Potential Turbulence Ahead And Gold Will Shine

Gold is showing sensitivity to poor economic numbers by heading higher. I have become considerably bearish on the equity market now that the Republican Party has not been able to repeal and replace Obamacare. My thinking is that the stock market, which has run up spectacularly over the past several months in anticipation of tax reform, infrastructure spending and regulatory easements, will fall sharply once these other key campaign promises do not materialize. Gold will definitely shine then.

On Monday, gold moved higher. The reason was attributed to the less-than-expected PMI orders in the United States. The number fell from 55.5 to 55.2, which is not exactly a huge drop, but enough to push gold higher. Keep in mind that anything above 50 is considered expansionary.

Granted, gold did not move up a stellar amount, either. But gold shining during less-than-expected economic progress is telling. First, the thinking is that since the PMI number was soft, interest rates are unlikely to increase. That provides a lower carrying cost for storage on gold, and makes the precious metal a little more attractive. If there is volatility and selling in the equity market, then gold has the ability to attract buyers looking for a less chaotic environment.

But the PMI number fell, and I was surprised to see that the stock market sold off. However, I never really believed that this number was what was behind the selling. Instead, I think the market is starting to take a breather from the hyper-buying that came post-election. I also think that honeymoon is over. Now, it is a time to push through the campaign promises.

But the Republican Party was unable to deliver on its very first priority to repeal and replace Obamacare. And I do not think this is going to be the only time the party does not come through with a campaign promise.

There is healthy debate on some of my comments as to what is more difficult to push through for legislation: healthcare repeal/replace or tax reform. I think tax reform is far more complex. But I could be wrong.

Not being able to deliver the reform for healthcare should be a good sign of what to expect from tax reform. Here is another key issue. The tax reform act of 1986 took nearly two years to put together. Investors are going to get impatient if the government takes two years to put together a revision of the original tax reform. I cannot foresee the equity market maintaining high price/earnings ratio for that period of time unless there is substantial progress in legislation.

I just do not see that happening.

In the meantime, impatience will push individuals to start exiting trades once they sense doubt. It is possible that we are already seeing this happen in the bond market since just three weeks ago, bond yields were heading higher on interest rate increases. Now, instead of having the 10-year government bond yield up at 2.60%, it is down to 2.30%.

I believe it is only a matter of time before the stock market is affected. I believe the bond market has already signaled to the markets that there will be selling in the future.

Once that selling begins, gold will rally. I am looking for a price break above $1,250.00 all the way up to $1,350.00, and I think this will happen before the start of summer. My thinking is that the stock markets will start to move downward slowly, and then, more rapid.

For this week, I expect that the jobs number on Friday will be good. ADP has signaled that there is going to be a positive number. But this is going to be short-lived. I do not expect any real market movement going into Friday, but that is what the whole market is waiting for.

Then, after Friday's release, I am going long gold for the move above $1,350.00. I have bought some gold at slightly lower prices earlier. So far, that is working out. I am looking to add in to that position. Like I said, I expect the first level to be hit some time before the end of May. After that I will assess the economy and the government to see what momentum remains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.