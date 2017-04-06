Yelp Acquires Turnstyle Analytics For Wi-Fi Retail Marketing

The deal promises to efficiently expand Yelp's offerings into multiple service areas and I'm bullish on its possibilities.

Quick Take

Business review and recommendation firm Yelp (YELP) has acquired Wi-Fi marketing company Turnstyle Analytics for $20 million in cash.

Turnstyle provides local businesses with the ability to better engage their prospects and customers via on-site marketing.

The acquisition is a smart and efficient deal by Yelp, and I expect positive results in the near to medium term.

Target Company

Toronto, Canada-based Turnstyle was founded in 2012 by CEO Devon Wright, Chris Gilpin, Matt Hunter and Nav Sangha to provide location-based marketing capabilities for retail stores.

CEO Wright previously had no technology startup experience and came from the finance industry having worked in two junior positions at large banking firm TD.

Below is a brief explainer video about the company’s approach:

(Source: Turnstyle Analytics)

The company’s system enables retailers to offer a free local Wi-Fi hotspot and provide the prospect or customer with digital loyalty rewards via digital coupons and automated messaging.

Turnstyle had at least two known investment rounds, which totaled $4.1 million from undisclosed angel investors. The company claims to support ‘nearly 3,500 business locations worldwide.’

Acquisition Terms, Rationale and Commentary

Yelp is paying $20 million in upfront cash for Turnstyle.

It is likely that this is a ‘team and technology’ acquisition, rather than based on Turnstyle’s revenue numbers.

As such, the acquisition price was probably derived from a ‘build or buy’ approach, and Yelp decided it was better to ‘buy’ the technology in order to speed its go-to-market plans.

Yelp sells its online reputation management services to brick-and-mortar retailers, so it is a natural extension of that service offering to assist retailers in marketing to and retaining prospects and customers while they are in the retailer’s store.

By expanding its service offerings, Yelp improves the value proposition to retailers and provides another selling point for its sales force. Selling to individual retail locations is a cost-intensive process, so being able to spread those costs over greater revenue opportunities is an efficient way to expand on the core business.

Yelp CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said, “We’re excited to expand our product offering for local businesses through this acquisition. Turnstyle helps connect businesses to consumers through free public Wi-Fi, and is an effective retention and loyalty program that helps businesses be more successful.”

As Stoppelman suggested, the Turnstyle deal also provides an entrée into loyalty program management.

By developing a network of retail customers, Yelp also creates the ability to be the gatekeeper for a range of loyalty program capabilities between providers and retailers.

So, the deal provides an important building block for a loyalty program platform on which to build additional service offerings to retailers as the competition for offline business vs. online continues to sharpen.

Finally, the data provided by in-store prospect and customer activity can be aggregated and monetized in various ways to further benefit retailers and analysts.

I view the acquisition as a definite positive for Yelp, as it smartly expands its offering to retailers in an efficient manner.

I write about IPOs and M&A deals. Click the Follow button next to my name at the top of this article if you want to receive future articles automatically.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.