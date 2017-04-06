The Problem Of Being Long Apple And Not Wanting To Hear Anything Bad About It

I want to strongly oppose sentiments expressed by my fellow contributor Jay Somaney Apple’s (AAPL) share price is likely to be manipulated, urge readers to take note of any bear case of stocks they own and to not be quick to dismiss warnings of market overheating. I will address some of Jay comments that I think are most egregious and close with some of my own thoughts on Apple and the market.

Hit pieces and the bear case

Jay: I am not sure how many have noticed that almost at the end of every quarter/start of a new quarter, and before Apple is getting ready for their earnings, either DigiTimes or Nikkei Asian Review almost consistently come out with a negative piece on Apple.

Websites are always coming out with stories around the most important events of a company. That doesn’t surprise me. If these stories have had a negative bias lately it may be interesting to pay attention to them. Many famous investors pay most attention to the bear case. Ringgenberg e.a have shown it can be an important signal. Listen to the short sellers. Don’t get put asleep by your natural disposition to seek confirmation.

It just happens short interest in Apple is actually quite low:

AAPL data by YCharts





On Apple manipulation

Jay: The conspiracy theorist in me always wonders, as do almost all the subscribers in my chat room, whether the dark-side players are planting these stories and making out like bandits when the shares of Apple invariably/inevitably get hit.

There are certainly people who do questionable things or even illegal things around the stock market. Unfortunately, I don’t have to go watch Wolf of Wall street to come across very suspicious activity. But really, planting stories on websites to move Apple stock? Literally every stock you can find would be a more suitable target for those kind of shenanigans. We should tell the guy who’s accused of wanting to move Target stock by planting bombs, could have saved him some trouble.

Jay: Or, it could be the good guys, even, that are desperate to buy a position in Apple, or add to it, that could be working with these sites as well.

It's an illegal practice. At institutions people are holding very high salaried jobs while managing other people’s money. Does it sound remotely plausible they will risk their career to try and gain a point on an Apple trade?

If I were extremely nervous about others manipulating a stock I held to the point of calling myself paranoid, I’d make a physical note: don’t trade that big anymore.

Market overheating

Jay: Be careful who you listen to given the hair-trigger nature of our markets. Most importantly be even more careful of the kindly uncles (those who are severely under-invested and always sitting in cash it seems) who are constantly advising everyone who will listen that markets are insanely high and that a head for hills situation has been on hand since the Dow first hit 10,000.

It is now wrong to have bear case on Apple? It is wrong to have a bear case period?

What’s really dangerous in investing is approaching it as something where there’s only one right solution and anyone who disagrees with you is 1) doing something illegal or 2) a dangerous person trying to talk your stock down.

Heartlandadvisors just came out with an interesting piece on the S&P 500 valuation including this table:

S&P 500 Index Seems Expensive

3/24/2017 3/24/2016 Earnings per Share: $89.09 $90.66 Price/Earnings: 26.31x 22.46x Market/Book Value: 3.17x 2.80x Earnings Yield: 3.80% 4.45% Dividend Yield: 2.04% 2.21%

Earnings per share are going down but P/E and P/B ratios are going up. Earnings yield is going down and dividend yield is going down. If you ask me it makes sense to think about what this means for your returns going forward and not dismiss every naysayer as a kindly uncle.

Apple isn’t the worst stock to own, nor close to the best in my opinion. Its services business is gaining traction which could really solidify its position and secure a future less dependent on product leadership. I’ve repeatedly commented on this positive development as it is happening:

The positives are becoming more impactful on the company. With revenue from services up 24% and revenue from iPhone sales -13% (-5% in number of units), Apple is becoming less of a one-product company (I know this will offend a lot of people, but it has been true for some time) and more of a software company. The latter is a much more attractive business and is generally awarded a higher multiple. The company also showed it can grow services revenue while the number of sold devices declines by 5%.

While also pointing out problems when necessary.

Where to go from here

Apple had a really good run so far this year, arguably some of it caused by the Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) investment:

AAPL data by YCharts

Personally, I don’t like the price on Apple very much post the “Buffett rally.” I prefer to have more potential upside when I’m taking this much downside risk. I mean how could Apple double its revenue from here, realistically speaking? Take my opinion for what it’s worth but note Buffett clearly stating he wouldn’t buy it at these prices:

I want to emphasize, we have not bought at this price. I mean, we quit buying when the earnings came out.

In short: don't waste your time cooking up conspiracy theories for why websites are publishing stories on super liquid, mega cap stocks. Seek out and read the bear cases on the stocks you own. Try to minimize your confirmation bias. Finally, there's nothing wrong with taking some profits if valuations are getting out of hand until you can buy real bargains again.

I’ll leave you with a Peter Lynch quote: