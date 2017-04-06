Federal Reserve Watch: A New Central Bank Paradigm?

The current situation is unlike any in history and because of this what the Fed does now is totally without precedent so that moving forward will be by trial-and-error.

How the Fed will do this and when it will do this is very uncertain because Fed officials don't want to cause any market disruptions and the world is different.

The minutes of the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve's FOMC were released yesterday with news that Fed officials were starting to talk about reducing the Fed's balance sheet.

With the release yesterday of the minutes of the March 14-15 meeting of the Federal Reserve's policy board, the Federal Open Market Committee, journalists speculated about when and how the Fed might start reducing the size of its balance sheet.

Binyamin Applebaum, in the New York Times, writes about the possible change:

"No decision was made about the timing or the details. However, if the economy continues to grow, the account said most officials 'judged that a change to the committee's reinvestment policy would likely be appropriate later this year."

Nick Timiraos, in the Wall Street Journal, speculates that:

"Among the details not worked out in March was whether the Fed would phase out its reinvestment policy slowly or cease it all at once, though the minutes suggested officials saw the first option as the primary way to shrink the portfolio."

He added an important caveat:

"Officials saw that as least disruptive to markets and the economy but also possibly hard to communicate clearly…."

The Federal Reserve moving to reduce the size of its balance sheet is, obviously, a very important decision for the banking system, the financial markets and the economy.

And, one of the things that cannot be forgotten in shifting to a strategy to reduce the size of the balance sheet is the concern of Federal Reserve officials that in any of their attempts to return to a more normal banking environment, they must not move too quickly and cause a disruption to the commercial banking system that might cause banks to react in a way that would produce another economic recession.

The concern here comes from the Federal Reserve experience in the 1930s when it appeared that the economy was recovering sufficiently from the Great Depression so that the Fed could reduce the amount of excess reserves in the banking system so as to establish more control over what banks did.

The consequence of this effort to reduce the excess reserves of the banking system was a readjustment of bank lending so as to protect the bank's holdings of excess reserves, a move that resulted in another decline in the money stock and the 1937-8 economic depression.

The fear of causing such a collapse during the current recovery from the Great Recession has overshadowed everything that the Fed has done in the past eight years or so. The efforts manage monetary policy during this time has always been for the Fed to err on the side of too much ease. Federal Reserve officials did not want a repeat of the 1930s experience.

Now, even after the current US economic recovery has become the third longest since the Second World War, Federal Reserve officials are still wary of acting to quickly to reduce the excess reserves in the banking system. It is important to understand this to understand some of the things that the Fed is attempting to do.

But, there is a second thing that is, I believe, very important in understanding what the officials at the Fed are trying to do. This "thing" has to do with the financialization that has taken place in the US economy over the past fifty years.

The financialization of the US economy, and the world, is very important to understand.

I have written quite a lot over the past several years about how this financialization has come about through the credit inflation created by the federal government and the Federal Reserve System and the financial innovation that became an integral part of the changing US economy. This has included discussions about how changes in Federal Reserve actions impacted what can be called the "industrial circuit" of the economy less and less over the past fifty years but influenced the "financial circuit" of the economy more and more, resulting in asset price bubbles and slower economic growth.

Over the past fifteen to twenty years we have seen this financialization impacting global asset pricing, so much that the changes that have occurred are playing a role in the current world negotiations between the United States and China.

I believe that officials at the Federal Reserve recognize some of these changes and they are attempting to transmit this knowledge to the financial community as a part of their "forward guidance."

This guidance is captured in the little-cited sentence found in the policy statement released after the Fed's most recent FOMC meeting.

"The Committee is maintaining its existing policy of reinvesting principal payments from its holdings of agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities in agency mortgage-backed securities and of rolling over maturing Treasury securities at auction, and it anticipates doing so until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way."

The crucial statement here is that the "existing policy" will be maintained, "until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way."

The Fed's primary focus is upon the level of the federal funds rate.

The situation faced by Fed officials is that in this world of extensive financialization, there is so much liquidity available in the financial world…internationally as well as domestically…that little can be done in terms of changing the quantities of financial assets so that the focus must be on the relative level of interest rates. And, among all the various interest rates out there in the world, the level of the federal funds rate must become "more normalized"…of course, without disrupting the banking system.

Former chairman of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, Ben Bernanke, has even suggested over the past year that, in his view, in the current financial climate, it might not be necessary to reduce the size of the Fed's balance sheet at all. That is, given all the financialization that has taken place in the world, the Federal Reserve might be able to just go ahead and move forward without reducing its balance sheet at all and just focus on interest rates to carry out the Fed's policy objectives.

Like so much that is going on today, the situation with respect to the Fed's balance sheet might be a part of a whole new world requiring a whole new paradigm for central bank decision making. And, of course, if the Federal Reserve is operating within "a new paradigm" then banks, businesses, and investors are going to have to adjust their worldview and adjust to the new era.

One thing is for sure, however, and that is the fact that the Fed - and, consequently, all of us - are facing a situation that has never been faced before, ever! This is just something we are going to have to watch carefully. But, it is a world in which we are going to be learning…while we are doing.

