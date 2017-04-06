Don't Go Bottom-Timing With Sabre

A new CEO could potentially focus on a turnaround, but it'd be nice to see a step in that direction, at least, before jumping in.

It's been a tough run for Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR):

Shares have fallen from $29, around the company's highs since its second IPO in 2014, to near $20 after three straight earnings misses. Truthfully, the decline could - and maybe should - have been worse. Cash flow expectations have come down markedly. Long-term questions surrounding the core GDS (global distribution system) used by travel suppliers and buyers haven't faded, and recent margin compression in the Travel Network segment suggests pricing pressure that is unlikely to reverse.

Meanwhile, the growing Airline and Hospitality Solutions is pausing in 2017, and the company is guiding for lower profits and cash flow due to increased investments. What less than year ago looked like an oligopolistic provider with huge margins and a clear path toward $500 million-plus in free cash flow now looks like a company that needs a turnaround. And while that turnaround may come, particularly under a new CEO, I don't see any reason to step in before the company even announces its plans, particularly with results likely to be stagnant next year. With pressures on the business and a valuation that's not quite as attractive as it looks, it's best to be patient - at least - with SABR.

GDS Concerns

Part of the long-running bear case for SABR - going back even to its first go-round as a public company, before a peak-of-the-market go-private in 2007 - has been that its core GDS business at some point is going to wither. Sabre essentially controls the market with two other rivals: Travelport (NYSE:TVPT) and Amadeus IT Group (AMDAY), though China's TravelSky Technology (OTCPK:TSYHY) is aiming to take share as well. But the three majors still dominate 90%+ of the GDS market, and within that group, Sabre is the market leader outside of Amadeus's home turf in Europe:

There are two easy narratives toward the CDS business, with the truth as usual somewhere in the middle. On one hand, the CDS business looks hugely attractive. EBITDA margins are 40%+, with revenue for the most part based on passenger (and to a lesser extent hotel guest) volume. It is cyclical, but from a profit standpoint less so than airlines in particular. Barriers to entry are reasonably high, and Sabre's share of the business has been relatively stable:

On the other hand, Sabre, Amadeus, and Travelport are middlemen. And that's a dangerous position to hold in the modern economy. The risk of so-called "disintermediation" has surrounded the GDS narrative for years: see this 2002 study (PDF) prepared for Orbitz Worldwide (NYSE:OWW). Airlines aren't entirely happy with Sabre; a long-running antitrust lawsuit filed by American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) led to a $222 million settlement in 2014, and another $15 million judgment late last year. Most notably, GDS providers have struggled to gain a share of the ancillary revenue (baggage fees, seat upgrades, Wi-Fi, etc.) that has driven so much of airline profits of late. There are very real secular challenges facing the industry as a whole, Sabre included.

So far, however, the impact has been material, but perhaps not quite what bears have expected. Direct billable bookings did decline from 326 million in 2010 to 322 million in 2014, per SABR filings. But revenues per booking increased enough to drive modest revenue growth in the Travel Network segment over the period. Meanwhile, even excluding the consolidation of the company's business in Asia Pacific (through a purchase of the 65% of Abacus it didn't own), bookings increased 3% in 2016 and 6% in 2015, per the 10-K.

That doesn't mean the concerns are gone. Many airlines have tried to move toward more direct sales - generally through proprietary websites - rather than pay commissions for GDS use. Most notably, Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKY) added a 16 euro fee to GDS bookings in an effort to drive traffic to its carriers' direct sites. United Continental (NYSE:UAL) President Scott Kirby gave the industry a stern warning on his company's Q4 call, saying the GDS-airline relationship "historically hasn't been what I would describe as a partnership - it's been a lot more one way" and saying an "ideal world" would give consumers more choice.

But smaller airlines seem more GDS-friendly, with many formerly direct-only providers seeing the platforms as growth engines. Sabre itself cited so-called LCC/hybrids (low-cost carriers and the like) as a growth driver in its 10-K, and Ryanair Holdings (NASDAQ:RYAAY), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), and easyJet (OTC:EJTTF), among others, have publicly targeted GDS channels as a means to increase sales. Meanwhile, both Sabre and Amadeus, at least publicly, have shrugged off the Lufthansa move, and nearly two years later, no other airlines have followed.

