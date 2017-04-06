Owning Johnson & Johnson With A 5% Yield

This article demonstrates why that is the case and highlights where you might have influence.

When investors see a dividend yield this can often be thought of as an absolute.

As I write this shares of New Jersey-based healthcare firm Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) exchange hands around $125. The quarterly dividend sits at $0.80 or $3.20 on an annualized basis - equating to a starting yield of just over 2.5%.

When you see that sort of thing it's easy to think about it as this stagnant metric. If you buy shares of Johnson & Johnson today, this will be your yield. Of course this is merely a starting place. In reality the cash flow that you receive from the security is going to change. Moreover, you have some influence over this aspect as well. In other words, it's dynamic.

To illustrate this concept, I'd like to look at owning shares of Johnson & Johnson with a 5% cash flow yield doubling what you might traditionally think about as the 2.5% or 2.6% going rate of today. Let's think about it in four different ways.

Dividend Growth

If Johnson & Johnson were to pay the same $0.80 quarterly dividend from today throughout your investing lifetime, the "current" dividend yield would be an accurate representation of the cash flow you might anticipate receiving. Of course that's not the situation we find ourselves in.

Bond yields are often quoted in the same way as dividend yields, but they are far from being comparable. You could think about a common stock offering an "equity coupon" but the difference is that this aspect is often growing with profits, instead of remaining stagnant. As an owner, you're privy to the benefits of that growth. Let's look at what that could mean in our illustration.

Johnson & Johnson has been the model of dividend consistency - not only paying but also increasing its payout for 54 straight years, with another increase likely coming in short order. Here's a look at the dividend per share for the last decade:

You can see the growth rate, coming in around the 7% per year mark as of late. Here's a look at how this payout has been supported over the years:

Nothing is certain (do note the uptick in the payout ratio) but given Johnson & Johnson's consistency, still well-covered cash payout and excellent business fundamentals the point is that it's unlikely that the dividend will remain stagnant in the years to come.

Suppose Johnson & Johnson's dividend grew by a 6% annual rate moving forward. Based on a $125 starting price, after 12 years you'd reach a point where the dividend makes up just over 5% of your beginning investment.

This metric is often referred to "yield on cost" and receives a good amount of debate about its usefulness - often ranging from "some" to "absolutely none." Personally I find it informative for two reasons.

For one thing, it demonstrates a benefit of common equity yields that differentiates them from bond payments. To start you might see comparable cash flow quotes, but the reality is going to change through the years. If you partner with an excellent business for long enough, eventually you see a growth component emerge.

The second item that I'm reminded of is this idea: "if you build it, capital appreciation will come." I'd judge the likelihood of Johnson & Johnson trading with a 5% current dividend yield to be somewhat low. It's certainly not impossible, but just to give you some context the "typical" range for the last decade has been 2% to 3%. Even during the depths of the recession, the yield "only" got up to 3.9%.

There's an underlying reason that backs this up: the P/E ratio is tied to the dividend yield, given a fixed payout ratio. What that means today is that in order for Johnson & Johnson to trade with a 5% yield, this would simultaneously require a P/E ratio of about 10. This too has been a rare (perhaps nonexistent) occurrence for the security in the last few decades.

So instead of expecting a 5% yield in the future, you might suppose that the yield would be in the 2% to 3.3% range, in turn equating to an earnings multiple in the 15 to 25 range. The reason that this is important is because it dictates that capital appreciation must come along as well.

For instance, let's look back at our 12-year example of 6% dividend growth getting to a 5% yield on cost. Should this occur and the future dividend yield equaled 3.3%, you'd be looking at a future price of about $195. The total return would be roughly 6% per annum.

On the other hand, a 2% future yield would result in a 10% annual return over the period. The dynamic nature of the dividend yield gives you better insight into the value proposition a security might be offering. Let's move on to the second way.

Call Option

In the first example we talked about getting to a 5% yield after 12 years. The second illustration is a bit quicker - as in today, or within a year or two.

