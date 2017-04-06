Geron's Guiding Light

Geron makes a second Janssen deal, and other deals may be in the cards.

Introduction

Geron's (NASDAQ:GERN) shareholders responded to its most recent CC with a torrent of abuse directed to its "do nothing" CEO. Several commented on the CEO's health; one going so far as to say that the company would be best served if he soon retired.

This article shows how Geron CEO Dr. John Scarlett, "Chippy" to those who misunderstand his importance to the company, is a key component to the GERN's current value proposition. Geron as it exists today is largely a company of his design. He is the one most suited to carry it forward, for good or for bad.

Geron's path has not been a happy one. Shareholders have reason to be dissatisfied with its performance. CEO Scarlett's endeavors have obviously not been any sort of "quick fix". They have, however, been resolute, forward looking and strategic. His abilities are moving the company forward maximizing its potential for success.

Geron CEO John Scarlett has exemplary deal-making credentials

Geron CEO Scarlett had a reputation as a deal-maker before he ever came to the company. He was batting 1,000% in his previous two CEO stints, Proteolix acquired by Onyx and Tercica acquired by Ipsen SA (OTCPK:IPSEY). Obviously, Scarlett understands the art of the deal.

He wasted no time at Geron. His first move was to shut down its hapless stem cell operations. Within a year he dealt them away to Asterias Biotherapeutics (NYSEMKT:AST). In the process, he secured large blocks of Asterias stock for Geron shareholders and potential royalty income for Geron.

Perseverance is a core strength for Geron; what about for shareholders?

Geron's website describes the company culture. It lists perseverance as a key value. Shareholders take note. Perseverance is an essential part of the Geron story, for management, for employees and for shareholders.

It makes sense for management and employees to persevere. They work for compensation... the longer they persevere, the longer they continue to collect their compensation.

What has this persistence netted shareholders? Thrills and spills, not much else. How about since CEO Scarlett took over? Have things been demonstrably better since our master deal-maker took over?

GERN data by YCharts

From Geron's stock price action, the answer is clear. Things are not demonstrably better. Heck, they're not better at all.

The answer should be clear to those who judge a company's investment merit primarily by its share price. By this scale, Geron has no merit. Over its long history, it has managed to lose shareholders nearly half of their stake.

Such shareholders should ask themselves why do they stay with this stock? They would be hard put to answer the question beyond a sheepish shrug, acknowledging error.

There is another way for shareholders to look at Geron. Some will investigate Geron. They will conclude that it has appealing earnings potential over that reflected in its current share price. Based on such investigation, they may decide that Geron's current price of ~$2.10 presents a compelling entry point.

Geron's shares have languished for extended periods. An important piece of the investment puzzle for shareholders is to understand the company's history with the purpose of determining its likely future prospects. Is there sufficient reason to believe that Geron can break out of the malaise that has held it captive for more than two decades?

Geron's story during Scarlett's tenure is one of steady progress, not in share price, but in its business operations; Scarlett achieves his greatest coup

The proof is in the pudding. Over the last ~half dozen years that Scarlett has run the company, Geron has proven its mettle. Today it is on the cusp of a cozy existence as a favored stepchild of Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Once Scarlett disposed of the stem cell distraction, there was a choice to make. Geron was a biotech company with no approved therapies and no regular source of revenue. What to do next?

Scarlett opted firmly for small ball. Geron's 2013 10-K tells a sad tale. The company had spent nearly a billion dollars on various research and development initiatives. It had recently received disappointing results in several cancer therapy trials and initiatives and cut these back accordingly.

Soon it went even further. By the end of 2013, it closed its research laboratory and dismissed its discovery research staff along with its companion diagnostics group. It elected to go all in on imetelstat, based on successful proof of concept work at the Mayo Clinic.

No sooner had CEO Scarlett put all of Geron's eggs in the imetelstat basket than it began to look like a terrible mistake. On March 12, 2014, the FDA imposed a full clinical hold on all Geron sponsored clinical trials of imetelstat. The hold arose because of issues related to liver toxicity.

The hold coming so closely on the heels of Geron's big new bet trashed the stock. It promptly dropped by >60%.

It took only a few days to partially restore order. On March 20, 2014, the FDA announced that patients who were already enrolled in the Mayo Clinic's myelofibrosis IST study who were shown to be deriving benefit could stay on therapy. It wasn't until November 3, 2014, that Geron was able to announce full removal of the hold. This announcement resulted in a partial recovery of the stock price which at its nadir had hit $1.42.