Overall, from a top-line standpoint, there should be some pressure. There's concern about Alphabet's Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) entering the space, through its 2011 acquisition of ITA Software, and more recently rolling out Google Trips. But Sabre and its peers also have an entrenched position, and do provide value-added services for airlines, OTAs (online travel agents), and travel agents - including lower fares (at least according to Sabre). It's not as simple as to say that Sabre, Amadeus and Travelport are just charging rents (in the economic sense). And it's too pessimistic to assume that they will be easily dislodged.

Growth Elsewhere

Sabre has businesses beyond GDS, and they're growing nicely. The Airline & Hospitality Solutions includes the SabreSonic reservation system, along with sales and marketing and operations solutions. The implementation of SabreSonic at American has helped sales of late. The central reservation system for hotels has been a growth driver as well, notably with a major win at Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE:WYN) last year.

Acquisitions have helped some, but segment revenue almost exactly doubled between 2011 and 2016, clearing $1 billion in 2016. Segment-level Adjusted EBITDA has almost tripled over the same period, as margins have expanded from 26% to over 36%. There's room for further growth in PSS (passenger service systems), as airlines move from often-antiquated legacy systems to SaaS options like those provided by Sabre. And the hotel space, in particular, seems ripe for further growth. Hospitality Solutions revenue grew 41% in 2016. And the acquisition of Trust Group early last year pushed the company further into international markets, a key source of growth going forward.

In the near term, however, the segment's growth rate is expected to slow. A number of implementations have been pushed back, and Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is moving off a Sabre-managed platform. Sabre is guiding for just 5-7% growth in 2017, per the Q4 call, with a three-point headwind from the Southwest loss. That's a noticeable deceleration from the 17% figure posted last year. Management still pointed out that the number of passengers boarded (Sabre gets a fee on a per-passenger basis) is expected to outpace the industry, but the disappointment in A&HS certainly contributed to some of the pessimism coming out of Q4.

Margin Questions

That wasn't the only concern coming out of Q4, however. 2017 guidance came in well below expectations: consensus heading into the report was $1.59, but Sabre guided for $1.31-1.45. A target of $500 million in free cash flow for 2017 has been pulled back sharply, with the company now guiding for $350 million, and commentary on the Q4 call suggests further moderate growth in 2018.

The issue in the near term is margins. New CEO Sean Menke said on the Q4 call that costs already were rising in line with revenue - and at a higher rate than expected. The Q3 earnings miss per that quarter's call was driven by similar cost pressure. On top of that, Sabre is making unspecified investments in both the Travel Network and Airline & Hospitality Solutions segments, applying further pressure for at least the next two years.

The commentary of the last two quarters has changed the narrative around SABR rather completely. A year ago, if not later, Sabre looked like a strong grower, with the stable, if cyclical, Travel Network business throwing off increasing free cash flow, while Airline & Hospitality Solutions provided growth. And the historical financials seemed to back up that story:

Source: Author from SABR filings

There was some margin compression coming in the Travel Network business from Abacus, given its relative lack of scale: management guided segment EBITDA margins down to ~40% from 42%. But that seemed largely a short-term issue, and one possibly offset by incremental revenue and margin expansion in A&HS.

But looking closer, it appears margins already have been compressing. Last year on this site, Spruce Point Capital pointed to Sabre's accounting as a possible concern and a catalyst for a short. And while I don't see SABR as anything close to a fraud, there are some tactics, most notably the capitalization of incentive compensation for agencies and of implementation costs for customer contracts, that have boosted reported Adjusted EBITDA - and margins - of late. Meanwhile, stock-based comp - excluded from both EBITDA and cash flow calculations - has soared of late, and the company also excludes restructuring and other costs that have been taken every year since 2009.

Adding back the difference between capitalized and amortized costs, as well as restructuring and other charges and stock-based compensation, the margin profile looks very different. As reported, Adjusted EBITDA margins have declined 90 bps over the last two years. That's disappointing, perhaps, given revenue growth over that period. But Abacus has provided some pressure, and there's a reasonable amount of disappointment seemingly priced in with a ~30% haircut to the stock price. In Travel Network (where the amortized costs are recognized), segment-level EBITDA margins declined to 40.9% from 42% in 2014 (and 42.8% in 2012). That's about what was expected (if not a little better) after the Abacus consolidation.

