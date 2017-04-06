Drilling Down: Crude Production, Prices And 'Manufacturing' Trends

Innovation is a major part of the success in U.S. oil and gas production. In the Energy Information Administration's 2017 Outlook, the EIA states that the future of U.S. oil and gas production depends on price, but also resource availability and technology improvements will drive production. In the scenario where oil production is at its highest - the high resource and technology case - the U.S. is pumping out about 16 million barrels of crude oil per day around 2040 versus a 10 million b/d reference case across the next two decades. In 2013, the EIA projected that U.S. production would top out around the 1970 high of 9.6 million b/d.[i] What a difference four years makes - much of the difference is technological advances, but determination counts for a lot too.

In the first week of March, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures prices nearly reached $55. The trend lines suggested above the $50 watermark. The market sentiment related to price appeared to be tied to OPEC's compliance with its production quotas.

One month later, WTI futures have declined. The question of OPEC compliance with its quotas has re-emerged. While global oil demand is still steady, U.S. producers are still pumping, and in particular, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) is plotting a steady ascent.

A Ramp Up?

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan noted "U.S. production bottomed out at approximately 8.6 million barrels per day in the fall of 2016 and is now closer to 8.9 million barrels per day," with steady increases expected. The Permian Basin is of course a large part of that story.

In the high resource case by the EIA, oil and gas producers "manufacturing the shales" would need to continue. I first began using the term manufacturing with oil and gas production in early 2014, and I was not the only one. Producers began describing this type of production methodology in comparison to conventional oil and gas production. It is increasingly relevant in terms of the way in which oil is produced in the future.

Permian Basin leaders Pioneer Natural Resources and RSP Permian (NYSE:RSPP) are examples that illustrate how things have changed and where trends may be heading. These trends could support the lines moving between a reference case and a high production case. My caveat, of course, is price (which implies demand), the influencer of equilibrium of production upward or down.

In mid-2013, Pioneer Natural Resources Chief Executive Scott Sheffield relayed to the industry and the public that the Midland Basin held a prospective 50 billion barrels of crude oil. That figure has risen since then to 75 billion, and in combination with the Delaware Basin, boasts more than 150 billion of recoverable resource.[ii] For reference, Texas produced 500,000 total barrels of crude in 2011, and doubled production to over one billion barrels in 2016.[iii] More recently, Pioneer stated it expects to be producing one million barrels per day (barrels of oil equivalent) from average daily production of 234,000 boepd in 2016. That is nearly a four-fold increase, a million barrels per day by 2026. Incidentally, shale or tight oil production exceeded 50% of U.S. production in 2015.[iv]

The staying power of shale resources is largely due to how producers have adapted their operations, adopting the concepts of manufacturing within the framework of hydrocarbon production. Part of the story involves how efficient producers have become through the use of technology and increasingly refined practices in the process. It has changed the calculus of oil and gas production globally.

Pioneer's prowess in producing oil is similarly repeated on a smaller scale with RSP Permian. Initially, a small-cap producer, RSP Permian, has arrived at a middle-weight class. From its initial public offering in early January 2014, RSP Permian's production levels were 12,000 boepd at year-end. Fast forward to today, in a recent earnings call, the firm provided guidance to investors of a 67% increase in production from 2013 to 2018. This equated to production increases from 29,000 boepd in 2016 to potentially 57,000 in 2017, a near two-fold increase. It projects 30% increases from 2017 to 2018 and then repeating this growth in 2018-2019.

RSP Permian's metrics of operations and efficiency reveal decreased time spent drilling horizontal wells from 40 days to 15; increasing frac stages thus covering more resource surface area; and refinements to overall efficiency in production. These are the variables manufacturers consider to make operations leaner, faster, cheaper.

In addition to the efficiencies noted above, significant increases to well performance are depicted below. Note that the green line is the expected continued performance in 2017, given improvements.

Both Pioneer and RSP Permian are categorized as low-cost producers in the Permian. Much of their acreage is in the core of the northern Midland Basin "where horizontal drilling activity has increased by 300% since January 2012," according to RSP Permian. Given that Texas is the majority-producing state of the nation's oil, they serve as proxies to potential shifts. Pioneer has scale and focus as unique propositions however.

Issues of price

These Permian producers are leading firms, but many others are following in their footsteps throughout the U.S. and according to the firm-specific factors that lead to production decisions. According to Dallas Fed Chief Kaplan in a mid-February comment, the steady increase in U.S. oil production continues in a world of $55-60 oil. Lately, this possibility is slightly unhinged.

In my interview with Adam Sieminski, former Administrator of the EIA, volatility and challenges with predicting oil prices were under discussion. He remarked:

Remarkably, in looking at prices out to the end of 2018, the implied volatility in the near term is huge. To achieve a 95% confidence level of what the prices would be between now and 2018, the price range is between $30 and $100 per barrel. That tells you, when considering a $50-70 range (and I think that is a sensible range for oil for the next two years-well, maybe $45-65), that the potential to be wrong on that is enormous! (We both laugh.) What would drive the oil price to the $30 or below mark? News of slow demand or economic collapse in China. Alternatively, if OPEC negotiations fall apart and the Saudis are unwilling to single-handedly cut production to sustain prices. Or production growth from Russia, Iraq and Iran-or maybe Nigeria and Libya-starts to come back into the market.

Further, Sieminski discussed the potential dynamics for pricing on the higher end of the spectrum:

On the upside, it's almost always same: either surprising demand growth or an oil outage. Maybe in China, or India, or the rest of Asia - it's possible. But usually it's a geopolitical problem that affects production in an OPEC country... What makes sense in a range between $50-70? I think OPEC countries would like at least a $60 price, but it may end up nearer $50 because shale oil seems to be making a comeback on the prospects of higher prices. Closer to the $70 mark you probably get too much shale in the near term. The rig count is already coming up.

One caveat about China: Growth has been heavily reliant upon debt in combination with government spending. While attending a presentation by Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan, he noted that China is still growing at 6.5% per annum, growth which is occurring from the use of debt, recognized as a boost to GDP. Overcapacity exists within state-owned enterprises and continued infrastructure spending adds to the mix. He suggested that China's structural and debt-driven challenges are multi-year issues it will need to resolve.

Yet, Pioneer still projects growth for its part, and understandably so in its choice Tier 1 drilling area in the Midland Basin. Like many manufacturers, a data- and process-focused drive to "do more with less" appears to be a strategy that is working. Pioneer continues to advance its completion optimization techniques, lower costs, vertically integrate, and shift acreage around as needed to adapt to market conditions.

Looks like the U.S. has recovered halfway from the valley of low production levels during the downturn.

