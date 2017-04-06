Hercules Capital: Revisiting My Prediction For A Total Return Of 28% Within 2 Years

Main drivers for my prediction included anticipated rate hikes and the critical inflection point of their portfolio. The company has since issued multiple press releases related to these subjects.

When I submitted my original article on Hercules Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC) in December, I boldly predicted that Seeking Alpha members could see a total return of 28% within two years. I believe the timing of my article was spot on for investors considering an investment in Hercules, let's explore why.

Hercules Capital, Inc. is the leading and largest specialty finance company focused on providing senior secured venture growth loans to high-growth, innovative venture capital-backed companies in a broad variety of technology, life sciences and sustainable and renewable technology industries. Since inception (December 2003), Hercules has committed more than $6.3 billion to over 360 companies and is the lender of choice for entrepreneurs and venture capital firms seeking growth capital financing

Revisiting The Factors That Drove My Prediction

1) Rising Interest Rates - In the December article, I provided data and a graph indicating how each 25 basis point jump in the prime rate would be accretive to the income and NII of Hercules Capital.

What has happened since my article? There have been two rate hikes, including one anticipated rate hike that took place only a few days after my article was published. Hercules Capital issued press releases after each rate hike was announced; one in December and one in March.

What is the outlook for rate hikes going forward? The CME Group monitors the probability of FOMC Rate Hikes and it currently depicts that it's more probable than not that there will be rate hikes in both June and December. Things continue to look promising for Hercules Capital with regards to rising interest rates.

2) Critical Inflection Point Of Their Portfolio - My intent for discussing the critical inflection point of their portfolio was to remind investors what leadership had stated the month previous during the November/2016 quarterly conference call. Conference call transcript provided by Seeking Alpha:

Once we achieve our targeted portfolio inflection point of $1.3 billion, and assuming we maintain our effective yield levels above 13.5%, which by the way are currently operating at 14.6%, as well assuming that we maintain net investment interest margin or NII margins above 52%, which currently are at 52.7%, we anticipate that our debt portfolio at this level will generate sufficient net investment income at or above our existing dividend distribution policy of $0.31 per share, said differently, we remain optimistic as we put our capital to work that we'll be continuing to be able to grow our dividend entering into 2017 and beyond with just the liquidity that we have on-hand today.

What has happened since my article? Seven days after my article was published the company issued a press release in which they provided an interim Q4 2016 portfolio update and indicated that they expected to exceed its debt investment portfolio target (critical inflection point) by year ending 2016. Confirmation of actually exceeding their critical inflection point came in their quarterly press release in February in which they indicated their portfolio stood at $1.38 billion, surpassing the $1.3 billion goal. Things continue to look promising for Hercules Capital with regards to their desired portfolio size.

3) Dividend Policy - The final topic in my original article which I thought would help drive a total return of 28% within two years was the potential of a special, one time dividend payment, as well as a revisit of their regular dividend policy sometime in the second half of 2017.

In their Q4 2016 conference call in February, Hercules Capital leadership provided a further update on their thinking with regards to dividends going forward. Conference call transcript provided by Seeking Alpha:

It would be my preference to consider doing a small one-time dividend sometime in the second half of the year. And once I have a good directional knowledge of where we're going as an economy, also probably increase our normal $0.31 dividend by a $0.01 or $0.03 given the portfolio growth.

From what I'm currently seeing for data with regards to the job market and the economy, I would say a special dividend and an increase in the regular dividend looks promising in 2017.

Summary

Approximately four months since my original, and timely, article in which I predicted a total return of 28% within two years, Hercules has delivered a total return of 11.7%. There is still a long ways to go in meeting my projections, but I believe the main drivers for my original prediction are still valid. I continue to see a strong 2017 for Hercules Capital.

