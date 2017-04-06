IBM Has Upside Potential

In a previous article about IBM (NYSE:IBM) I talked about why I believe the stock is still a great long-term value play. Now, I will make an attempt in calculating the fair value of IBM's shares by using a discounted dividend model.

Driving growth

In my previous article I talked about IBM's recent difficulties and why I believed that IBM is taking the right actions in order to drive future growth for the company. This is a short example from that article of what may drive future growth:

"One of IBM's promising segments is that of the cloud, which is part of its strategic imperatives. Over the most recent fiscal quarter, IBM saw cloud revenue grow by 33% yoy to $4.2 bln. For the full fiscal year IBM managed to generate cloud revenue worth $13.7 bln. In total strategic imperatives were good for $33 bln worth of revenue over the fiscal year, a 14% yoy growth. One concern investors have with the focus on the strategic imperatives is that the growth is slowing down. But this is only percentage wise. For the past two years revenue has grown by $4 bln, which actually means growth is consistent. Management had stated previously that their goal is to grow their strategic imperatives to $40 bln by 2018 and still believes that they will be able to achieve this."

FCF trend

Wha's very important before considering any future dividend growth is the company's annual free cash flow, and how much of this it actually uses to return money to its shareholders in the form of dividends. In the graph below it is clear that IBM is spending just a small portion of its annual free cash flow on dividends.

In fact, about 40% of total free cash flow in the most recent fiscal year was spent on dividends. Besides returning free cash flow to shareholders in the form of dividends, IBM's management also rewards its shareholders by buying back large amounts of shares. Since the end of 2007 about 34% of the outstanding shares were bought back. Just during the most recent year, the company spent $3.5 billion on buying back shares. About $5 billion remains on its current share buyback program.

What this aggressive buying back of shares does for the company is lowering the company's ability to raise dividends short term. But to me this still sounds great for long-term investors as less outstanding shares outstanding in the future means that IBM will be able to eventually grow its dividends per share quicker. And since in my previous article I mentioned that I expect growth to pick up, this means more cash flow to distribute among fewer investors.

Recent dividend growth

Despite spending massive amounts on buying back shares, IBM's dividend growth rates have been exceptional. Although the dividend per share for the current year has only been raised by 1.8% to $5.60, I do not expect this to be the new trend. Because between 2008 and 2016 shareholders have never seen their dividends grow by less than 10% annually.

I expect growth to pick up after this year because of IBM's excess free cash flow, their large buyback program that will not continue forever, and their future growth expectations.

Discounted dividend model

For my discounted dividend model I will try to be conservative with my inputs. I will predict growth rates for 10 years and then use a terminal value. The discount rate that I will be using is 7.4%.

I will show the model first, and then explain why I used these growth rates for IBM's dividend.

Some may think that growth rates between 6% and 9% in the next 10 years might be too high when predicting future dividends. But in the case of IBM this is actually very conservative. When considering the previous graph shown in this article, these numbers seem quite low. Even if IBM's free cash flow would not see growth at all over the next ten years (which is highly unlikely), IBM would still be able to pay for its dividends and have $2.5 bln excess free cash flow left.

The further 3.75% growth rate in perpetuity is usually a high rate as well. Analysts often prefer to use the inflation rate in order to be safe. But in IBM's case, if the free cash flow would grow by the inflation rate, the amount that would be freed to pay dividends would grow much quicker because of the current low free cash flow payout ratio.

Therefore I believe that this model is a very conservative one and the fair value it indicates with an upside of 15% might even be too low.

Conclusion

IBM's excess free cash flow and future growth potential make this stock a buy with at least 15% upside potential.