But if you adjust Adjusted EBITDA (so to speak) for some of the key exclusions, the picture suddenly looks very different. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA margins have declined 330 bps since 2014, not 90 bps. That's driven by a 410 bps decline in Travel Network margin to 36.3%. (In this model, stock-based compensation is assigned to each segment based on the proportion of EBITDA generated; Sabre itself assigns the cost to its corporate segment. Restructuring charges are allocated 100% to Travel Network; the numbers wouldn't change much using a proportional allocation).

Again, it's not necessarily unethical for Sabre to amortize those costs. But the impact does push forward some of the increased near-term impact on cash flow (where, to be fair, the capitalized costs obviously are recognized). And the fact that those impacts are increasing (particularly relative to share-based comp) implies margin strength on a relative basis that just isn't there (Accounting for equity compensation seems particularly important given that the company said on the Q4 call that a $500 million buyback authorization was intended to "roughly offset" dilution).

It certainly looks as if Sabre already is seeing some level of margin pressure at the moment. And what's worrisome is that it's not going to get any better. The company has tried to limit agency incentives, but admitted that they will continue to rise in 2017 (and likely beyond). There were supposed to be ~$10 million in synergies from Abacus, but they seem to have been more than offset based on both 2016 results and 2017 guidance. The new investments sound less like an effort to lead the industry and more like necessary catch-up in areas like security. And it's hard not to wonder if Sabre's former P-E owners - who have exited the majority of their post-IPO stakes - didn't focus on near-term cash flow and stock appreciation at the expense of longer-term requirements.

So the story now looks like Travel Network earnings should be relatively flat going forward. The macro environment has been rather favorable the last few years; yet revenue and EBITDA including the add-backs and excluding Abacus have grown at basically low-single digits on a CAGR basis (Even as-reported organic EBITDA growth looks to be about 2-3%, as Abacus was guided to contribute ~$50 million in incremental EBITDA, and the consolidated figure rose just $68 million). Meanwhile, corporate segment loss (which excludes that stock-based comp) has spiked from $206 million to $296 million in three years. Capex - mostly for software - has spiked $100 million in the last two years, even excluding capitalized implementation costs. In short, spending already has risen, and has further to go - and Travel Network revenue may be challenged. It doesn't seem like a promising combination.

Valuation

SABR does look reasonably cheap, trading at about 8.5x the midpoint of 2017 EBITDA guidance as reported, and likely 9x+ backing out some of the exclusions. Guidance of $350 million in free cash flow suggests a ~15x forward multiple.

But TVPT is at a bit over 6x EBITDA and 8x+ free cash flow, using its own guidance. SABR does deserve a premium to TVPT, based both on higher share and opportunity in hospitality, in particular, but that premium clearly exists. On the other hand, Amadeus is at about 12x EBITDA and 22x FCF, though better performance and perhaps a later recovery in Europe could explain some of the gap (Amadeus also looks overvalued from here).

As far as SABR goes, 15x FCF does seem reasonably cheap - but hardly compelling. The GDS model does have some concerns, even if its imminent demise appears highly unlikely. A&HS does have significant growth potential, but any bull case has to be based on the idea that 2017-2018 "investments" can begin to roll off in 2019. That looks optimistic, given the steady increase in both corporate spend and capex so far, and the early commentary from new CEO Menke on the Q4 call.

In short, SABR looks more like a turnaround candidate than a paused growth story. And where the bull case could get interesting at ~$20 is if the company does look toward turnaround strategies. It's hard to believe at this point that there isn't some level of fat to cut, and fresh eyes may help. There have been other management changes of late - including the exit of the Airline Solutions president last month - which may signal some interest in margin-protecting cost-cutting (or at least finding funding for the incremental investments).

But given that the core business does not look particularly healthy at the moment, and given that there's no sign from Sabre yet on any such moves, it's difficult to get too excited. Cash flow actually is guided to decline this year, and even if 2017-2018 are a "pause" rather than a secular change, a lot can happen both to the GDS business and the macro picture over those two years. With a 3x+ leverage ratio, there's more potential downside for the equity with only a modest change in expectations. A 7x multiple still represents a premium to TVPT and puts SABR closer to $14. I don't know that SABR necessarily gets there without another earnings slip-up - but neither am I terribly confident that 2017 results will match current guidance, particularly after 2016's performance on that front. There's good reason SABR shares have declined so steadily of late, and I'd expect more declines before the stock and the company get stabilized.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.