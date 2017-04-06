Why An Insignificant Downgrade Crashed Shares Of Nvidia

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded two days ago by Pacific Crest. Analyst Mike McConnell sees desktop PCs becoming saturated and a possible pause in Datacenter business, and does not expect card growth.

The firm also cut its EPS estimates for fiscal 2018 to $2.50 from $2.60 (GAAP consensus is $2.82 and non-GAAP consensus is $3.33), and for fiscal 2019 to $3.00 from $3.30 (GAAP consensus is $3.30 and non-GAAP $3.82). The funny thing is that Pacific Crest has a price target of $105 on NVDA shares, and yesterday NVDA closed at the $100 handle.

The question is, how can an insignificant downgrade by a firm like Pacific Crest cause such havoc to NVDA shares? NVDA is one of the most followed and loved stocks on the street right? I mean, which rating has more credence in the market place, the $130 price target of Goldman Sachs, or Pacific Crest's $105?

Well this is how it is folks. Everyone knows NVDA is a very rich and bubbly stock. As a result, everyone is ready to sell at a moment's notice, or at the slightest downgrade, even by the most insignificant firm. And that's the reason why NVDA fell 7%, on one of the most insignificant downgrades I have seen in a long time.

The question is, what makes for a bubbly stock?

Let's take Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) as an example and compare it to NVDA. As the chart below shows, over the past decade, INTC's revenue has increased by 54% and NVDA's revenue by 68%.

INTC Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

So one can make a case that NVDA should be priced higher. I will agree with that, but how much higher?

INTC PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Please note the above chart depicts the forward 12 month P/E ratio of both stocks (not trailing). For some reason, the market is pricing NVDA almost three times higher than INTC.

INTC PS Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

And on a trailing revenue basis, INTC is prices at almost 3X, whereas NVDA is priced at 9X.

What these two charts mean is that there is a very big margin of safety in INTC shares, but a very small margin of safety in NVDA shares. So at the slightest piece of bad news, NVDA might crash (as with the Pacific Crest downgrade). If INTC received a downgrade from Pacific Crest, my guess is that INTC shares would not even bulge.

Will autonomous driving make a difference?

Fellow S.A. writer Mark Hibben thinks the NVDA downgrade by Pacific Crest was not warranted because it ignores the market potential of Xavier.

I don't think so. While Xavier is an excellent piece of technology - that I'm sure will sell very well at some point - the issue is that sample deliveries are set to begin in Q4'F18.

Second, just how much revenue will NVDA derive from Xavier? I have searched the web for clues trying to figure out what analysts think NVDA revenue will be from Xavier, and I can't find anyone willing to even take a guess.

And I don't blame them. No one knows for sure what the bottom line of Xavier will be for NVDA. How can you price something like in NVDA shares when no one has a guess as to what dollar value of Xavier for NVDA?

Also let's not forget that NVDA is not the only kid on the block. May I remind everyone that INTC also has a an autonomous platform called "GO":

And I also remind everyone that INTC also has a chip offering like Xavier, ranging from Atom processors that consumes less than 10 watts up to high-core-count Intel Xeon processors.

INTC also offers a GO SDK, the Intel GO Automotive 5G Platform, and sophisticated data centers to wrap all these technologies in a nice package. And while NVDA has teemed up with Bosch/Daimler, INTC has teem up with BMW.

And I also add the recent INTC acquisition of Mobileye that supposedly has the lead over everyone else in the autonomous space?

What I am trying to say is that NVDA is not the only autonomous kid on the block. And even if it was, we cannot discount a stock 10 years out.

Personally I do not think that we will ever see full autonomous cars on the roads. It's not that I think the technology behind it is not good, it's that it's not only a function of chips and software on cars. It will probably need a change of infrastructure, such as the roads themselves, for this to be a possibility.

I think that cars will be able to drive themselves and have many bells and whistles that help you drive them without the need to have your hands on the steering wheel all the time, but 100% autonomous driving is perhaps 1-2 decades down the road.

And finally, if the autonomous space is going to be so big (which I do not doubt), why is the market not pricing INTC's stock accordingly? The way I see it, if the autonomous space will be so big, then NVDA is priced to perfection, and INTC is undervalued.

No short cushion this time

NVDA Short Interest data by YCharts

While the above chart is bullish in many respects, from a contrarian perspective one can find a negative twist.

So while the number of NVDA short shares has gone down a lot over the past few months, if the stock falls this time, short covering will not act as a cushion.

In fact one can say that if a market correction comes our way, I am willing to bet that short interest will once again reach 70 million shares.

Bottom line

In my opinion, whenever a small firm downgrades a stock and causes major harm, then the real reason for the correction is something else. The downgrade was the excuse, not the reason.

Especially when Citigroup comes and defends NVDA with a $145 price target and no one listens. Does Pacific Crest carry more weight on the street than Citigroup? I don't think so.

And these other reasons are, that NVDA has a very rich valuation, it is not the only player in the autonomous space, and as a result, everyone is on standby to sell at the slightest piece of bad news.