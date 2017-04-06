Will Boomer Retirements Force A Market Crash? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

Amid anxiety about an aging bull market, a question naturally arises as to what it will take to bring it down. There are many possibilities, and, of course, we don't know what will trigger a sell-off, but perhaps there is one oft-mentioned candidate for the job that we can dismiss: The supposed massive wave of selling as the baby boomers reach the age of 70 ½ when required minimum distributions kick in.

Rob Marstrand takes on this question in an article on today's SA, from which I quote:

This year, 2017, is when the first of the U.S. baby boomers cross that threshold. According to the U.S. Census Bureau there are 76.4 million boomers, which is over 23% of the total U.S. population and 31% of the current adults….So, obviously enough, a huge number of people will be forced by law to start liquidating at least part of their retirement savings over the next couple of decades…The big question is: Does this matter? Will this cause a wave of selling big enough to depress stock and bond prices?"

It's easy to understand why investors would fear a boomer-induced crash. Given how the swelling of boomers expanded the size of the stock market, why wouldn't their withdrawals crash it too?

But Marstrand does a thoroughgoing job of explaining that this particular fear is overblown. For one thing, boomer retirements are spread out over many years, thus cushioning the impact of withdrawals. Ownership of stocks is also highly concentrated among the wealthiest boomers, who don't need to sell everything they have but do want to transfer their assets to their children and grandchildren. What's more, the market for U.S. equities is global today - far more so than during the time boomers emerged as big buyers of U.S. stocks - so there is likely to be a compensating demand for the supply of stocks boomers wish to sell.

Marstrand offers lots of data and solid analysis of this issue. Click here to read the article. There's plenty to worry about as we climb a wall of worry, but boomer retirement is not likely to significantly impact stock returns.

