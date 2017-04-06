Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Valeant's Continuing Struggles, Spotlight On GlycoMimetics

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector as well as a Spotlight feature on GlycoMimetics are below.

Analysts are warming up to Trevena after its recent sell-off and Jazz Pharmaceuticals after it adopts a poison pill provision. Valeant continues to struggle making asset sales to reduce debt.

The biotech sector sold off late in trading on Wednesday as weakness hit parts of the market. A dearth of new M&A activity also seems to be weighing on the sector.

The biotech sector reversed late in trading yesterday and posted nearly a one and half percent loss on the day. The overall market also posted losses and the financials were particularly weak. I think the market is starting to factor in that significant tax and regulatory reforms are going to take much longer to deliver, if they get done at all; that investors were factoring in just a few weeks ago before the effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act fell flat on its face in the house.

Since a good portion of the post-election rally was based on these reforms getting enacted relatively quickly, the market is vulnerable here as we await the start of first quarter earnings season which is right on the horizon. Financials and infrastructure plays look particularly vulnerable given their large post election rallies. Biotech just needs some additional M&A deals I believe to behave better.

Israel-based Redhill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) has had a busy week. On Tuesday, its compound YELIVA was designated as an Orphan Drug for the treatment of cholangiocarcinoma (bile duct cancer) by the FDA. The drug candidate is about to begin a Phase 2a trial in the third quarter. On Wednesday, the company announced a deal with privately held Entera Health for the exclusive U.S. rights to EnteraGram, a medical food for the dietary management of chronic diarrhea and loose stools that is administered under medical supervision. EnteraGram does approximately $5 million in annual sales current and Entera will get tiered royalties on EnteraGram going forward.

It never pays to be a desperate seller. Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) is encountering obstacles to reaching its goal of $8 billion in asset sales to help reduce its substantial debt load and strengthen its balance sheet. So far it has raised just over $2 billion via asset sales. These proceeds came from January agreements to unload its equity interest in cancer vaccine maker Dendreon, as well as skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and AMBI. It has put out its iNova Australian subsidiary up for sale but the process run by Goldman Sachs so far has only attracted low-ball bids of under $1 billion to date. Its attempt to sell its GI Salix Pharmaceutical business to Takeda earlier in the year fell apart over price.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) was informed that the FDA has lifted the partial clinical hold on clinical trials of lead product candidate selinexor. This was a quick resolution given the clinical hold was just put in place on March 10th. Luckily the company just need to update the investigator's brochure, including an incomplete list of selinexor-related serious adverse events. Canaccord Genuity reiterated its Buy rating and $18 price target on the news.

A five-star (TipRanks) analyst at Needham was active on Tuesday. Analyst Alan Car reiterated Buy ratings on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) and Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) with price targets of $11 and $49, respectfully. It was the seventh Buy rating from analysts in the past month on Trevena with price targets proffered of between $8 to $13.50 a share. Analysts seem more optimistic on the prospects of its lead product candidate oliceridine, also known as OLINVO, for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain after recent Phase III results than investors who have bid the stock down to ~$3.50 a share. I agree with the analysts on this one. The company also just gave the first scientific presentation of positive results from two Phase 3 pivotal efficacy studies of OLINVO which has the stock up in early trading.

A lot of analyst action around Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) after the company adopts a poison pill provision. Four analyst firms including Cantor Fitzgerald and SunTrust Robinson say Buy with price targets of between $170 to $210. Mizuho Securities five-star analyst Irina Rivkind Koffler remains the lone holdout today with a Hold reiteration and $150 price target.

Concert Pharma (NASDAQ:CNCE) saw its first analyst action of the year yesterday. Both Stifel Nicolaus and Aegis Capital reiterated Buy ratings on this small cap "Tier 4" biotech stock yesterday with price targets of $31 and $25, respectfully. As can be seen above, Concert has several big name partners and several "shots on goal" in its pipeline and I own a small piece of this high beta developmental concern.

In today's Spotlight feature we take a look at GlycoMimetics (GLYC), a ~$5 biotech stock that looks like a "Busted IPO", but has been picking up some positive analyst support of late despite a market capitalization of just over $100 million.

Company Overview:

GlycoMimetics is a Rockville, MD based clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from various diseases. The company came public in early 2014 and currently sports a ~$120 million market capitalization. The shares trade for just over $5.00 apiece and the stock's 52-week high is just north of $9.00 a share.

Pipeline:

The company has two mid-stage drug candidates along with a couple more in pre-clinical studies and one in Phase I development (GMI-1359). We will concentrate on the two mid-stage candidates for this investment analysis.

RIVIPANSEL or GMI-1070:

This is a synthetic glycomimetic molecule. This compound is designed to inhibit all three selectin types (a pan-selectin inhibitor). Selectins are glycoprotein cell adhesion molecules implicated in inflammatory processes. The company is developing GM1-1070 with Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) under a 2011 collaboration agreement. Pfizer is currently enrolling sickle cell patients with the goal of completion of enrollment in the second half of 2018 for a Phase III study.

GMI-1271:

An E-selectin antagonist that GlycoMimetics believes has the potential to disrupt known pathways of tumor resistance, thereby increasing the efficacy of chemotherapy based on previous clinical trials. The company presented results from a Phase I/II trial late in 2016 that showed remission and favorable tolerability were observed among AML patients in both arms of the trial. The company continues to recruit and dose patients in the Phase 2 portion of its clinical study evaluating GMI-1271 in AML in both newly diagnosed and relapsed/refractory patients. GMI-1271 has received fast track designation from the FDA for the treatment of AML.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet:

There was no commentary from analysts on this name in 2017 until early March. On March 1st, Canaccord Genuity reiterated their Buy rating and $12 price target on GLYC. This was followed by Cowen & Co. reissuing their Buy rating two days later. Earlier today, Jefferies reiterated their Buy rating and $9.00 price target. The company ended 2016 with $40 million in cash and marketable securities after burning through just under $7 million in cash for operations and R&D in the fourth quarter. There has been no insider buying or selling in the stock so far in 2017.

Outlook:

This small cap name has several things I like to see before making a small investment in a "Tier 4" stock within a diversified biotech portfolio. GlycoMimetics has a couple of "shots on goal," Pfizer as a collaboration partner for its most advance drug candidate, cash on hand to get through trial development at least until early 2018 and increasingly positive analyst support. However, the name is years and at least one more capital raise away from commercialization of any of its pipeline. Therefore, I think it only deserves a place on the "watch list" with a possible revisit of its investment case early in 2018 provided it continues to advance its pipeline.

