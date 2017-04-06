Daseke - Exciting Growth Prospects, Not So Exciting Debt Levels And Profit Margin

Daseke seems to be a very interesting opportunity, but investors need to consider how the company's leverage position will be impacted by future acquisitions.

I am not a huge fan of companies which are over-reliant on this type of strategy, especially those with high leverage and low profit margins.

There has already been recent and extensive coverage on Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE), so I am not going to go into a long-winded detailed review here. I will simply cut to the chase, using some of Daseke's slide deck and updated filings to illustrate my thoughts and concerns. For anyone interested, the slide deck from December 2016 is accessible.

Let's get the brief overview out of the way. Daseke was brought public through a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), specifically, through Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corporation (HCAC). I personally have never invested into a SPAC, but I do not believe that this opportunity with Daseke is extraordinarily riskier because of the SPAC.

Daseke is the second largest open deck carrier within this transportation market. Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) is also a public company in case investors are interested in a direct peer comparison. Daseke's operations are approximately 66 percent asset-based, whereas Landstar's are predominantly asset light.

I think that this slide is very important because it illustrates just how fragmented the open deck transportation market truly is. Based on growth expectations and the anticipation of tighter capacity stemming from federal regulations, and this is a very lucrative market to scale within. This topic naturally brings us to Daseke's growth strategy, which is predicated on growth-by-acquisition.

Normally I am very leery of any company which attempts to grow by acquisitions. But there are situations where this type of strategy leads to substantial stock price performance. XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) is a prime example of this approach and success.

Daseke takes a different approach though to how it selects and acquires new companies into its holding structure. The company has stated that it typically pays around five times EBITDA (on a trailing twelve-month basis) for the companies it acquires. It also has stated that it acquires companies which are not directly looking for a merger.

Daseke currently owns nine independently operated trucking companies, with an average company start date of 1955. These are solid operations which have been around for a long time, and typically are in the third or fourth generation of family management. Daseke does not eliminate or change management, but rather integrates the companies into opportunities operating efficiencies such as insurance, investment, and collaborative information sharing.

At this point, let me just say the exposure for investors to this market is a great opportunity. Daseke is growing its holding company structure into a national market, which is non-existent today. Many of these companies also have long-standing customer relationships with some of the largest industrial shippers in North America.

So, this concept and investment thesis sounds great, and I am onboard with the quality of the companies and the management in place to continue to lead this collective business forward. But I have a few observations which give me some pause, even at $10.17 per share.

The biggest one is Daseke's leverage position. Today, Daseke's debt to capital is at 75 percent. Net debt is at 4.3 times adjusted EBITDA. The company is looking to double adjusted EBITDA by around $100 million over three years. This would potentially lead to up to $500 million in acquisitions.

Even if adjusted EBITDA growth were to get to $200 million, Daseke's net debt would still likely be greater than four times adjusted EBITDA. For a holding of quality assets, this is a very high leverage ratio. This type of leverage position would pit Daseke among peers such as Roadrunner Transportation (NYSE:RRTS) and Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI). These are not companies that I would want any of my holdings associated with.

As an investor, my comfort level for owning an investment with top quality assets in the trucking industry is to have a net debt below two times EBITDA. Preferably, at or below one times EBITDA. The same can be said for Daseke's capital structure. Most top-notch peers in the trucking industry have debt to capital ratios below 50 percent.

The other issue I have is Daseke's extremely low profit margin. The company is clearly focused on adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow metrics, but diluted earnings per share (EPS) are estimated at only $0.11 per share for 2018. That gives Daseke a two-year P/E ratio at 92 times 2018 earnings. This also leads to a 0.5 percent profit margin. For top-notch trucking peers, this is extremely low.

For free cash flow, there is a little bit of transparency needed as well. On Daseke's consolidated statement of cash flows, the company reports less than $7 million in capital expenditures for 2014, 2015 and 2016. In another section of the company's amended 8-K filing, net capital expenditures are stated at $71, $67 and $32 million. There is no reconciliation between the two.

The company's filing did state that net capital expenditures for 2017 are anticipated to be $49 million, but this discrepancy needs clarification for the cash flow statement. There is not section detailing a breakdown of what capex was spent on, other than management's December 2016 transcript stating that there has been substantial investment in revenue equipment for compliance with federal regulations.

In summary, I like the concept and investment thesis which Daseke has undertaken. I do not doubt the company's ability to execute on its acquisition strategies. I am skeptical of any company with excessive debt. XPO also had extreme debt levels during its acquisition spree, today, net debt is at 3.6 times adjusted EBITDA. But XPO's free cash flows do not have any discrepancies and the company will potentially be able to pay down its net debt of $4.5 billion by $200 to $300 million a year. Three years down the line, and XPO's leverage ratio could be at two times EBITDA.

Daseke after six years, may similarly be able to get its leverage ratios much lower. But with interest rates on the rise, the company's profit margins may continue to face pressure. The opportunity to gain exposure to a holding of strong and stable open deck transportation companies is very lucrative. But investors need to be mindful of the company's leverage, and how it will be managed over time.

I'll leave investors with this last slide. Clearly management will be driven by achieving adjusted EBITDA targets. Unfortunately, this does not benefit overall performance of the company in the short-term. Additionally, Daseke's stock price trading between $10 and $16 per share can be achieved by minimal standards as the fine print reads.

Investors should consider their own goals and objectives and think about whether or not Daseke is a good fit. I personally will be establishing a position in the Schneider National IPO, which has some exposure to open deck, but is more of a truckload and intermodal play. Landstar is a bit overpriced at the moment, but does not have anywhere close to the same leverage risks. Patient investors may wish to wait and see, as other options are available.

I will be discussing some of these concerns with Daseke. In the event new information is presented that suggests greater transparency for improved leverage ratios, profit margins and free cash flows, I would reconsider an investment position. Until then, I will continue to scrutinize the company's strategies and execution.