Here's an example; take the June 2018 call option with a $135 strike price for Johnson & Johnson. The current bid is $2.85 - call it $2.70 to account for frictional expenses. This means that if you agreed to sell 100 shares of Johnson & Johnson at $135 anytime between now and the next 14 months you'd receive roughly $270 upfront for making that agreement.

One of two basic things occurs with this set up: either the option is exercised or it is not. If the option is not exercised, you keep the $270 in option proceeds and also receive dividends along the way - which could equal more than $480 during the period. Your total cash flow component would be roughly $750 or 6% over a bit more than a year.

If the option is exercised, it could happen immediately or it might not occur until expiration. If it happened immediately you would still have the $270 in net option proceeds, plus $13,500 (less fees) in sale proceeds. Your gain from today would be about 10%.

If the option is exercised later, you could receive dividend payments along the way totaling up to $480 or thereabouts. In this scenario your total return would "max out" at about 14%.

In either circumstance your results aren't exactly lackluster (presuming you're happy to hold and agreeable to reasonable returns). Either you increase your cash flow component nicely or you generate a 10% to 14% return over the next 14 months.

Now it should be underscored that I am not advocating this route. The point is that you have options quite literally available to you if you're inclined to increase your Johnson & Johnson cash flow stream. The risk is parting with an excellent business, but the reward could be higher cash flow supplementing your portfolio goals - it's going to be an individual decision.

Put Option

You can do it the other way as well. For instance, if you don't already own shares of Johnson & Johnson, the June 2018 agreement with a $120 strike price presently has a bid of $6.45 - call it $6.30. This means that if you're willing to set aside $12,000 to potentially buy 100 shares of Johnson & Johnson you would receive roughly $630 today for making that sentiment known.

If the option is not exercised, you collect an immediate cash flow stream of just over 5% and the funds are once more "released" and available to be redeployed once more.

If the option is exercised your taxable cost basis would be closer to $114 per share. You still have the immediate option proceeds, but these enter the cost basis calculations. Once again I'm not advocating this route, merely pointing it out as an alternative. So many people take a cash flow yield (a dividend yield in particular) as an absolute, when in reality you have some influence if you so choose.

"Sell Off" Approach

Finally, there is another way you could think about increasing your available cash flow from a given security: selling off shares as you go. Once again I'm not advocating this, merely pointing it out as one of many alternatives.

A lot of people think about selling as an exhaustive process to zero. If you take too much too often this can be true, but if you find a balance it's not necessarily the case. Indeed, as I recently pointed out, you can periodically sell and still get richer over time.

In practice what this might look like is collecting your roughly 2.5% dividend from Johnson & Johnson and also selling enough shares to bump that cash flow stream up to say 5% in total. Based on say a $12,500 starting investment, that might mean $320 or so in dividends and another $300 per year in sold shares.

Now obviously your share count would be declining in this circumstance. However, that doesn't mean that your investment situation would not be getting better. If earnings and dividends grew by an average compound rate of say 6% per annum, this arrangement could still mean an increasing dividend income stream, a higher earnings claim and larger ending balance over a period of time - it just wouldn't be as high as it would have been had you left it untouched. Moreover, your total cash flow would be climbing in this scenario, helping offset inflation.

In short, when you see a given dividend yield it can be helpful to remember that this is not an absolute. Unlike a bond yield, profitable equity partnerships have a "growth kicker" that ought to be accounted for. Further, you're not "locked in" to the cash payment that a company elects to pay.

You can influence the amount of cash you receive in a variety of ways - such as making an agreement to potentially sell, agreeing to buy at a price you find reasonable or else divesting a small portion of shares each year. The point isn't really about owning Johnson & Johnson with a 5% cash flow yield - the idea is that your cash flow stream is not static. Certainly there are benefits and risks tied to each circumstance mentioned above, but I find that a lot of the misconceptions go away once you 1) specifically identify your investment ambitions and 2) figure out what sorts of activities can best work toward those goals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.