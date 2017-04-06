M/H Strategic Dividend Index Top Dogs For Spring: Energy And Consumer Cyclical

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five M/H-SDI March top-yield stocks showed 25.12% LESS net gain than from $5k invested in all ten.

By yield, Aircastle led the March quarterly updated M/H-SDI list. By estimated price growth, Tesoro led the pack as announced 3/31/17. 30 SDI Spring stocks ranged in yield from 2.18%.

March Featured M/H SDI Dogs From 8 Sectors

Yield (dividend/price) results from here April 4 verified by Yahoo Finance for thirty stocks from eight of eleven Morningstar sectors revealed the actionable conclusions discussed below. Miller/Howard Investments, publisher of the index states:

The Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index (MHDT) seeks to capture and distill all we have learned over nearly a quarter century of active management of dividend companies. Our strategic, rules-based index is created to enhance current passive approaches to asset allocation, going beyond market exposure by applying persistent, strategic factors we have observed and confirmed through our active management. We seek to find and retain the 'good,' as opposed to cap-weighted indexes, which in our view hold the good, the bad, and the ugly-by their very nature and definition.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs.".

Current Strategic Dividend Index

"The Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index is a composite of 30 publicly traded equities that provide above-average dividend yields and dividend growth, and are equal weighted based on certain quantitative fundamental factors."

Actionable Conclusion (1) Dividend Dog Metrics Sourced 10 Top Strategic Dividend Index Stocks By Yield

Top ten Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index dogs selected 3/31/17 showing top yields 4/4/17, represented six sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) industrials [1 listed];(2) consumer cyclical [2 listed]; (3) basic materials [2 listed]; (4) financial services [3 listed]; (5) technology [1 listed]; (6) energy [1 listed].

Top M/H SDI stock by yield, Aircastle (AYR) [1] was the lone industrial firm listed. One of two Consumer Cyclical firms placed second, by yield: DSW (DSW) [3]. The other consumer cyclical placed seventh, International Game Technology (IGT) [7].

Two basic materials firmly occupied the third and fourth slots the pack of ten by yield, LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) [3], and Agrium (AGU.

Three financial services firms placed fifth, eighth, and tenth: Invesco (IVR) [5]; T. Rowe Price Group (TROW) [8]; BanColombia (CIB) [10].

A lone technology firm placed sixth, Cisco Systems (CSCO) [6]. Finally, one energy firm placed ninth, Phillips 66 (PSX) [9], to complete the top ten Spring quarterly M/H SDI dogs by yield.

M/H SDI Top Dividend Vs. Price Results Compared To Dow Dogs

Graphs below compared relative strengths of the top ten M/H SDI dogs by yield as of market close 4/4/2017 with those of the Dow industrials index. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Actionable Conclusion (2): M/H SDI Dogs Charged Into Spring

M/H SDI top ten index dropped in dividend but soared in price to make the charge. Dividend derived from $10K invested as $1k in each top dog fell at a rate of 2.7% to start the spring quarter while aggregate single share price of those ten stocks went up 1.8% for the period.

In December 2015 the vectors for price and dividend came within $10 of each other. The December 2016 rebalance of dividends from $10k invested pushed the aggregate single share price of the ten M/H SDI stocks onto overbought territory (like the Dow index).

Meanwhile, Dow dogs mixed down after Winter. They dropped 0.8% in estimated annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k in each of the top ten after December, while aggregate single share price dropped 4% into the Spring season.

As a result, the Dow dogs' overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten) shrank.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Remain Overbought

Historically, March 2016 brought the Dow overprice metric to $399 or 104% record. June saw the gap retreat to $343 or 89%. September measured the gap at $372 or 99%. December went to $496 or 135%. March 2017 moderated the chasm to $463 or 127%.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k invested shows an overbought condition. Meaning, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for Spring 2017 was $27.95.

Similarly, the Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index chart shows their list to be composed of slightly lower risk and higher opportunity M/H SDI pups.

In excess of the Dow, M/H SDI Dog top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend showed a higher $28.09 as of April 4. That's 0.5% higher priced than an annual dollar of Dow dividend.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Ten M/H SDI Dogs Showed 12.89% To 17.56% Upsides, While (5) Three Showed Small Downsides Less Than Dividend Earned To April, 2018

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Wizards Wrought (6) A 8.42% Median Target Price Upside and 8.84% Gains From 30 Miller/Howard SDI Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Miller/Howard SDI stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 4, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

Yahoo analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 7.6% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 10% in the coming year. Notice, price exceeding dividend in the coming year forecasts an overbought condition continuing for the Miller/Howard SDI top yield dogs.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Analysts Asserted 12.7% To 31% Net Gains For Ten Miller/Howard SDI Dogs By March 2018

Three of ten top dividend-yielding Miller/Howard SDI dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this quarter the dog strategy for the Miller/Howard SDI as graded by Wall St. wizards was 30% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in Yahoo Finance for March 2018:

Tesoro (TSO) was projected to net $310.58, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eighteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% more than the market as a whole.

Magna International (MGA) was projected to net $260.41, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twenty-one analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% greater than the market as a whole.

KAR Auction Services (KAR) was projected to net $209.68, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% mor than the market as a whole.

Whirlpool (WHR) was projected to net $203.36, based on dividends, plus the median of annual price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 68% more than the market as a whole.

Agrium (AGU) was projected to net $195.35, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% less than the market as a whole.

Popular (BPOP) was projected to net $162.85, based on a median target price estimate from seven analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 45% more than the market as a whole.

Steelcase (SCS) net $146.26 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

MetLife (MET) was projected to net $138.26, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 15% more than the market as a whole.

Phillips 66 (PSX) was projected to net $136.70, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 27% more than the market as a whole.

DSW (DSW) was projected to net $127.12, based on a mean target price estimate from thirteen analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 69% more than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 18.9% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 35% more than the market as a whole.

Broker Estimated No Edge For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Strategic Index Stocks For Spring

Dog Metrics Extracted No Small Dog Bargains

Ten Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index equities were culled by yield for the Spring quarterly update from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index dogs selected 3/31/17 showing the highest dividend yields as of 4/4/17 represented six sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: (10) Analysts Projected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Strategic Dividend Index Dogs Delivering 6.13% Vs. (11) 8.19% Net Gains by All Ten by April 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten M/H SDI kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.12% LESS net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The highest priced M/H SDI dividend dog, Agrium (AGU), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 19.53%.

The five lowest-priced M/H SDI dividend dogs for April 4 were:DSW (DSW); International Game Technology (IGT); Aircastle (AYR); Invesco (IVZ); Cisco Systems (CSCO, with prices ranging from $19.44 to $33.41.

Five higher-priced M/H SDI dividend dogs for April 4 were: BanColombia (CIB); T. Rowe Price Group (TROW); Phillips 66 (PSX); LyondellBasell Industries (LYB); Agrium (AGU), whose prices ranged from $40.72 to $94.87.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your M/H SDI index dog dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com;YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog photo: gabriellekelly.deviantart.com.

