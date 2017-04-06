Lumber Liquidators Will Soon Be Competing Against Its Founder

On December 31, 2016, Tom Sullivan, the founder and former CEO of Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) resigned. Mr. Sullivan built an amazing business over the last two decades, and is a genius at getting people in the doors and selling floors. However, once the company hired Jeffrey Griffiths to guide the firm through its initial public offering, Sullivan's position became more titular than functional as he served as a figurehead and cultural leader. As LL became a publicly traded company, he gradually stepped away from operations until 2015 when in the midst of the 60 Minutes/formaldehyde debacle, former CEO Rob Lynch unexpectedly stepped down. LL was in crisis mode, and returning to the core principle of selling "Good Wood at Good Prices" was its reflexive response. Therefore, Sullivan was brought back in as CEO to help right the ship. However, running a public company, answering to investors on a quarterly basis and explaining incremental changes in margins and comp sales is a real pain for a guy who excels at building businesses.

In early 2016, LL hired a former Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) executive, Dennis Knowles, as COO, and he eventually was promoted to CEO in November 2016. It was shortly thereafter that Mr. Sullivan resigned, or, more likely, was forced out. I thought Mr. Sullivan might ride off into the sunset and spend time on the vineyards in France that he had purchased in late 2016, but he wasted little time with that endeavor. In February 2017, Sullivan formed two LLCs in the state of Florida. One is Surplus Flooring Warehouse, LLC, and the other is Robusto Floors, LLC. In late March 2017, Cabinets To Go, LLC (CTG) filed trademark applications with the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for both of these brands. The former will likely be used as a retail outlet in connection with or to rebrand the 54 CTG locations throughout the United States, and the latter sounds like his new Bellawoodesque brand name for the laminate and hardwood flooring that Mr. Sullivan intends to sell through the CTG retail channel. Mr. Sullivan also owns the domain name "www.surplusflooring.com" according to the ICANN WHOIS website. Below are links to the state filings in Florida (Articles of Organization are attached or available through the Florida Secretary of State website below) and screenshots from the Trademark Electronic Search System at the USPTO:

Additionally, phone calls made to CTG retail locations support this story as CTG employees have told customers that they will begin selling laminate and hardwood flooring in mid May; as one employee put it, "flooring that is substantially identical to Lumber Liquidators' product." Below is a list of 23 of the current CTG locations that share the same address or are very close on the same street or block as a current LL location:

Location LL CTG City of Commerce, CA 6548 Telegraph Road 6550 Telegraph Road Roseville, CA 9400 Fairway Drive #150 9400 Fairway Drive #100 San Diego, CA 7930 Miramar Road 6906 Miramar Road, Unit B Denver, CO 5060 Acoma Street 5090 Acoma Street Hartford, CT 121 Brainard Rd 121R Brainard Rd Claymont, DE 203 Naamans Road 203 Naamans Road Orlando, FL 9655 S. Orange Blossom Trail 9655 S. Orange Blossom Trail Sarasota, FL 2214 North Washington Blvd 2400 North Washington Blvd Bolingbrook, IL 117 S Weber Rd. 119 S Weber Rd. Braintree, MA 240 Wood Rd 236 Wood Rd Beltsville, MD 10711A Baltimore Ave 10411 Baltimore Ave Blaine, MN 36 County Road 10 NE 40 County Road 10 NE St Peter's, MO 4016 N. Service Road 4020 N. Service Road Raleigh, NC 2011 Raleigh Blvd, Ste 106 2011 Raleigh Blvd. Manchester, NH 1207 Hanover Street 1207 Hanover Street Freeport, NY 137 E Sunrise Hwy 137 E Sunrise Hwy Brooklyn Heights, OH 540 Old Brookpark Road 247 Old Brookpark Road Monroeville, PA 4721 William Penn Highway 4721 William Penn Highway La Vergne, TN 131 Charter Place 131 Charter Place Irving, TX 3578 West Airport Freeway 3578 West Airport Freeway Selma, TX 15403 Interstate 35 15403 Interstate 35 Salt Lake City, UT * 389 West 1830 South 1920 South 300 West Norfolk, VA 416 Campostella Road, 416 Campostella Road, * Location known to the author as being unavoidable if visiting a LL location

