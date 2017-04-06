Carmax: Let's Be Real Here

I have had a sell rating on the name and since my last sell call the name is down another 15%.

Carmax (NYSE:KMX) is a well-known company that operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It sells vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions as well as sells new vehicles under franchise agreements. The company also provides customers financing alternatives through its finance operations while offering a range of other related products and services, including the appraisal and purchase of vehicles directly from consumers, vehicle repair services and extended warranties. The business has been quite profitable but the stock has suffered. I have had a sell rating on the name, and that was the right call up until the election of Donald J Trump, which led to a massive market rally, particularly in consumer goods, finance and similar industries. Then in December after the rally I reiterated that I thought a sell was appropriate and investors should be booking profits. Since then the name has fallen from $65 to $55, a drop of 15%. Does the name have farther to fall or is it time to lift the sell rating? To answer this, let us check in on the name.

The company just reported its Q4 earnings and it was another very profitable quarter with growth. Further, unlike several quarters in the past, the company managed to surpass estimates on the top and bottom lines. In the past few quarters it had been missing on both lines. In terms of underlying performance, the company saw total used vehicle unit sales grow 13.4% and comparable store used unit sales grow 8.7% versus the prior year's fourth quarter. This growth is getting a bit back on track with the growth displayed in the last few years. In recent quarters sales had slowed. This same store sales performance reflects an improvement in conversion and a moderate improvement in store traffic. I was disappointed to see that wholesale vehicle unit sales fell 1.2%. This was a direct result of appraisal traffic declines.

So-called "other sales" and revenues were up 19.2% year-over-year. Extended protection plan revenues (which includes extended service plans and guaranteed asset protection revenues) increased a strong 19.3% versus the prior year level, reflecting growth in retail sales units. Net third-party finance fees were, however, up a strong 44.4% from last year's quarter, primarily due to the reduction in the proportion of sales attributable to those being financed by tier 3 financiers.

So overall, sales were on the rise, and total revenues were $4.05 billion, beating estimates by $120 million, and rising 9.2% from last year. That is strong but still slightly slower growth than we are accustomed to. What about overall profit? Well, total gross profit increased 14.9% to $562.2 million in the quarter. Further, used vehicle gross profit rose 14.7%, driven by the 13.4% increase in total used unit sales that I mentioned above, while used vehicle gross profit per unit remained comparable with the prior year period, but was up about $25 per vehicle. Wholesale vehicle gross profit actually decreased 7.8% versus the prior year's quarter with aforementioned sales declines. Finally, due to the rise in third-party fees, so called "other" profit jumped 46%.

Now, in order to generate these sales and higher profits, expenses rose. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 15% to $385 million, primarily reflecting the 13% increase in the company's store base in a year's time. CarMax Auto Finance income also dropped by 10.2% to $82.9 million, driven by an increase in the provisions for loan losses. Interest expense rose to $16.4 million from $11.8 million in the prior year's quarter. All in all, these rising expenses resulted in a narrowing interest margin to 5.7% from 5.9% last year, a notable weakness.

I will be frank. This is one of the better quarters we have seen in a while, but there are still weaknesses in wholesale and in finance. I continue to like that the company has a nice share repurchase program. During the fourth quarter, CarMax repurchased 1.5 million shares of common stock for $101.1 million pursuant to its share repurchase program. As of February 28, 2017, it had $1.59 billion remaining available for repurchase under the program. While a reduced share count of course benefits earnings per share, the company is still under pressure. However, with the improvements in the name that we are seeing and a fiscal 2018 plan that includes another 15 store openings, continued repurchases, and leaner capex, I am lifting my sell call and rating the name a hold.

