GNC: My Machiavellian Bear Trap

This is a quick update to further explain my thought process and strategy for writing so frequently about GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GNC). Given the frequent number of recent questions within the commentary threads, in the face of perpetual short term share price weakness, I am here to explain. In fact, as I write this piece, shares of GNC have made a fresh new 52 week low and pierced the $6.70 level. Remember, I don't let the tail wag the dog, so I try not to confuse stock prices with intrinsic value. Moreover, let me be clear and walk my readers through my thesis. Essentially, I write so often because 1) I love sharing my research findings with SA readers and I find that most readers like to have their hand held during periods of turmoil and 2) I have a Machiavellian bear trap that I have been setting.

The first point is relatively straight forward, if you don't like my updates then unfollow me, as I can forthrightly say, have my readers best interest at heart, again if you don't believe me, simply unfollow me.

Let me explain the second point. I try to write in a manner that is colorful, antagonistic (when it comes to high short interest stocks), fun to read, and high spirited, with a targeted focus directed towards our collective arch enemies, the bad Jedi Knights. As Luke Skywalker, I am GNC's only good Jedi Knight left, at least on Seeking Alpha, to protect the kingdom from going to the "dark side" and in the process have their hard earned capital engulfed if they were to be swayed to panic sell at these low prices. In terms of the second point, I am deliberately and intentionally poking the hedge fund shorts with the hopes that they will short more. I am hoping by constantly calling them "Masters of the Universe" and calling them out as mere mortal, as I would argue that they are making educated guesses, albeit with much bigger poker chips stacks, just like us retail investors that they will continue to emotionally add to their short position. By all means, if my Machiavellian bear trap works, they will continue to lose their discipline and good risk/reward training discipline and instead continue to go on tilt and short more. My hope is that leading into the April 18th Q1 2017 earnings print that short interest is north of 30 million shares. If so, and if earnings, commentary, and guidance are remotely good, we could witness one of the most epic powder keg explosions in modern markets (it would far exceed my accurate WTW short squeeze call ).

How are the shorts going to cover 30 million shares for company that has average trading volume of 3 million shares?

As I have written in the past, GNC's short interest has gone parabolic. Since the end of Q3 2016, GNC's short interest has increased by 20.56 million shares. Can you say crowded trade and groupthink?

Source: Guru Focus

Moreover, as they say, a picture is worth a thousand words, check out this Guru Focus Chart.

Takeaway

My conviction hasn't wavered, my resolve as only strengthened, and as always, we actually eat our own cookin'. This morning, we sold 10 GNC January 10, 2019 $5 Puts for $2. In the meantime, I can't wait for Robert Moran's Q1 2017 conference call. Until then, here is to hoping that the shorts will continue to get sloppy and continue to increase their short position going into the April 18th 2017 print. Again, hopefully short interest will be north of 30 million shares by then.

