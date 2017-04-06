Yelp: Transactions is the next big thing

Yelp (YELP) went public five years ago, pricing its stock at $15 per share. In the IPO, the company raised $96 million giving it a valuation of $900 million. Today, Yelp’s stock price is trading at $33 and its valuation has soared to $2.3 billion. At its peak, the company’s stock traded at $98, giving it a valuation of almost $7 billion. In this article, I will explain the reasons I believe Yelp is a good investment at the current price.

A lot has happened since the company went public. First, the number of people who read online reviews has gone up significantly. In a 2015 report, Mintel found out that 70% of all American adults did some online research before shopping. This number went up to 82% in 2016, as stated in a research report by Pew Research. Second, the number of companies offering online reviews has gone up as well.

Companies like Google (GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), and TripAdvisor (TRIP) have tools to help people leave reviews for products and services that they buy. Earlier this year, Google improved its Maps product to help people leave and share reviews. Third, review companies have improved how they weed out fake reviews and the people’s trust in online reviews is increasing. Finally, more people are now using mobile to find and leave reviews.

In the past five years, Yelp has managed to grow its annual revenue from $137 million to $713 million. The total number of reviews in Yelp have increased from 31 million in 2012 to 121 million in December 2016. Today, more than 3.4 million businesses have claimed businesses in Yelp. In 2012, this number was just 40,000. The number of active advertisers has grown to 138,000 and the impact is showing.

A report by Harvard Business School (and Yelp), found that businesses which advertised in Yelp increased their Yelp page views by 25%. Getting directions, browsing the company’s website, and calling the restaurant increased by 18%, 9%, and 13% respectively. Profits have however been elusive. In 2014, the company made a profit of $36 million before going back to its loss-making ways.

Source: Yelp

Investors bearish on the company are focused on its future growth prospects. They fear that companies like Google and Facebook, which have billions of daily impressions, will take business from Yelp. Although the number of reviews in Facebook and Google is not yet known, a quick look at some businesses show that Yelp has more reviews. For instance, Seven Hills, a restaurant in San Francisco has 746 Yelp reviews compared to 146 in Facebook. The same is true for Restaurant Gary Danko, which has 4,457 Yelp reviews and 1,161 Facebook reviews. The same trend is true for most businesses I've looked at.

Another reason for concern is Yelp’s growth prospects now that it has exited most of its international operations. These concerns are unwarranted. While Yelp spent a lot of money acquiring companies abroad, the results were not encouraging. In the most recent quarter, the exited markets contributed just 1% to the company’s revenue. The exited markets would do little to contribute to Yelp’s new strategy that aims to increase engagement and transactions. This is not new. Groupon (GRPN) and Angie’s List (ANGI), which focus on the local market, have scaled down their international expansion strategies.

As shown below, advertising is the core business for Yelp. However, the management understands the challenges and complexities in online advertising with programmatic advertising dominating the market.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Transactions will now be the focus area for Yelp. Through Yelp Eat24, the company is targeting one of its largest consumer base. As shown below, the restaurant category is the most actively reviewed in Yelp. Although the food delivery industry is saturated, I believe that it makes sense to have the service in Yelp. Today, this service contributes most of the company’s transaction revenues. Also, to cater for its restaurant customers, Yelp acquired Nowait, a company that facilitates restaurant bookings. In the long term, these initiatives will contribute significantly to the company’s growth.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Yelp is also trying other ways of increasing transactions by eliminating the "message this business" tool. Using the request-a-quote tool, users can now request quotations from the companies they’ve just reviewed. Depending on how fast and friendly the company responds, the customer can easily figure out whether the reviews they read were accurate or not. If the customer agrees to the terms of the company, they can continue to check out using the Yelp Platform. 2016 was the first full year of implementing the request-a-quote tool and the company processed 4.5 million requests.

By incorporating transactions, Yelp is positioning itself to be a leading e-commerce platform for local businesses. This was clear in the recent earnings call when Jed Nachman (Yelp’s COO) said that the new tools they are adding are geared towards powering local businesses. This will be a massive opportunity going by the number of people who use Yelp regularly. The numbers across its apps, mobile websites, and desktop are shown below.

Source: Yelp

In conclusion, Yelp is a company in transition. It has exited unprofitable markets to focus on growth in the United States and Canada. This move enables the management to remain laser-focused on diversifying the company’s revenue in its most profitable areas. Its future success depends on how it grows traction to attract more people and how it implements the transaction-based model.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YELP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.