

We believe the market dynamic is gradually shifting from being a place where investors will regret raw positive beta (or delta) to the market. That doesn't mean that there couldn't be more room for markets to rally; it does mean that traders should consider alternative approaches to gaining the exposures they seek. The Fed decision to unwind its balance sheet to our minds is quite important: and signals a pivotal shift in the winds. It may take months for this shift to occur given how ingrained the former trade has become, but we think yesterday's minutes mattered (to the extent that the Fed actually does reduce its balance sheet).

Now is a great time to methodically education oneself in preparation for more turbulent times.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We actively trade the futures markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. It is our belief that the S&P 500 is meaningfully overvalued. As such, we typically carry a net short position using ES options and futures.