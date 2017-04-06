AAII Sentiment Survey: Nearly 1 In 4 Bearish

Pessimism is above its historical average for 11 of the last 12 weeks, while optimism is below its historical average for the same amount of time.

Pessimism among individual investors about the short-term direction of stock prices rose to nearly 40%, while at the same time, optimism fell below 30%.

Bullish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months, fell 1.9 percentage points to 28.3%. This is the 11th time out of the last 12 weeks that optimism is at or below its historical average of 38.5%.

Neutral sentiment, expectations that stock prices will stay essentially unchanged over the next six months, declined 0.3 percentage points to 32.1%. The historical average is 31.0%.

Bearish sentiment, expectations that stock prices will fall over the next six months, rose 2.2 percentage points to 39.6%. The increase keeps pessimism at or above its historical average of 30.5% for the eighth consecutive week and the 11th out of the last 12 weeks.

This week's results put optimism very close to the bottom of its typical range and pessimism very close to the top of its typical range. A bullish sentiment reading below 28.1% would be unusually low (more than one standard deviation below average.) A bearish sentiment reading above 40.0% would be unusually high (more than one standard deviation above average). Of the two, unusually low bullish sentiment readings have a much stronger record as a contrarian indicator, with the S&P 500 realizing a median gain of 6.3% over the following six-month periods.

The potential impact that President Trump could have on the domestic and global economy continues to cause uncertainty or concern among some investors, while encouraging others. At the same time, prevailing level of valuations and the lack of downside volatility have increased concern about the potential for a forthcoming drop in stock prices.

This week's special question asked AAII members to explain how the success or failure of the Trump administration's proposed policies influence their outlook for stock prices. Responses were mixed. Nearly one out of four respondents (24%) think the president's policies will have a positive impact, particularly those policies that go beyond healthcare (tax reform, deregulation, etc.). Conversely, nearly 22% think Washington politics could have a negative impact on the market either by allowing his proposals to move forward or by having the proposals snagged in gridlock or otherwise not passed.

An additional 11% say President Trump is causing them to be more cautious, with some of these respondents describing him as being too unpredictable. About 19% say the president is not influencing or otherwise factoring into their outlook. Some of these respondents described his rhetoric as just being noise, while others say they are more focused on fundamental factors. A little under 8% say that it is still too early to tell what impact the administration's policies will have on the market.

Here's a sampling of the responses:

"There should be success if taxes are lowered and regulations are reduced."

"I believe something 'crazy' could happen and lead to investors panicking."

"Not at this time-it's all political hot air. Stock prices reflect relative value and earnings growth."

"Success-good; failure-bad."

"If he cannot break the legislative logjam, we are headed for a recession."

"The outlook for stocks prices is uncertain since the details of the Trump administration's policies and how they will be implemented are yet unknown."

This week's AAII Sentiment Survey results:

Bullish: 28.3%, down 1.9 percentage points.

Neutral: 32.1%, down 0.3 percentage points.

Bearish: 39.6%, up 2.2 percentage points.

Historical averages:

Bullish: 38.5%

Neutral: 31.0%

Bearish: 30.5%

The AAII Sentiment Survey has been conducted weekly since July 1987. The survey and its results are available online.

