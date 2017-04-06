Breaking Down The Big News At Barrick Gold

Shandong will buy 50% of Barrick's Veladero mine, explore a joint venture on Pascua Lama, and evaluate further opportunities on the El Indio Gold belt.

Barrick Gold and Shandong Gold Partner Up

Big news came out of Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) today when the company announced its new "strategic cooperation agreement" with Chinese gold miner Shandong Gold Group.

The main part of this deal sees Shandong acquiring 50% of Barrick's Veladero mine in Argentina for $960 million. As a second step, the two companies will form a partnership to develop the Pascua Lama project, which had previously been shelved (Barrick is looking at a possible "starter" mine, with development on the Argentina side of the mine).

Both companies will also evaluate investment opportunities on the El Indio Gold Belt, located on the border of Argentina and Chile, which hosts Veladero and Pascua Lama.

For some background, Barrick and Shandong had been working on forming a partnership since April of last year. Barrick feels that this deal has the potential to create long-term value for shareholders, and says that both companies will "leverage their respective strengths to optimize and enhance the value of the Veladero mine." Shandong also brings substantial expertise in the fields of engineering, construction and mining.

The Veladero mine is a large operation; at the end of 2016, the mine had gold reserves of 6.7 million ounces, plus 3.3 million ounces in resources. It is expected to produce up to 830,000 ounces of gold this year at all-in sustaining costs ranging from $840-$940 per ounce.

Yes, it's a large operation, but it is also one of Barrick's highest-cost assets. The Veladero mine has also had some recent issues, with a rupture of a pipe carrying gold-bearing solution on the heap leach pad.

The government of San Juan province, Argentina, temporarily restricted the addition of cyanide to the Veladero mine's heap leach facility until the issues have been resolved, and no news on that issue has been released yet.

I like this deal by Barrick for a few reasons. First, the $960 million upfront payment gives Barrick more financial flexibility, as it can choose to reduce its net debt further or it can invest in other projects that have lower AISC and higher returns. As a reminder, Barrick ended 2016 with $2.38 billion in cash and equivalents compared to $7.78 billion in debt, although its total debt fell by 20% in 2016 and free cash flow was $385 million in the quarter.

Second, the company will essentially be sharing the risks and costs with its Veladero mine and the Pascua Lama project. Barrick also gains the mining and development expertise of a $9+ billion mining company which specializes in underground mining.

Readers may recall that I previously listed Barrick as the #8 gold stock to own in 2017. I felt the company was executing on its strategy to improve free cash flow and reduce its net debt.

Following this deal and the previously announced 25% sale of Cerro Casale with Goldcorp (NYSE:GG), I've only grown more bullish on Barrick. This is a highly profitable gold miner that is growing more profitable by the day, and its financial position has improved quite a bit since the start of the year. The deal gives Barrick a cash infusion of nearly $1 billion and it opens up the possibility of a restart of development as Pascua Lama; Barrick is essentially sharing the costs, risks and potential profits of that project and other development projects with Shandong.

I am maintaining a buy rating on Barrick and will look to buy the stock shortly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ABX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.