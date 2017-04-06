The Death Of The Reflation Trade

Much has been made about the strong stock market rally since last November. A primary force driving higher stock prices has been what is known as the "reflation trade", which is a bet by investors that expansionary monetary and fiscal policies will bring stronger economic growth and rising inflation. In fact, this reflation trade got its start more than a year ago dating back to the February 2016 lows. But following what has been a strong run since, the reflation trade is now slowly dying. And if this trend continues, it has important implications for stock investor positioning in the months ahead.

The Reflation Trade

The origins of the current reflation trade date back to 2015. At the time, the oil price collapse coupled with the pricking of China's short-lived equity bubble brought with it a measurable drop in sentiment about the economic outlook and inflation expectations.

Thus, as future inflation expectations as measured by the 10-year breakeven inflation rate peaked and began to roll over to the downside in late June 2015, the U.S. stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA) eventually followed suit to the downside roughly a month and a half later in mid-August 2015.

Since that time, both U.S. stock prices as measured by the S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:SPY) and future inflation expectations have been moving in lockstep in the so-called reflation trade. And what has been particularly notable over the past two years is that trends and inflection points in the 10-year breakeven inflation rate have been coincident to leading relative to the U.S. stock market over this time period. Put more simply, if both do not change direction at the same time, the indicator that is likely to lead in changing first is inflation expectations with the stock market (NYSEARCA:IVV) following behind.

An Inflection In Inflation Expectations

So why does all of this matter today? Because the reflation trade has been slowly dying since late January 2017.

Zooming in on the chart above to the most recent time period highlights this point. It was back on January 27, 2017 that the surge in the 10-year breakeven inflation rate peaked at 2.08%. Since that time, it has been in steady decline having fallen back by 12 basis points to 1.96% as of April 4, 2017.

The stock market, on the other hand, continued to rise strongly through February before reaching its most recent peak on Wednesday, March 1. Since that time, it has also entered into a steady albeit modest downtrend having fallen by -1.8% from its all-time highs through Wednesday, April 5.

Could this recent decline in inflation and subsequently stock prices be nothing more than a pause in an ongoing uptrend? Absolutely. But in order for this to be the case, it is important to question exactly what the catalyst will be to get the reflation trade pumping back to the upside again.

This is where the reflation trade may run into trouble. Help is not likely to come from monetary policy, as the Fed is now on track to raise interest rates at least two more times in 2017. Help is also not likely to come from corporate earnings, which have been deteriorating at an increasing rate perhaps not coincidentally even since the 10-year breakeven inflation rate topped out back in late January. And it appears increasingly unlikely that help is going to come from fiscal policy, as the much ballyhooed legislative agenda in Washington from late last year continues to lose traction with each passing week. Perhaps it will be up to animal spirits in the end, which should not be discounted. Only time will tell.

But as it stands today, the reflation trade is dying. And it will be important to monitor ongoing trends in future inflation expectations in the coming days and weeks. For if this reading begins to more definitively break to the downside, U.S. stock prices (NASDAQ:QQQ) may not be far behind in following lower.

Death Of The Reflation Trade: Winners And Losers

It should be noted that while the death of the reflation trade would be bearish for the overall stock market, it would have its winners and losers within the market itself.

To identify the winners and the losers, one has to look no further than sector and industry price performance since January 27 when future inflation expectations last peaked.

On the loser side we have as would be expected those cyclical and interest rate sensitive sectors that are most economically sensitive and dependent on the reflation trade. This includes the energy (NYSEARCA:XLE), materials (NYSEARCA:XLB) and industrial sectors (NYSEARCA:XLI) including transports (NYSEARCA:IYT). It also includes consumer discretionary (NYSEARCA:XLY) stocks such as normal goods retailers (NYSEARCA:XRT). In addition, interest rate sensitive financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and regional banks (NYSEARCA:KRE) that have been riding on hopes of more sustained economic growth and higher interest rates to support increased net income margins also stand to suffer.

On the flip side, the winners include the more defensive segments of consumer staples (NYSEARCA:XLP), health care (NYSEARCA:XLV), and utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU), all of which would be expected to lead during the early stages of slowing turn in the economic and inflation outlook. Thus, it is no mistake that all three of these segments have lead the broader market by a healthy margin since future inflation expectations peaked back in late January. And if inflation expectations continue to deteriorate going forward, look for these more defensive sectors to outperform by an even wider margin over their more cyclical counterparts.

Bottom Line

The reflation trade is dying and has been for some time now. Although we are just over a month removed from the most recent all-time high in U.S. stocks, a few months have now passed since future inflation expectations have peaked and rolled over. Both stocks and future inflation expectations are now in increasingly sustained downtrends, which has important implications for stock positioning going forward. We are already seeing defensive stocks outperform cyclicals by a meaningful margin. And if future inflation expectations continue to move lower, or worse yet accelerate in this regard, the downside pressure on the broader market in general and the more cyclical sectors is likely to exacerbate. Thus, a continued emphasis on defensive sectors over cyclical sectors within equity allocations remains warranted in the current market environment.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long stocks as part of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy.