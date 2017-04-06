AbbVie: Dependence On Key Product Risky

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is one of the leaders in sophisticated immunology, infectious disease, and oncology drugs development. Industry perspectives are bright given the demographical situation in the US. The most substantial risks for ABBV are stemming from its high business concentration. Reliance on key markets, key customers, and key products may affect the company's profitability significantly.

The company's business is mostly concentrated in the US which accounted for about 62.1% of total revenues in FY2016. This dependence has actually been increasing steadily from 54.3% in FY2014.The company is also heavily reliant on its key customers. ABBV discloses that in FY2016, three wholesale distributors (McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corporation) accounted for substantially all of the US sales. Another vague disclosure that "no individual wholesaler accounted for greater than 41% of FY2016 gross revenues" indicates that most likely the largest wholesaler accounted for about 40% of total revenues.

Potentially such dependence grants the wholesalers a significant purchasing power over ABBV. And this is actually a problem. The company reports that rebates given to customers increased twice for the last three years and totaled $10.8bn in 2016 (sharp rise from $8.6bn in 2015 and $5.9bn in 2014). Although most of these rebates are attributable to ABBV's participation in Medicare, the amounts given up to wholesalers also increased from $2.8bn in FY2014 to $4.0bn in FY2016. These rebates slow down the revenue growth (+12.2% YoY in FY2016).

The external operating environment is ambiguous. Indeed, the pharmaceutical industry is on the rise given the demographical statistics in the key United States market. Percentage of population aged 60 and older (key group of ABBV's customers) has increased from 17.4% to 19.9% of the total US population in the 6-year period ended in 2015 and will most likely grow at a similar rate in the foreseeable future given fertility rates of less than 2.0 common to developed countries. From the other perspective, as the rest of the drug manufacturers, the company is exposed to risks arising from potential withdrawal / reducing of effective term of its patents after which cheaper "generic" analogs may enter the market and take a significant part of it due to a lower price.

The latter is particularly important given the company's high dependence on revenues from a single product. Humira, the top-selling immunology drug, accounted for 63% of ABBV sales. The problem is that US patent for this drug already expired in December 2016 and the equivalent EU patent is expected to expire in the majority of the European countries in October 2018. The company is somewhat protected from generics by the fact that the drug is a biologic (manufactured in a living system and not synthesized) and cannot be that easily reproduced but the risks are still significant. Given this lack of earnings diversity, the company is quite active in M&A activities but its capacity for acquisitions is limited to the already significant debt.

The company is heavily leveraged with Debt / Equity ratio of 7.9x, almost unchanged from 8.1x in FY2015. This is partially mitigated by the large amount of cash and equivalents - $6.4bn at end-FY2016 (including short-term investments). At the same time, the amount of long-term debt increased by 16.6% to a solid amount of $36bn. The increase was attributable to two large acquisitions of Pharmacyclics and Stemcentrx - the company is striving to diversify its revenue sources. In mid-2016 Moody's downgraded ABBV to 'Baa2' / 'Stable' and the main agency's concerns were also related to the elevated leverage ratios.

In profitability terms ABBV is performing well. Net income is solid with a 15.7% increase in FY2016. The company also enjoys high margins. Namely, net profit margin exceeded 23% and operating margin was above 36% in FY2016 with the former being stable YoY and the latter increased by 3%. Almost all the foreign exposures totaling $8.8bn are hedged and the seasoned management team knows how to benefit from interest rate differential in the capital markets. In November 2016 the company issued Euro-denominated notes with only 0.55% rate for the bonds maturing in 2019 and foreign currency exposure was also fully hedged.

The dividend yield is quite high at 3.9% and cash dividends per share have been growing for the last two year after a 12.5% decrease in FY2014. The company is expected to be more volatile than the market as indicated be its beta of about 1.5. At the same time, it outperformed the market and the relevant NYSE Arca Pharmaceutical Index over the last 4 years (by roughly 25% and 45% respectively). Currently, the P/E ratio is average at about 18x indicating a good time for a buy. Given the strong operating performance, ABBV may be a suitable purchase for a stable income-minded investor. A buyer should have a medium- to long-term investment horizon to be able to withstand some stock price drop due to a potential decline of the company's market share.