The question for LL investors is how significant is this? Tom Sullivan started LL from the back of his pickup truck in 1994, and grew the company to #50 on the Inc 500 list of fastest growing private companies within its first four years. He also managed to achieve revenue per unit of $3 million by 2004 (even better than where LL is today with about a third of the number of SKUs!). What he did in the early years prior to the IPO was impressive:

Amounts in Thousands of Dollars Year 1998* 1999* 2000** 2001+ 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 Stores 18 21 25 40 57 76 91 Rev/Store $1,333 $1,619 $2,615 $2,522 $3,013 $3,223 $3,649 Revenue $9,000 $18,000 $24,000 $34,000 $65,382 $100,866 $171,766 $244,947 $332,060 Growth Rate 100.0% 33.3% 41.7% 92.3% 54.3% 70.3% 42.6% 35.6%

* Estimated amounts from Entrepreneur Magazine, September 1, 2000

** Inc Magazine, October 15, 2000

+ Inc Magazine, November 15, 2001, store count for 2001 is estimated based on contents in various articles

2002-2006 data comes from LL's S1 filed with the SEC in 2007

I estimate that from the time in 2004 Sullivan took a $42.6 million distribution related to a preferred stock investment in LL from TA Associates to the 5,133,333 shares he sold at the time of the LL IPO at $11/share for a total haul of ~$56.5 million, and from all the subsequent public filings of sales of his stock that Mr. Sullivan pocketed somewhere north of $325 million not counting his salary or the rental income he derives from LL's lease obligations to entities he owns or controls, which as of December 31, 2016, included 29 stores and LL's corporate headquarters (a lease, by the way, that expires in less than three years - I wonder if Tom still has the keys?). He's invested significantly in real estate, a hydrogen fuel business, CTG, and surely paid his fair share of taxes. So, it's impossible to estimate what his current liquidity position is, but my hunch is he doesn't need any outside investors to make CTG a major force in flooring and create significant headaches for LL. Particularly so, since his knowledge of LL is unparalleled, with detailed insight into popular SKUs and the best locations. He can surgically go on the offensive taking share in the best markets while limiting his inventory commitment to a fraction of what the typical LL store must carry (as I mentioned above, he hit $3 million per unit with about 130 SKUs in 2004, which translated into about 7-8 inventory turns a year vs. LL's current ~3 turns.) Frankly, Mr. Sullivan is an even worse threat to LL than Floor & Decor (proposed NYSE ticker: FND), which recently filed its S-1 with the SEC, and posted 21.4% SSS comps in 2016Q3.

Now that LL seems to be making progress with two consecutive quarters of positive comps, and can see some light at the end of the tunnel of its remaining legal liabilities, a couple of recent and significant competitive threats are staring it down: FND tapping the public markets, and its founder getting back into flooring with a 54-unit head start at CTG. Moreover, LL is still at a significant disadvantage to its peers as it is sourcing high-margin products like laminate from North America and Europe, while FND is, and CTG will be sourcing from China (the CNY is down about 11% vs. the USD in the last two years which makes the cost disparity and margin erosion even more acute). Even more significantly, Mr. Sullivan has no need to win the margin game as he has nobody to whom to answer every three months like LL does, and FND must soon do.

Lastly, there is nobody at LL who can compete with Mr. Sullivan in flooring. On a head-to-head basis, he knows more about the flooring business than any of LL's top executives including its CEO Mr. Knowles. He taught LL's current Chief Marketing and Merchandising Officer, Marco Pescara, everything he knows about how to sell flooring. Moreover, Sullivan still has a loyal cadre of seasoned flooring experts who'd love to jump ship because all those suits wrecked his company two years ago. I believe LL stated it best in its own Registration Statement almost 10 years ago:

"...we believe that if we no longer had access to his (Sullivan's) product knowledge and relationships with our suppliers, it would eliminate an important competitive advantage."

No, if there was one person LL should not have ticked off, it was its founder for whom there does not appear to be any public filings related to a separation agreement or non-compete, and who wrote the playbook for how to succeed in retail flooring. With Mr. Sullivan's track record, industry knowledge, supplier relationships and substantial net worth, he can scale fast and become a major competitive threat. LL's mistakes may be behind it, but I would not want to be long the stock at these levels (apparently neither did Mr. Sullivan who never bought a single share of LL after the 60 Minutes broadcast). Indeed, it appears that now is a good time to capitalize on the recent run-up and take some profits or consider a speculative short position.

Disclosure: I am/we are short LL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.