Dream Office: An Update On This 7.6% Yield

Dream Office is still a decent buy at current levels, but there are better alternatives in my opinion.

The discount to NAV has been decreasing just as we predicted it.

Since our last article in October 2016, shares are up about 15% in addition to the high dividend yield.

Since publishing my Canadian REIT pick last October, the shares have materially increased in value. In this article, I provide a short update to the readers who followed me on this trade.

Back in October, I wrote that the market was overly pessimistic on Dream Office (OTC:DRETF) and that its recent sell-off was overdone. This had resulted in a 30% discount to NAV and a low FFO multiple relative to the underlying quality of the properties. Additionally, we identified various short term catalysts that could help Dream Office regain investor's confidence. Dream Office had recently internalized its management and done great progress in its strategic plan of repositioning its current portfolio. Today, it seems like the investment community is finally opening their eyes to the reality of Dream Office's portfolio and have started to bid up its share price.

Shares being now up 15%, the gap between value and price has come down. The discount to NAV is still approximately 15% which is probably excessive, but the risk reward is becoming less attractive going forward. So, the question to answer now is: should I sell and take my quick gain, or remain invested and hope for additional upside on top of the high dividend yield?

Recent Development

Dream Office has lots of properties that are exposed to markets suffering from the oil downturn. Therefore, I am always interested in following how the management is dealing with new lease expirations. To date, Dream Office has managed to lease or renew 57% of its 2017 maturities.

This is encouraging, but 43% remains unsolved and I am unable to tell if the management will manage to roll-over all leases. The Core assets which are highly demanded are likely to have already found occupants, but the value add and private market assets may have difficulties to find new tenants in case of vacancy.

Otherwise, the disposition program continues, and the REIT has an additional $400 million worth of properties currently under contract or in various stages of negotiation. The exposure to Alberta assets is being reduced step by step and is expected to decrease to 20% of GLA in the near future.

So not much has changed since our last buy thesis. I have however made the decision to exit my position for the following three reasons:

I am becoming more and more concerned about potential conflicts of interests between the management and shareholders. Dream Office is still managed by the same team as when it used to be externally managed. The real managerial change has hence probably not been substantial and conflicts may still exist. I recently wrote an article on Dream Global (OTC:DUNDF), another entity managed by Dream Unlimited (OTC:DRUNF), and came to the conclusion that their recent stock issuance actions were reflective of conflicts. I fear that such actions will eventually come destroy value at Dream Office and prefer to allocate elsewhere with lower management risk.

Dream Office remains undervalued even after the run-up in price, but I can find better value in other REIT market segments today. Following the US REIT market sell-off leading to the Fed interest rate hike, many higher quality REITs came down to very opportunistic levels. The alternatives are today many and Dream Office is not the best option anymore in my view. I outlined three of my favorite picks in a recent article to be W.P Carey (NYSE: WPC ), Medical Properties Trusts (NYSE: MPW ) and Washington Property Group (NYSE: WPG ).

The portfolio of Dream Office remains highly exposed to very cyclical markets that are oil-driven. This is not in itself an issue if the properties are bought at the right cap rates, but given today's low oil price environment, the market is expected to remain difficult for a while. It lowers NOI and occupancy growth potential and exposes Dream Office to the risk of rising vacancy. In case of vacancy, the REIT may find it difficult to find new tenants at higher rents. Again, better alternatives may be available.

Final Thoughts

I would be glad to get back into Dream Office if its valuation relative to other REITs gets back to more opportunistic levels. Today, the market price is not excessive. In fact, it is perhaps still undervalued, but other opportunities caused me to sell and reallocate elsewhere.

WPG, WPC and MPW are better picks in my opinion today. Dream Office still has above average portfolio and management risk. The portfolio transition could lead to future disappointing results and while the management has a high insider ownership, I still struggle to understand the reasoning behind many of their past actions.

Dream Office is not a sell, perhaps a hold, or even still a buy depending on your desired market exposure.

