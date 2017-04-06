SLV Alert: Volatility Expected

We anticipate a sell off, but we also see the potential for a short squeeze.

Introduction

We are writing weekly columns on the SPRD Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) and the iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), which outline our week-ahead views for these ETFs, based upon their underlying commodities (gold and silver). Since the SLV fund holds physical silver, the value of SLV shares are directly correlated to the value of silver futures on the COMEX exchange. We follow the futures market for price direction, and trade positions on the SLV ETF.

We are publishing this mid-week note to update our weekly view, particularly as we head towards Friday morning and the publishing of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) jobs report at 8:30am. Whether this jobs report is meaningful or not (it often is modified substantially later), its release is often accompanied by big moves in the precious metals and other markets.

Silver Open Interest Rises

We noted in our column earlier this week that the Commitment of Traders ("COT") report from last week had less relevance than usual because of the very large open interest changes in gold and silver on the COMEX through the course of last week.

From the date of the last COT data (March 28th, 2017), the open interest in silver has risen by over 20,000 futures contracts, which represents over 100 million ounces of paper silver. This in an increase in open interest of 10% in just over one week. Silver open interest is now close to all-time highs.

Annual silver mine production is about 900 million ounces per year, so this increase in 100 million ounces of paper silver represents 11% of annual production, or just under one month's supply. Followers of the COMEX will know that this is not miners hedging production, it is the commercial banks issuing new contracts to satisfy demand, and sometimes cap the price of silver at key levels.

If History is Any Guide . . .

Increases in silver open interest are directly correlated to increases in commercial short interest. The graph below shows what tends to happen when commercial short interest increases. The red lines are the times when commercial short interest peaks, and the price of silver declines relatively dramatically.

Source: TradingView

On February 27th, we published a similar alert to expect volatility ahead, and for the next two weeks, silver and SLV sold off dramatically. As you can see from the graph above, each time in the last few years that commercial interest has peaked, the silver market sells off. If history is our guide, we can expect downside ahead. But will this time be different?

Potential Short Squeeze?

There is another narrative that could play out here. One might see the commercial banks as potential short squeeze targets. This happened before in late 2010 and early 2011. In general, our view of the probabilities of a squeeze or a smash are shown in the graph below.

Source: TradingView

We view the short squeeze as having low probability with high potential upside, and a sell off as higher probability with perhaps a shorter candle. Either way, we have positioned ourselves in the silver market for both scenarios.

In our accounts, we are long a silver miner, and have purchased overweight April 21st puts on SLV at both the $17 and $16.50 strike prices.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SLV WITH PUTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We own shares in a silver miner