Apple: Which Delay Would Be Worse?

Shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have soared to new all-time highs over the past few months, with many investors pointing to two major items. On one hand, you have those bullish on shares ahead of the iPhone 8 super cycle, with the notion that a surge of upgrades will send revenues and profits to all-time highs. Other investors will tell you that they are buying the stock due to the potential for lower corporate taxes and a repatriation holiday, which could substantially boost Apple's capital returns. Today, I'd like to examine the possibility of a delay in each, and which would be worse for the stock.

Delay in the iPhone launch:

On Wednesday, there was a report out of Asia that suggested the iPhone 8 launch scheduled for later this year could be delayed. The report suggested that Apple is having trouble with the lamination process behind the phone's new OLED screens, as well as challenges involved with integrating a new 3D camera system. Since this new smartphone is expected to have a lot of new technology, it does seem that this year's launch is more complex, and that increases the risk of a potential delay.

There are different reports on what a delay would actually entail. Some suggest that Apple would launch an iPhone 7s and 7s Plus in the usual September time frame, holding off on the higher end and more expensive 8 launch until the device is ready. Other reports suggest that Apple would just wait to launch everything all at once, with the time frame being either October or November. In both cases, Apple wouldn't miss the key holiday selling season, but sales could be tricky if supplies are limited.

Delay in tax reform and repatriation:

Back in early February, President Trump stated that he would be announcing some major tax plan in the next two or three weeks. In just a few days, we'll be at two months, and we still don't have any concrete details. Of course, the failure to strike a deal on healthcare did not help, putting into question whether Congress can agree on anything major like tax reform.

Obviously, taxes are a big issue for Apple. In fiscal 2015 and 2016, the company reported a provision for income taxes of almost $35 billion. Lowering the tax rate by ten percentage points or more could easily add billions to Apple's bottom line. The other side of this is repatriation, with the company approaching a quarter trillion dollars of its cash located outside the US. Bringing that money home would likely increase capital returns, making Apple a stronger dividend name as well as further decreasing the share count.

Since we are already a week into April, the company's earnings report is only a few weeks away. This is the time of year when Apple updates its capital return plan, likely being a dividend raise and buyback increase. Even if the President were to propose a plan rather soon, it likely would take weeks or months for Congress to agree on something, and then implementation would take time. So it's unlikely that Apple's board will have something to think about in the next few weeks, but can something be done this year?

Where I stand on this:

Personally, I believe the launch of the iPhone 8 is more important to investors in the near term. Apple is looking to get its iPhone sales growing in a meaningful way again, and this is the phone that's expected to do that. With expectations for revenue growth in the mid-to-high single digits over the next couple of quarters, a delay in phone sales gives Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) more time to rebound and could give Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) a chance to flourish with a new Pixel. You don't want to see estimates come down significantly with a stock currently at all-time highs.

At this point, I also think the tax and repatriation story would just be a bonus for investors. Everyone has been hoping for years that something could be done on this front, and we're still waiting. With no news yet and Congress battling on many fronts, it easily could be 2018 before something happens, which would be well after the expected launch of the next iPhone. Which delay do you think would be more important for Apple shares? I look forward to your thoughts in the comments below.