Within a week of announcing the lifting of the FDA hold, Geron announced a major collaboration agreement with Johnson & Johnson's subsidiary, Janssen Pharmaceuticals. Everyone who follows Geron is familiar with this deal that generated $35M in cash up front for Geron along with milestone payments of up to $900M. I have seen no appropriate kudos for the deal's architect.

Consider that imetelstat was on a clinical hold during the months prior to the announcement of the Janssen deal. How many times have the anglers among us hooked a big one only to lose our quarry before we reel it in?

All the while Geron was going through the mauling of its stock and its reputation because of the FDA's hold on imetelstat, Scarlett kept Janssen on the line ready to announce their collaboration deal the minute the hold was lifted. That took a cool head and a steady hand to achieve.

The deal called for Janssen to run the collaboration under the terms of a mutually agreed framework. Costs for the development are to be shared on a 50/50 basis. Two trials are ongoing.

The first trial, IMbark, is a phase 2 study for patients with intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis (MF) previously treated with a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor. The second trial, IMerge, is a phase 2/3 study. This study evaluates imetelstat in "transfusion-dependent participants with low or intermediate-1 risk Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS) that is relapsed/refractory to erythropoiesis-stimulating agent (ESA) treatment".

Geron announced its expectation of further data assessment in both trials to take place in Q2 2017. Janssen will be conducting second internal data reviews in both trials in 2017. Under CEO Scarlett's watch, Geron has transformed itself from a highly promotional, highly controversial stem cell advocate to a stolid citizen. If its imetelstat trials succeed, Geron will be in line for double-digit royalties on revenues that Janssen pegs to exceed $1B annually.

Of course, imetelstat is likely years away from FDA approval and may never be approved. In any case, Geron is in the game because of its deal-making CEO.

Geron makes a second Janssen deal, and other deals may be in the cards

Geron's pipeline is definitely constricted with imetelstat being the only apparent path for revenue to flow through. The market prices Geron on this basis. Geron has stripped itself down to the point that it has little scope to expand its pipeline internally. All of its decisions during the Scarlett era have been antithetical to such an attempt.

Further, Geron is in no position to buy a pipeline. Geron's cash stash should be sufficient to meet the needs of its Janssen collaboration; it is nowhere near sufficient to outbid the pharma giants that briskly compete to buy growth when it becomes available.

The fact that Scarlett has closed the doors to the conventional paths of organic growth and growth through acquisition does not mean there are no other doors open to him. On September 19, 2016, Scarlett announced that he had found just such a door; he had returned to the Janssen well.

Geron filed an 8-K, setting out certain of the deal terms whereby Janssen undertook to use its drug development facilities to develop new drug candidates from certain of GERN's otherwise idle IP. It paid Geron $5M up front. In return:

...Geron [granted] Janssen ... exclusive worldwide rights under Geron's proprietary patents and related know-how for the development and commercialization of products based on specialized oligonucleotide backbone chemistry, as well as novel amidates for ribonucleic acid interference, or RNAi, for the prevention, treatment and/or diagnosis of any and all human disorders, excluding cancers originating from the blood or bone marrow, and products whose predominant or primary mechanism of action is telomerase inhibition. In addition to the Exclusive License, Geron has granted to Janssen ... a non-exclusive, worldwide license ... under Geron patent rights covering the synthesis of monomers ...

This second Janssen deal offers up to $75M in milestone payments with a low-single-digit royalty on worldwide product sales. It also contains a commitment by Janssen at its sole expense to use reasonable efforts to develop at least one marketable product subject to the license agreement.

As I was working on this article, Zach Hartman published another SA article. Hartman's article sets out the rationale for a possible deal with AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) whereby imetelstat and AbbVie's venetoclax would be used to attack acute leukemia.

Geron's website boasts a section "for patients". This section lists myelofibrosis (MF), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myelogenous leukemia (AML).

The very premise of my current article is that if there is such a deal to be made, Scarlett is the person who can pull it off.

Conclusion

Geron encountered stormy weather in its distant past and has since remade itself into an entirely different and far more attractive company.

CEO Scarlett has made a series of impressive strategic moves. If imetelstat pans out for Janssen and Geron, Geron will be a big winner for those who are in it at today's price.

If imetelstat fails, Geron will continue trekking through the desert. However, it will not be left entirely shooting blanks. It will still have potential stem cell royalties from Asterias. It will also have whatever candidate(s) Janssen develops under its recent license.

Lastly and most importantly, Geron will have its resourceful CEO drumming up deals for it. CEO Scarlett has proven time and again that he is no mere figurehead.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ AND GERN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.